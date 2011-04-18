Where to Eat Easter Brunch in Miami 2024

click to enlarge Allison Restaurant & Bar at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort Allison Restaurant & Bar photo

Allison Restaurant & Bar 6261 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-864-6261

www.hilton.com

Amara at Paraiso overlooks Biscayne Bay.

Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

786-708-6408

amaraatparaiso.com

Interior designer Ken Folk is behind the look and feel of Casadonna, the coastal Italian restaurant on the first floor of the Miami Woman's Club.

Casadonna 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., First Floor, Miami

305-475-2272

casadonnamiami.com

Flora Plant Kitchen's outdoor patio

Flora Plant Kitchen 5580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami

305-465-5018

floraplantkitchen.com

The rooftop at Klaw in Edgewater

Klaw Miami 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-239-2523

klawrestaurant.com

Mamey at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables bloomed with a tropical oasis vibe.

Mamey 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami

305-266-2639

mameymiami.com

Mirabella

Mirabella 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-4780

fontainebleaumiamibeach.com

Ocean Social by Tristen Epps

Ocean Social by Tristen Epps 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach

786-961-6043

edenrochotelmiami.com

One K in Brickell will host an Easter brunch experience.

One K 1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-314-7914

onekraw.com

Easter Brunch French toast at Zucca

Zucca 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables

786-580-3731

zuccamiami.com

Easter is next Sunday, March 31. For those who celebrate the religious holiday over a delicious brunch with loved ones, here's an essential list of the best Easter brunch specials in Miami. Listed in alphabetical order, the Easter brunch specials and buffets listed below do not include gratuity. Furthermore, make reservations in advance! Situated at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort, Allison Restaurant & Bar will offer guests a buffet-style Easter brunch filled with Caribbean-style options, as well as a baked goods station, a deli, an oatmeal bar, omelet station, and a smoked salmon station. Adult guests can complement their meals with a bottomless mimosas add-on for $25 per person. The special menu will be available on Sunday, March 31 from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. for $28 per person. Both valet and street parking are available for guests. Both valet and street parking are available for guests.Amara at Paraiso is offering an à la carte Easter Brunch menu by chef Ivan Barros that will include a coal-roasted leg of lamb; "Pascualina," a traditional Argentinian tart filled with ricotta, swiss chard, egg, and onion; "Bolinho de Bacalhau," salt cod and potato fritters, as well as sweet donuts. Guests can pair with a refreshing limited-edition cocktail featuring Mayenda Tequila blanco in addition to its signature "Magnum Mimosa" featuring a magnum of French sparkling wines served with fresh squeezed orange juice or bottomless rosé for two hours for $29. The regular brunch menu will also be available. The Easter brunch menu will be served only on Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Casadonna will offer a coastal Italian Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, March 31. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a raw bar filled with lobster, prawns, oysters, and king crab legs, along with a charcuterie selection and a variety of refreshing salads. Entrée choices will include black truffle omelet, Sicilian pistachio pancakes, campanelle Bolognese, and filet mignon. Easter desserts will be on display, including pistachio cream puffs, lemon verbena olive oil cake, tiramisu, and peach tarts. Easter-inspired cocktails and mocktails will also be available. The brunch is $110 per adult and $65 for children ages 12 and under.Flora Plant Kitchen will celebrate Easter with its vegetarian Sunday brunch à la carte menu, as well as specials such as Easter flatbread, focaccia topped with pesto, mozzarella, pine nuts, burrata, charcoal asparagus, zucchini, and thyme and "Easter Egg Tagliolini" topped with butter, and parmesan sauce. Desserts include a white chocolate and passion fruit mousse or a puff pastry basked filled with almond cream, peaches, and pears poached in amaretto. Guests can pair their selections with a selection of natural wines, fresh-pressed juices, Colombian coffee, handcrafted cocktails, and freshly baked pastries. Served from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant's à la carte vegetarian menu.This Easter, Klaw will host a Sunday brunch with special Easter-themed entertainment. Guests can take a photo with the Easter Bunny, go on an Easter egg hunt, do some face-painting with children, or listen to live music. The menu will feature lobster Benedict, guava cream cheese waffles, duck steak and eggs, and other brunch offerings. The brunch will be served both at Klaw's rooftop and in the main dining room.On Sunday, March 31, Mamey will be offering a special Easter brunch with a variety of menu options and entertainment, including live music and an Easter egg hunt with prizes. Guests can indulge in a range of Argentinian barbecue such as dry rubbed picanha, herbed lamb, pernil mojo, spiny lobster lemon butter, and roasted seasonal vegetables. There will also be a ceviche raw bar including oysters, shrimp, crab, and ceviche. Plus, expect desserts like pastelitos, cakes, and pies. Brunch tickets can be purchased for $65 per person or $85 per person and are inclusive of bottomless drink options. Brunch is available at $30 for kids under 12. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Guests at Mirabella can enjoy coastal Italian cuisine by chef Michael White while taking in breathtaking ocean views for $65 per person, which includes one entrée, access to the dessert booth, and specialty stations to start the meal, including the salumi & formaggi station, a fresh mozzarella bar, crudo station, and more. Cost is $65 and includes a free flower bouquet station.On Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy an Easter brunch buffet at Ocean Social by James Beard-nominated chef Tristen Epps. The brunch will feature an array of options, including omelet and waffle stations, a salad bar, pizza and pasta stations, a fruit de mer display of shrimp, oysters, crab claws, ceviche, and sashimi, as well as a Caja China carve station with roasted prime rib of picanha, roasted Caja China pork, shawarma, and roasted fish. The brunch buffet is $85 per adult and $20 per child ages 3 through 10 (children ages 2 and younger eat free).Join Brickell's newest neighborhood restaurant for an Easter Sunday brunch experience. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy complimentary bottomless mimosa service for women, brunch dishes like a PB&J French toast and an egg souffle sandwich, and enjoy live entertainment.On Sunday, March 31, from noon to 4 p.m., Zucca will mark Easter in Coral Gables with a special "La Dolce Pasqua" prix-fixe menu for $59 a person. The meal will begin with six appetizers served family style, including fresh creamy burrata cheese marinated with heirloom tomatoes and basil oil and a dish of prawns wrapped in phyllo pastry with organic black Venere rice and avocado emulsion. For a main course, guests can choose from options such as tagliatelle with Bolognese sauce or grilled Mediterranean sea bass with sauteed organic vegetables. Dessert will be homemade classic Italian tiramisu or sorbet. The meal is served for two to ten guests per party. Bottomless options of prosecco or mimosas will be available for $20/hour for a maximum of two hours.