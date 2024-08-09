 Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Closures Includes Riverside Market South | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Riverside Market South Among Wave of Restaurant Closures in Fort Lauderdale

Riverside Market South in Fort Lauderdale has closed after nine years, and there are more closures where that came from.
August 9, 2024
Riverside Market South has closed in Fort Lauderdale after nine years.
Riverside Market South has closed in Fort Lauderdale after nine years. Riverside Market South photo

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A beloved and funky craft beer restaurant just off the beaten path in Fort Lauderdale has closed its doors after nearly a decade in business.

Always notoriously difficult to find as it was located just north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (even its owners Julian and Lisa Siegel recall getting lost when they attempted to locate it for the first time), Riverside Market South has closed after nine years in business.

Founded in 2015, the "boatyard-meets-hipster" restaurant was an offshoot of the original Riverside Market, which is still one of Fort Lauderdale's most popular restaurants nestled between the Sailboat Bend and Riverside Park neighborhoods. The restaurant is known for having over 500 types of craft beer. When it first opened in 2009, it was one of the few places offering such a selection.

New Times spoke with Julian Siegel, owner of Riverside Market, Riverside Market Plantation, and Riverside Market South, who confirmed the permanent closure. The original Riverside Market and Riverside Market in Plantation remain open.
click to enlarge beer wall
The original Riverside Market in Fort Lauderdale remains open.
Riverside Market photo

Rising Costs, Rising Rent, and No Other Way to Sustain

"Ever since COVID, it never really recovered sales-wise," he explains. "We tried to minimize the store hours, so we tried being closed on Sundays, we tried closing earlier, but the cost of labor and the cost of materials did not cover what the sales were. I was losing so much money that I really couldn't sustain keeping the business open."

"The original is the original, and we could never duplicate the original, and that one stays. But I really did love Riverside Market South," he says looking back fondly. "I loved the decor, and I loved the feel of it. Before it was Riverside South it was called Keg On Sixth. But we were there for nine years. We made a lot of people happy, and we made a lot of friends. People used to call it their 'Uber Station,' and it really was a great time. However, sales were not strong enough to sustain it.'"

Although he also names the rising costs of rent, costs of production, and cost of supplies to blame, he proudly notes that Riverside Market South never once raised their prices.

"Rising rent, rising price of goods, rising labor costs...the [lack of] motivation for people in this industry. If there were no bills to pay it would have been successful," he says.
click to enlarge Rivertail dining area
Rivertail in Fort Lauderdale by chef José Mendínhas closed its doors.
Photo by Breakwater Hospitality Group
In addition to the closure of Riverside Market South, Holly Blue, a neighborhood bar in Flagler Village popular among residents, has closed down. On its website, a cryptic pop-up message reads, "See you soon" signaling the bar plans to relocate to another location in South Florida — or as a new concept altogether.

Another restaurant that closed within the past two weeks is Rivertail by Chef José Mendín, which opened in partnership with the Wharf Fort Lauderdale back in 2020.

The restaurant seemingly closed without any announcement after four years at 315 S. Andrews Ave. The restaurant, which was known for its seafood and oysters, was Chef Mendín’s first Broward restaurant. Mendín’s Food Comma Hospitality Group are partners of the Wharf Fort Lauderdale next door.

Interestingly so, just over a week ago, the Wharf announced it would temporarily close for a remodel just after Labor Day weekend.

Lastly, the Angeles has also closed in Fort Lauderdale. The premier event venue was located inside of a 100-year-old historic church. Rumor has it, a new venue will take its place.

This wave of closures is not new, as the city experienced multiple closures earlier this year
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

Food & Drink News

This Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Family-Run Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Family-Run Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes in Coral Gables

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Kitsune House Is a Hidden Gem for Asian Fusion Eats in Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami

Kitsune House Is a Hidden Gem for Asian Fusion Eats in Downtown Miami

By Rachel Costa
New Bali-Style Café Makes Beautiful Vegetarian Brunch in Miami

Restaurant Reviews

New Bali-Style Café Makes Beautiful Vegetarian Brunch in Miami

By Adriana Santos
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation