Halloween 2021: Miami's Best Spooky Cocktails to Get You in the Spirit

Spooky season is officially upon us. And what Miami lacks in autumn leaves and cool weather we sure do make up for with over-the-top creepy cocktails.This year, South Florida's bartenders have conjured up some killer libations strong enough to revive even the deadest of Halloween spirits. From ghoulish black tipples to vampire-approved potions, trick or treat yourself to one (or all) of the Halloween-inspired drinks on this list.The Doral Yard's not-so-scary spiked cider, the Apple Jack O' Lantern, combines Jack Daniel's apple whiskey, Fireball, and apple cider served with a cinnamon stick and dried apples ($10). Each sip will transport you to a Fall wonderland brimming with pumpkin patches and hayrides. Snag the refreshing sip throughout the month of October.Bloodthirsty barflies should flock to Grails this Halloween for a "Blood Transfusion" ($12). Served in a cocktail pouch, this boozy "blood" bag combines vodka, beet juice, watermelon juice, lime, and pumpkinseed orgeat syrup. The cocktail is available Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October 31.As the saying goes, candy is dandy but liquor is quicker. So trash that humdrum candy corn and opt for a "Corn Porn" ($15) at Hoja. The newly opened Miami Beach taqueria makes corn sexy with this mixture of mezcal, corn liqueur, pumpkin-blueberry jam, and chamomile honey. (The "Corn Porn" cocktail is only available at the Miami Beach location.)Beverage director J.C. Santana has summoned the pumpkin gods with the creation of the "Jack of the Lantern Tribe" ($18). The gourd-inspired sipper is an amalgamation of Cognac, rancio sec, pumpkin, malt, egg, and a sprinkling of crisp fennel chips. The cocktail is a new addition to the restaurant's fall menu, but on October 31 the glasses will be transformed into jack-o'-lanterns for a spooky, fun night out. The cocktail will also be available at sister restaurant L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, located directly above Le Jardinier.Take a journey to the Mexican netherworld at Wynwood's Mayami with the "Black Warrior" margarita ($25). The raven-hued potion is a ghoulish blend of tequila, charcoal-agave syrup, triple sec, and lime, festooned with a spicy rim of taijin and a dehydrated lime.Cozy up to Mama Tried's seductive "Black Magic Woman" ($12), a spirited tequila concoction made of Herradura reposado, lime, agave, plum liqueur, and ginger beer, finished with a black-salt and tajin rim. Available Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31.At Melinda's, select from a trio of macabre elixirs. Mezcal fans should try the "Santa Muerte," made with mezcal, muddled blackberries, organic agave, fresh lemon juice, and activated charcoal for a bewitching mouthful (but beware: There might be a spider on top). If you prefer to try your hand at witchcraft, there's the "Hex Your Ex," a bourbon-rich potion of Chambord, pomegranate juice, hibiscus-infused allspice syrup, maple syrup, citrus, and a garnish of dried flowers. Would-be pirates might prefer "La Sirena," a mermaid-inspired tipple melding gin, Suze aperitif, yellow chartreuse, rosemary syrup, and blue Curaçao, served with a salt rim, seaweed crisps, and a black cherry on top. Drinks will be available throughout October and cost $14 each.Everybody knows vampires only drink blood. But if they drank cocktails, "Drac's Potion" ($13) at Red Bar might well be their drink of choice. The hemoglobin-inspired mixture combines vodka, lemon juice, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, and grenadine. Floating in the libation, you'll find a set of vampire chompers. Available through October 31.Before singing karaoke at Sweet Caroline, acquire some liquid courage from the "Spooky Scary Skeleton," a blend of tequila, lime juice, guava purée, and cranberry juice, garnished with a tajin rim. Available through October 31.