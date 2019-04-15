The 7 Best Easter Egg Hunts in Miami

click to enlarge Zoo Miami invites you to celebrate Easter with its animal friends. Photo by German Ramirez Gomez

Egg Venture at Zoo Miami

click to enlarge Tinez Farms will have you searching for eggs in the dark. Photo by Tulips Photography

Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt at Tinez Farms

Easter Egg Hunt at Red Rooster Overtown

click to enlarge Jungle Island will give you plenty of opportunities to grab some Easter eggs. Jungle Island photo

Megga Egga Hunt at Jungle Island

click to enlarge The T5 Foundation's Easter Day Eggstravaganza includes rides, music, and more. The T5 Foundation photo

Easter Day Eggstravaganza at KIPP Miami North Campus

click to enlarge The Bunny Hoppening at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has you covered for Easter. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

The Bunny Hoppening at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Tarpon River Brewing

It's Easter egg hunting season. Time for the young'uns, armed with baskets and their hunting prowess, to fend for themselves and search for eggs. The strongest scavengers will reap the most candy-filled rewards, as nature intended.The weakest? Don't feel too bad for them. There are plenty of eggs to go around. And besides, egg hunts are only part of the festivities. Most Easter events offer several other activities and an appearance from a certain fuzzy bunny.But which are the best Easter egg hunts in Miami?has got you covered.The virtual scavenger hunt has been replaced by a physical scavenger hunt map that you can purchase for $10. Fill out the entire map using corresponding stickers to receive a prize. And if you visit the zoo Easter weekend, you'll also be able to watch animals such as tigers, rhinos, elephants, and sloth bears receive Easter-themed goodies of their own.Once the sun goes down, this egg hunt gets turnt up. Kids can search for glow-in-the-dark eggs at night (there is an average of ten to 12 eggs per child), ride the bubble tubing slide, and play games with Tinez's LED Robot. And yes, even the Easter Bunny makes a rare nighttime appearance.Who wants ice cream? Red Rooster will be offering free scoops of ice cream to kids participating in its annual egg hunt, which takes place on the side lawn at chef Marcus Samuelsson's restaurant. Also on the Easter agenda: egg races and face painting.Not every kid will have a successful egg hunt experience every time. Sometimes, they crumble under pressure or simply get overmatched by the dreaded older kids. Good thing the egg hunts at Jungle Island take place every hour this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.Eggs will once again go airborne at this eleventh-annual event hosted by the T5 Foundation and Miami Slush. Eggstravaganza will feature a helicopter egg drop, as has become tradition, as well as egg-toss games. Expect rides, food trucks, and live music, including singer Nia Amber, as well. The first 500 children registered receive Easter baskets.Fairchild really thought of everything for its Easter celebration. Egg hunt and Easter Bunny appearance? Check. Cottontail Express train ride? Check. Optional picnic basket? Check? Mimosa bar for adults? Check. And if all of that isn't enough, kids can also get their faces painted and partake in the egg-carrying race and bunny hop race.What kind of egg hunt offers booze and pretzel prizes? The kind of egg hunt that caters only to adults. Eggs will be hidden around the Fort Lauderdale brewery at this annual event. Whoever finds the coveted golden egg will receive a gift basket that includes a 16-ounce bottle of Goombay Honey Love ale, a four-pack of beers, and a $15 gift certificate.