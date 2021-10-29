Halloween, Trader Joe's, Knaus Berry Farm, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Happy Halloween weekend, Miami! Beyond spooky celebrations taking place citywide, a Trader Joe's opens in Coral Gables, Steak 954 will celebrate the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show with meat-filled cooler specials, and Knaus Berry Farm is open for the season.
The Trader Joe's opening celebration in Miami Beach in August 2019.
Trader Joe's Opens in Coral Gables
Just in time for Halloween, Trader Joe's is opening its Coral Gables store
. When it opens this Friday, the store, located adjacent to the Shops at Merrick Park, will only be the third Trader Joe's in Miami-Dade. In keeping with Trader Joe's tradition, the shop will be decorated with murals that portray famous Coral Gables sites like the Biltmore Hotel, the Venetian Pool, Miracle Mile, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Trader Joe's is known to celebrate grand openings with balloons, giveaways, and samples all day long. The Coral Gables location will also have live music to entertain shoppers on opening day. 211 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-661-1432; traderjoes.com. Opens Friday, October 29. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cinnamon rolls return to Knaus Berry Farm.
Knaus Berry Farm is Open for the Season
It's that time of year again: Cinnamon rolls are once again available at Knaus Berry Farm! Knaus Berry Farm opened for season a few days ago, baking breads, pies, and — of course — cinnamon rolls. As with last season, there will be a limit — determined on a daily basis — to how many rolls each customer can purchase. Baked fresh daily, the rolls will be sold by the dozen for $14.50, or $1.75 apiece. Expect to wait in line for these delicious rolls, but aren't they worth it? A few tips before you make the drive: Knaus is a cash-only operation, so make sure you hit the ATM, bring an umbrella to shade you from the elements while you wait on line, and make sure to buy an extra dozen rolls to freeze. 5980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com
. Closed Sundays.
HalloWyn returns to Wynwood this weekend.
HalloWyn Block Party in Wynwood
HalloWyn returns this weekend, ready to take over Wynwood for one of the biggest block parties of the year. Presented by Swarm, expect DJs, cocktails, a costume contest, and photo booths, plus food from local vendors. If you RSVP in advance, you can get a free drink from noon to 9 p.m. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Freddy is coming for you this Halloween at Night Owl with half-pound cookies.
Halloween Festivities in Miami
This weekend, get prepared for some spooky fun at Miami's restaurants and breweries. Miami's restaurants are hosting Halloween and Day of the Dead events
, while tap rooms are brewing up a variety of Halloween-themed beers
. If you're looking for some treats to go with your tricks, forego the supermarket candy and get some hand-crafted delights. Miami's candy makers, cookie shops, and ice creameries have everything from anatomically-correct chocolate hearts to skull cookies that gush raspberry "blood" to ice cream with creepy crawlies inside. Find them here
. If it's a witch's potion you seek, bars across the city are getting creative with themed cocktails for the occasion
.
Enjoy the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show with a Steak 954 cooler.
Indulge in a Boat Show Cooler From Steak 954
The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show returns this weekend. To celebrate, Steak 954 has launched boat show coolers filled with an array of premium steaks, shellfish and raw bar items, caviar, sides, and desserts, all perfect for grilling and dining on the water. Different menu packages are available for pre-order, and orders must be placed 48 hours prior to pickup. Highlights from cooler packages include bone-in ribeye, bone-in strip steak, olive-fed wagyu, lobster bisque, bacon mac n' cheese, parker house rolls, and fresh-baked cookies. Call 954-414-8333 or email [email protected] to place your order. For more information, visit steak954.com.