Sedano’s Is the Only Grocery Store Open in Miami on Christmas Day – Here’s What To Get

We cover restaurant news, but on Christmas Day, we like to give a nod to all of the home chefs who are in kitchens across the Magic City whipping up Christmas brunch or preparing a Christmas dinner for their loved ones and family.
Unfortunately, if you're missing adobo, chicken stock, condensed milk, mojo, or an ingredient you can only get at a grocery store or supermarket in Miami, most stores are closed on Christmas Day.
Publix, Milam's, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, and even Winn-Dixie are all closed to respect the annual holiday. Select Price Choice Foodmarkets may
be open, but we recommend calling them in advance.
However, there is one supermarket in Miami that seems to be the gift that keeps on giving on Christmas, and it's Sedano's
.
Yes, the gusto es nuestro
! (If the supermarket's old slogan and television jingle don't immediately come to mind when you read the name, are you even a true Miamian?)
click to enlarge
A sign promoting Sedano's lechon entero for Nochebuena and Christmas is placed outside of Sedano's on Eighth Street in Little Havana.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Below, you will find a list of nine Christmas Day necessities, ranging from guava-flavored panettone (yes, it exists) to classic adobo seasoning, that can be purchased at most Sedano's Supermarkets in Miami-Dade County on Christmas Day.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Feliz Navidad!
click to enlarge
Packages of turron at Sedano's in Miami
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
1. Turron
For your abuela. Enough said.
click to enlarge
Guava panettone lines the shelves at Sedano's in Little Havana.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
2. Panettone
Of the guava variety. Because Miami.
click to enlarge
The entrance and check-out at Sedano's in Little Havana
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
3. Roasted Pork Dinner
If available. Good luck. Your mother might give you la chancla
if it's out.
click to enlarge
Cans of fruta bomba at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
4. Fruta Bomba
Because your abuela will need to cool off with some green papaya chunks and cottage cheese this week after two consecutive days of lechon and arroz moro.
click to enlarge
Sweetened condensed milk at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
5. Sweetened Condensed Milk
For your last-minute flan.
click to enlarge
Sazon seasoning for sale at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
6. Sazon
"If it's Goya, it has to be good."
click to enlarge
Adobe needed.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
7. Adobo
See above.
click to enlarge
Latin pastries at Sedano's in Miami
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
8. Guava Pastelitos
They're not fresh, but they'll do the trick. And it's en venta
! (Is it on sale, or are they just saying that?)
click to enlarge
Cafe Bustelo for sale at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
9. Cafe Bustelo Coffee
You do not want to see your aunt without her 3 p.m. Cuban cafecito. We're warning you in advance.