Miami Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2024: Local Chocolates, Booze, and Sushi

Sure, flowers are nice, but why not treat your loved one to something delicious that they could only find in Miami? That's the kind of local gift that makes the heart grow fonder.
Below, listed in alphabetical order by business name, are the best South Florida options to give your foodie sweetheart this Valentine's Day. There's something for everyone at every price point.
Ana-Cacao Chocolates9725 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
786-230-9797
instagram.com/ana.cacao Ana-Cacao is offering special chocolate tarts and truffles this Valentine's Day. The treats are plant-based, gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar. The tart flavors include chocolate hazelnut, chocolate tahini, and mocha cardamon and range in price from $39 for a six-inch tart to $74 for an eight-inch tart. The truffles come in chocolate hazelnut or chocolate pistachio and cost $16 for a box of seven units or $55 for a box of 25 treats. Available for pickup and delivery from Hallandale to Coconut Grove. Order by February 8 by emailing [email protected] or direct message through Instagram @ana.cacao.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. Chocolate & Beer Pairing100 NE First Ave., Miami
305-418-0179
biscaynebaybrewing.comOn February 7, beer aficionados will fall in love all over again at Biscayne Bay Brewing with a chocolate & beer pairing class when the downtown Miami spot combines specialty brews with the sweetness of locally produced Exquisito Chocolates during a special workshop. For $45 a person, enjoy four sweet treats with a selection of four craft beers and one beer cocktail. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami7312 Red Rd., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com Tell your sweetheart you love them with Garcia Nevett's special Valentine's Day "Big Favorites Heart," a large heart-shaped box you can fill with 35 hand-rolled, French-style dark chocolate truffles or 35 assorted Garcia Nevett chocolates, including mini hearts ($95). The Venezuelan concept is also offering a nine- or 16-count "Favorites Chocolate Box" with a mini-hearts assortment featuring dulce de leche, Champagne, Nutella, and signature flavors (for $24 and $41, respectively). Celebrating more than one chocolate aficionado in your life? Go with the "You're My Favorite" lollipop, a chocolate treat that sells for $3 each. These gifts are available to order in store or online for pickup and delivery. Order online by Monday, February 12.
Il Mulino New York Pasta Sauces17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
imny.com Il Mulino New York at the Acqualina Hotel is known for its chef-driven Italian cuisine, some of which you and your valentine can replicate at home with the restaurant's line of jarred pasta sauces. Get the restaurant's legendary marinara sauce, decadent vodka cream sauce, or a sweet pomodoro iteration for your Valentine's dinner at home. The sauces, which normally cost $15.99 each, are currently on sale for $9.99. What a romantic deal. Order them by visiting imny.com.
Market at the Edition Pizza-Making Class2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-357-4500
editionhotels.comIf you and your lovebird enjoy cooking together, mark Valentine's Day this year with a hands-on culinary experience you can relive many times over. At the Market at Edition's special "Made in Market: Pizza-Making Class," chef Nyitre Rodgers will have you roll up your sleeves and craft the perfect pie from scratch. The class will be held on Thursday, February 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets include two handmade pizzas and a drink. Solo attendees are welcome. To reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com.
Omakai Sushi Deluxe Boxes with Mochi and SakeMultiple locations
omakai.comOmakai is offering two special Valentine's Day "Oma Deluxe" boxes this year, a great option for those who want to avoid the Valentine's Day crowds and stay in with that special someone while still enjoying their favorite food. The boxes come filled with appetizers, sashimi specials, and sushi topped with seasonal fish, salmon, yellowtail, nigiri special, kanpachi, and bluefin tuna, along with negitoro and blue crab cut rolls. The boxes include a shared dessert of mochi, and the order will come with a bottle of Heaven 12 sake. The experience costs $140 per couple and will be available via omakai.com or Uber Eats.