Popular Argentine Burger Spot Opens First Broward Location

"Best Burger in the World." It's a bold claim, but La Birra Bar is unafraid to shout it out in orange neon lights smack in the middle of the front window of its newest location in South Florida.
After expanding to Wynwood and North Miami Beach this year, the Argentina-based burger joint has opened its first Broward County location in Fort Lauderdale, at 2031 E. Oakland Park Blvd.
La Birra Bar was founded by Dany Cocchia and his family members Roxana and Renzo by their family more than 20 years ago in Buenos Aires, Argentina, eventually landing on our South Florida shores and taking the Sunshine State by storm.
To back up its "Best Burger in the World" claim, La Birra Bar was crowned the People's Choice Award winner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash in 2022. It's also been named as having the Best Burger by New Times – readers and our writers alike – in 2022 and 2023.
Dany Cocchia tells New Times, "We've listened to our customers and seen our social media, and we have a lot of customers from Oakland Park who were asking for a new location over there. We put the work in, had some consulting teams help us, and we landed on this location. It has been excellent, and the sales are going very well... more than we expected, actually."
And, of course, there are burgers – glorious burgers, each cushioned by one of the most magically fluffy and buttery buns on Earth. On the bun, Cocchia says, "It's the best-kept secret of the brand. We put a lot of research and work into that bun in 2015. It's a mix of a brioche and a traditional hamburger bun. It's the perfect complement to the burger itself."
Bestsellers brand-wide include the "Golden," made up of two four-ounce beef patties with American cheese, diced red onion, and a secret mayo; the "Messy," made of two patties, bacon, Argentine-style cheese, chimichurri-inspired mayo, and grilled onion; and the "OnlyFans," a fan-picked concoction with two patties, white American cheese, yellow American cheese, provolone cheese, bacon, and crisp onion.
Beyond Fort Lauderdale, Cocchia says locations in Weston and Doral are in the works. He says, "We grind the meat every day, make the patties every day, all of our sauces are made in house, and more. It really is a different burger from the rest."
La Birra Bar. 2031 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park; labirrabarusa.com. Open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to Midnight, Saturday from Noon to Midnight, and Sunday from Noon to 11 p.m.