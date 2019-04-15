 Best Easter Egg Hunts and Events for Kids in Miami | Miami New Times
The 7 Best Easter Egg Hunts in Miami

It's time to sharpen your kid's egg-hunting skills at some of the best Easter events around Miami.
March 27, 2024
The T5 Foundation's Easter Day Eggstravaganza includes a helicopter egg drop.
The T5 Foundation's Easter Day Eggstravaganza includes a helicopter egg drop. The T5 Foundation photo
It's Easter egg hunting season. Time for the young'uns, armed with baskets and their hunting prowess, to fend for themselves and search for eggs. The strongest scavengers will reap the most candy-filled rewards, as nature intended.

The weakest? Don't feel too bad for them. There are plenty of eggs to go around. And besides, egg hunts are only part of the festivities. Most Easter events offer several other activities and an appearance from a certain fuzzy bunny.

But which are the best Easter egg hunts in Miami? New Times has got you covered.
click to enlarge Zoo Miami's giraffe and rhinoceros mascots
Zoo Miami invites you to celebrate Easter with its animal friends.
Photo by German Ramirez Gomez

Egg Venture at Zoo Miami

The virtual scavenger hunt has been replaced by a physical scavenger hunt map that you can purchase for $10. Fill out the entire map using corresponding stickers to receive a prize. And if you visit the zoo Easter weekend, you'll also be able to watch animals such as tigers, rhinos, elephants, and sloth bears receive Easter-themed goodies of their own. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, March 31, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-255-5551; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $18.95 to $22.95; scavenger hunt maps cost $10.
click to enlarge Child posing with the Easter Bunny
Tinez Farms will have you searching for eggs in the dark.
Photo by Tulips Photography

Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt at Tinez Farms

Once the sun goes down, this egg hunt gets turnt up. Kids can search for glow-in-the-dark eggs at night (there is an average of ten to 12 eggs per child), ride the bubble tubing slide, and play games with Tinez's LED Robot. And yes, even the Easter Bunny makes a rare nighttime appearance. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31, at Tinez Farms, 16405 SW 177th Ave., Miami; 786-816-3474; tinezfarms.com. Tickets cost $17 to $20 via simpletix.com.

Easter Egg Hunt at Red Rooster Overtown

Who wants ice cream? Red Rooster will be offering free scoops of ice cream to kids participating in its annual egg hunt, which takes place on the side lawn at chef Marcus Samuelsson's restaurant. Also on the Easter agenda: egg races and face painting. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Sold out.
click to enlarge Young children picking Easter eggs from the grass
Jungle Island will give you plenty of opportunities to grab some Easter eggs.
Jungle Island photo

Megga Egga Hunt at Jungle Island

Not every kid will have a successful egg hunt experience every time. Sometimes, they crumble under pressure or simply get overmatched by the dreaded older kids. Good thing the egg hunts at Jungle Island take place every hour this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; 305-400-7000; jungleisland.com. Tickets costs $16.95 to $29.95.
click to enlarge Four children in potato sacks, getting ready to race
The T5 Foundation's Easter Day Eggstravaganza includes rides, music, and more.
The T5 Foundation photo

Easter Day Eggstravaganza at KIPP Miami North Campus

Eggs will once again go airborne at this eleventh-annual event hosted by the T5 Foundation and Miami Slush. Eggstravaganza will feature a helicopter egg drop, as has become tradition, as well as egg-toss games. Expect rides, food trucks, and live music, including singer Nia Amber, as well. The first 500 children registered receive Easter baskets. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at KIPP Miami North Campus, 3000 NW 110th St., Miami; 305-707-3971; t5miami.org; Admission is free; all-access wristbands for rides cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge A young child filling her basket with Easter eggs
The Bunny Hoppening at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has you covered for Easter.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden photo

The Bunny Hoppening at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild really thought of everything for its Easter celebration. Egg hunt and Easter Bunny appearance? Check. Cottontail Express train ride? Check. Optional picnic basket? Check? Mimosa bar for adults? Check. And if all of that isn't enough, kids can also get their faces painted and partake in the egg-carrying race and bunny hop race. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Miami, 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; egg hunt costs $16.95.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Tarpon River Brewing

What kind of egg hunt offers booze and pretzel prizes? The kind of egg hunt that caters only to adults. Eggs will be hidden around the Fort Lauderdale brewery at this annual event. Whoever finds the coveted golden egg will receive a gift basket that includes a 16-ounce bottle of Goombay Honey Love ale, a four-pack of beers, and a $15 gift certificate. 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com. Tickets cost $5.
Luis Gomez is a freelance journalist from Chicago who now splits his time between Miami and Medellín, Colombia. He has been writing for the Miami New Times since 2017 and has also contributed to Billboard, People, ESPN, and the Chicago Tribune.
