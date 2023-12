Sedano’s Is the Only Grocery Store Open in Miami on Christmas Day – Here’s What To Get

click to enlarge A sign promoting Sedano's lechon entero for Nochebuena and Christmas is placed outside of Sedano's on Eighth Street in Little Havana. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

click to enlarge Packages of turron at Sedano's in Miami Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

1. Turron

click to enlarge Guava panettone lines the shelves at Sedano's in Little Havana. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

2. Panettone

click to enlarge The entrance and check-out at Sedano's in Little Havana Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

3. Roasted Pork Dinner

click to enlarge Cans of fruta bomba at Sedano's Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

4. Fruta Bomba

click to enlarge Sweetened condensed milk at Sedano's Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

5. Sweetened Condensed Milk

click to enlarge Sazon seasoning for sale at Sedano's Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

6. Sazon

click to enlarge Adobe needed. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

7. Adobo

click to enlarge Latin pastries at Sedano's in Miami Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

8. Guava Pastelitos

click to enlarge Cafe Bustelo for sale at Sedano's Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

9. Cafe Bustelo Coffee

We cover restaurant news, but on Christmas Day, we like to give a nod to all of the home chefs who are in kitchens across the Magic City whipping up Christmas brunch or preparing a Christmas dinner for their loved ones and family.Unfortunately, if you're missing adobo, chicken stock, condensed milk, mojo, or an ingredient you can only get at a grocery store or supermarket in Miami, most stores are closed on Christmas Day.Publix, Milam's, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, and even Winn-Dixie are all closed to respect the annual holiday. Select Price Choice Foodmarketsbe open, but we recommend calling them in advance.However, there is one supermarket in Miami that seems to be the gift that keeps on giving on Christmas, and it's Sedano's Yes, the! (If the supermarket's old slogan and television jingle don't immediately come to mind when you read the name, are you even a true Miamian?)Below, you will find a list of nine Christmas Day necessities, ranging from guava-flavored panettone (yes, it exists) to classic adobo seasoning, that can be purchased at most Sedano's Supermarkets in Miami-Dade County on Christmas Day.Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Feliz Navidad!For your abuela. Enough said.Of the guava variety. Because Miami.If available. Good luck. Your mother might give youif it's out.Because your abuela will need to cool off with some green papaya chunks and cottage cheese this week after two consecutive days of lechon and arroz moro.For your last-minute flan."If it's Goya, it has to be good."See above.They're not fresh, but they'll do the trick. And it's! (Is it on sale, or are they just saying that?)You do not want to see your aunt without her 3 p.m. Cuban cafecito. We're warning you in advance.