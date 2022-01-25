 Best Miami Valentine's Day Food Gifts 2024 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Desserts

Miami Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2024: Local Chocolates, Booze, and Sushi

This Valentine's Day, treat your boo to deluxe sushi boxes from Omakai, locally made chocolates from Garcia Nevett, or go to a chocolate and beer pairing at Biscayne Brewing Co.
February 1, 2024
Garcia Nevett South Miami
Garcia Nevett South Miami Garcia Nevett photo
Share this:
Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, Miami! (And we already know you're procrastinating getting a gift because you're on Miami time.)

Sure, flowers are nice, but why not treat your loved one to something delicious that they could only find in Miami? That's the kind of local gift that makes the heart grow fonder.

Below, listed in alphabetical order by business name, are the best South Florida options to give your foodie sweetheart this Valentine's Day. There's something for everyone at every price point.
click to enlarge chocolate tart
Ana-Cacao Chocolate Tart
Oscar Lastra photo

Ana-Cacao Chocolates

9725 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
786-230-9797
instagram.com/ana.cacao
Ana-Cacao is offering special chocolate tarts and truffles this Valentine's Day. The treats are plant-based, gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar. The tart flavors include chocolate hazelnut, chocolate tahini, and mocha cardamon and range in price from $39 for a six-inch tart to $74 for an eight-inch tart. The truffles come in chocolate hazelnut or chocolate pistachio and cost $16 for a box of seven units or $55 for a box of 25 treats. Available for pickup and delivery from Hallandale to Coconut Grove. Order by February 8 by emailing [email protected] or direct message through Instagram @ana.cacao.
click to enlarge chocolate and beer
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company in downtown Miami
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company/ Damionlive photo

Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. Chocolate & Beer Pairing

100 NE First Ave., Miami
305-418-0179
biscaynebaybrewing.com
On February 7, beer aficionados will fall in love all over again at Biscayne Bay Brewing with a chocolate & beer pairing class when the downtown Miami spot combines specialty brews with the sweetness of locally produced Exquisito Chocolates during a special workshop. For $45 a person, enjoy four sweet treats with a selection of four craft beers and one beer cocktail. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge chocolate heart
Garcia Nevett in South Miami
Garcia Nevett photo

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

7312 Red Rd., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com
Tell your sweetheart you love them with Garcia Nevett's special Valentine's Day "Big Favorites Heart," a large heart-shaped box you can fill with 35 hand-rolled, French-style dark chocolate truffles or 35 assorted Garcia Nevett chocolates, including mini hearts ($95). The Venezuelan concept is also offering a nine- or 16-count "Favorites Chocolate Box" with a mini-hearts assortment featuring dulce de leche, Champagne, Nutella, and signature flavors (for $24 and $41, respectively). Celebrating more than one chocolate aficionado in your life? Go with the "You're My Favorite" lollipop, a chocolate treat that sells for $3 each. These gifts are available to order in store or online for pickup and delivery. Order online by Monday, February 12.
click to enlarge bottles of sauce
Il Mulino New York Sunny Isles
Il Mulino New York photo

Il Mulino New York Pasta Sauces

17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
imny.com
Il Mulino New York at the Acqualina Hotel is known for its chef-driven Italian cuisine, some of which you and your valentine can replicate at home with the restaurant's line of jarred pasta sauces. Get the restaurant's legendary marinara sauce, decadent vodka cream sauce, or a sweet pomodoro iteration for your Valentine's dinner at home. The sauces, which normally cost $15.99 each, are currently on sale for $9.99. What a romantic deal. Order them by visiting imny.com.
click to enlarge a dining room
The Miami Beach Edition
The Miami Beach Edition photo

Market at the Edition Pizza-Making Class

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-357-4500
editionhotels.com
If you and your lovebird enjoy cooking together, mark Valentine's Day this year with a hands-on culinary experience you can relive many times over. At the Market at Edition's special "Made in Market: Pizza-Making Class," chef Nyitre Rodgers will have you roll up your sleeves and craft the perfect pie from scratch. The class will be held on Thursday, February 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets include two handmade pizzas and a drink. Solo attendees are welcome. To reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge sushi
Omakai Coconut Grove photo
Omakai Miami

Omakai Sushi Deluxe Boxes with Mochi and Sake

Multiple locations
omakai.com
Omakai is offering two special Valentine's Day "Oma Deluxe" boxes this year, a great option for those who want to avoid the Valentine's Day crowds and stay in with that special someone while still enjoying their favorite food. The boxes come filled with appetizers, sashimi specials, and sushi topped with seasonal fish, salmon, yellowtail, nigiri special, kanpachi, and bluefin tuna, along with negitoro and blue crab cut rolls. The boxes include a shared dessert of mochi, and the order will come with a bottle of Heaven 12 sake. The experience costs $140 per couple and will be available via omakai.com or Uber Eats.
click to enlarge meat
Sunshine Provisions South Florida
Sunshine Provisions photo

Sunshine Provisions Prime Meats Delivery

sunshineprovisions.com
Die-hard carnivores will rejoice with any of Sunshine Provisions' specialty packages, in which they will find everything ranging from premium chef-quality cuts to seafood, poultry, charcuterie, and pantry goods. Make your Valentine's Day shopping easy with online ordering. Packages range in price from $75 to $380, and the most affordable option, the "It's Always Burger Time" ($75), comes packed with a generous fill: four five-ounce Charm City burgers, four pieces of eight-ounce Blue Collar Blend burgers, four pieces of eight-ounce CBS BLD burgers, four pieces of eight-ounce grass-fed Burgers, and four pieces of eight-ounce Wagyu beef burgers, as well as Sunshine Burger seasoning, which is a blend of kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, and onion. Sunshine Provisions offers overnight shipping and ships from Naples to Key West. For additional information on packages and ordering online, visit sunshineprovisions.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending

Owners of Lost Boy and Fox's Lounge Open Cocktail Bar Inside of a Coconut Grove Elevator

Food & Drink News

Owners of Lost Boy and Fox's Lounge Open Cocktail Bar Inside of a Coconut Grove Elevator

By Rachel Costa
The 7 Best Smash Burgers in Miami

Lists

The 7 Best Smash Burgers in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Three of the Best Chefs in America Are Hosting a Dinner in Miami at SOBEWFF

Food & Drink News

Three of the Best Chefs in America Are Hosting a Dinner in Miami at SOBEWFF

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
You Can Now Buy Knaus Berry Farm Buns Across Miami for the First Time

Food & Drink News

You Can Now Buy Knaus Berry Farm Buns Across Miami for the First Time

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation