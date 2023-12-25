 What's Open on Christmas Day in Miami? Sedano’s Is the Only Grocery Store Open | Miami New Times
Sedano’s Is the Only Grocery Store Open in Miami on Christmas Day – Here’s What To Get

Publix, Milam's, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Walmart, Costco, and even Winn-Dixie are closed on Christmas Day. However, Sedano's is Miami's gift that keeps on giving.
December 25, 2023
A Sedano's on Eighth Street in Little Havana is decorated for Christmas.
A Sedano's on Eighth Street in Little Havana is decorated for Christmas. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
We cover restaurant news, but on Christmas Day, we like to give a nod to all of the home chefs who are in kitchens across the Magic City whipping up Christmas brunch or preparing a Christmas dinner for their loved ones and family.

Unfortunately, if you're missing adobo, chicken stock, condensed milk, mojo, or an ingredient you can only get at a grocery store or supermarket in Miami, most stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Publix, Milam's, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, and even Winn-Dixie are all closed to respect the annual holiday. Select Price Choice Foodmarkets may be open, but we recommend calling them in advance.

However, there is one supermarket in Miami that seems to be the gift that keeps on giving on Christmas, and it's Sedano's.

Yes, the gusto es nuestro! (If the supermarket's old slogan and television jingle don't immediately come to mind when you read the name, are you even a true Miamian?)
click to enlarge A sign promoting Sedano's "lechon entero" for Nochebuena and Christmas
A sign promoting Sedano's lechon entero for Nochebuena and Christmas is placed outside of Sedano's on Eighth Street in Little Havana.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Below, you will find a list of nine Christmas Day necessities, ranging from guava-flavored panettone (yes, it exists) to classic adobo seasoning, that can be purchased at most Sedano's Supermarkets in Miami-Dade County on Christmas Day.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Feliz Navidad!
click to enlarge Packages of turron at Sedano's in Miami.
Packages of turron at Sedano's in Miami
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

1. Turron

For your abuela. Enough said.
click to enlarge Guava panettone boxes
Guava panettone lines the shelves at Sedano's in Little Havana.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

2. Panettone

Of the guava variety. Because Miami.
click to enlarge The entrance and check-out at Sedano's in Little Havana.
The entrance and check-out at Sedano's in Little Havana
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

3. Roasted Pork Dinner

If available. Good luck. Your mother might give you la chancla if it's out.
click to enlarge Cans of fruta bomba at Sedano's.
Cans of fruta bomba at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

4. Fruta Bomba

Because your abuela will need to cool off with some green papaya chunks and cottage cheese this week after two consecutive days of lechon and arroz moro.
click to enlarge Cans of sweetened condensed milk at Sedano's.
Sweetened condensed milk at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

5. Sweetened Condensed Milk

For your last-minute flan.
click to enlarge Sazon seasoning on sale at Sedano's.
Sazon seasoning for sale at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

6. Sazon

"If it's Goya, it has to be good."
click to enlarge
Adobe needed.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

7. Adobo

See above.
click to enlarge Latin pastries at Sedano's.
Latin pastries at Sedano's in Miami
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

8. Guava Pastelitos

They're not fresh, but they'll do the trick. And it's en venta! (Is it on sale, or are they just saying that?)
click to enlarge Yellow bags of coffee by Cafe Bustelo
Cafe Bustelo for sale at Sedano's
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

9. Cafe Bustelo Coffee

You do not want to see your aunt without her 3 p.m. Cuban cafecito. We're warning you in advance. 
