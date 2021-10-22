Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Cocktails & Spirits

Halloween 2021: Miami's Best Spooky Cocktails to Get You in the Spirit

October 22, 2021 9:00AM

Sip on a mermaid inspired potion at Melinda's.
Sip on a mermaid inspired potion at Melinda's. Photo courtesy of Melinda's
Spooky season is officially upon us. And what Miami lacks in autumn leaves and cool weather we sure do make up for with over-the-top creepy cocktails.

This year, South Florida's bartenders have conjured up some killer libations strong enough to revive even the deadest of Halloween spirits. From ghoulish black tipples to vampire-approved potions, trick or treat yourself to one (or all) of the Halloween-inspired drinks on this list.
click to enlarge Get your cider fix at The Doral Yard this October. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DORAL YARD AND @TREATYOSELFEVERYWHERE
Get your cider fix at The Doral Yard this October.
Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard and @Treatyoselfeverywhere

Doral Yard

8455 NW 53rd St, Miami
305-744-5038
thedoralyard.com

The Doral Yard's not-so-scary spiked cider, the Apple Jack O' Lantern, combines Jack Daniel's apple whiskey, Fireball, and apple cider served with a cinnamon stick and dried apples ($10). Each sip will transport you to a Fall wonderland brimming with pumpkin patches and hayrides. Snag the refreshing sip throughout the month of October.
click to enlarge Vampire fans can get into character at Grails with a "Blood Transfusion" cocktail bag. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GRAILS
Vampire fans can get into character at Grails with a "Blood Transfusion" cocktail bag.
Photo courtesy of Grails

Grails Miami

2800 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-870-4313
grailsmiami.com

Bloodthirsty barflies should flock to Grails this Halloween for a "Blood Transfusion" ($12). Served in a cocktail pouch, this boozy "blood" bag combines vodka, beet juice, watermelon juice, lime, and pumpkinseed orgeat syrup. The cocktail is available Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October 31.
Candy corn is overrated, grab yourself a "Corn Porn" instead. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HOJA TAQUERIA
Candy corn is overrated, grab yourself a "Corn Porn" instead.
Photo courtesy of Hoja Taqueria

Hoja Taqueria

3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-325-8974
hojataqueria.com

As the saying goes, candy is dandy but liquor is quicker. So trash that humdrum candy corn and opt for a "Corn Porn" ($15) at Hoja. The newly opened Miami Beach taqueria makes corn sexy with this mixture of mezcal, corn liqueur, pumpkin-blueberry jam, and chamomile honey. (The "Corn Porn" cocktail is only available at the Miami Beach location.)
click to enlarge Drink your pumpkins at Le Jardinier with the "Jack of the Lantern Tribe". - PHOTO COURTESY OF LE JARDINIER
Drink your pumpkins at Le Jardinier with the "Jack of the Lantern Tribe".
Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com

Beverage director J.C. Santana has summoned the pumpkin gods with the creation of the "Jack of the Lantern Tribe" ($18). The gourd-inspired sipper is an amalgamation of Cognac, rancio sec, pumpkin, malt, egg, and a sprinkling of crisp fennel chips. The cocktail is a new addition to the restaurant's fall menu, but on October 31 the glasses will be transformed into jack-o'-lanterns for a spooky, fun night out. The cocktail will also be available at sister restaurant L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, located directly above Le Jardinier.
click to enlarge Dark spirits are brewing this Halloween at Mayami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MAYAMI
Dark spirits are brewing this Halloween at Mayami.
Photo courtesy of Mayami

Mayami Mexicantina

127 NW 23rd St., Miami
mayamiwynwood.com

Take a journey to the Mexican netherworld at Wynwood's Mayami with the "Black Warrior" margarita ($25). The raven-hued potion is a ghoulish blend of tequila, charcoal-agave syrup, triple sec, and lime, festooned with a spicy rim of taijin and a dehydrated lime.
click to enlarge Get witchy at Mama Tried with a "Black Magic Woman". - PHOTO COURTESY OF MAMA TRIED
Get witchy at Mama Tried with a "Black Magic Woman".
Photo courtesy of Mama Tried

Mama Tried

207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com

Cozy up to Mama Tried's seductive "Black Magic Woman" ($12), a spirited tequila concoction made of Herradura reposado, lime, agave, plum liqueur, and ginger beer, finished with a black-salt and tajin rim. Available Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31.
click to enlarge Feeling dead inside? Try a "Santa Muerte" to boost your spirits. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MELINDA'S
Feeling dead inside? Try a "Santa Muerte" to boost your spirits.
Photo courtesy of Melinda's

Melinda's

1306 N. Miami Ave, Miami
305-377-2277
melindasmiami.com

At Melinda's, select from a trio of macabre elixirs. Mezcal fans should try the "Santa Muerte," made with mezcal, muddled blackberries, organic agave, fresh lemon juice, and activated charcoal for a bewitching mouthful (but beware: There might be a spider on top). If you prefer to try your hand at witchcraft, there's the "Hex Your Ex," a bourbon-rich potion of Chambord, pomegranate juice, hibiscus-infused allspice syrup, maple syrup, citrus, and a garnish of dried flowers. Would-be pirates might prefer "La Sirena," a mermaid-inspired tipple melding gin, Suze aperitif, yellow chartreuse, rosemary syrup, and blue Curaçao, served with a salt rim, seaweed crisps, and a black cherry on top. Drinks will be available throughout October and cost $14 each.
click to enlarge If Dracula had a signature cocktail this would be it. - PHOTO COURTESY OF RED BAR
If Dracula had a signature cocktail this would be it.
Photo courtesy of Red Bar

Red Bar

52 SW Tenth St., Miami
786-316-0303
redbarbrickell.com

Everybody knows vampires only drink blood. But if they drank cocktails, "Drac's Potion" ($13) at Red Bar might well be their drink of choice. The hemoglobin-inspired mixture combines vodka, lemon juice, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, and grenadine. Floating in the libation, you'll find a set of vampire chompers. Available through October 31.
click to enlarge Snag a "Spooky Scary Skeleton" at Sweet Caroline. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SWEET CAROLINE
Snag a "Spooky Scary Skeleton" at Sweet Caroline.
Photo courtesy of Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786-673-2522
sweetcarolinebar.com

Before singing karaoke at Sweet Caroline, acquire some liquid courage from the "Spooky Scary Skeleton," a blend of tequila, lime juice, guava purée, and cranberry juice, garnished with a tajin rim. Available through October 31.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.
Contact: Elena Vivas

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Bar Exam

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation