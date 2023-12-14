Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

Starting on Sunday, December 24, Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Eve, and Nochebuena, which in Latin cultures is the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones to celebrate over a delicious meal. The long weekend of festivities ends on Monday, Christmas Day, with several restaurants offering special brunch offerings to indulge in.
Here's your guide on where to have a memorable Christmas weekend in the Magic City on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25. Happy Holidays!
Americana Kitchen2950 Coconut Grove Dr., Coral Gables
786-772-7600
americanakitchen.com
This charming restaurant inside the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables will host a special all-day Christmas Day brunch on December 25. The holiday buffet will showcase the restaurant's signature breakfast items, as well as waffle, raw and chilled seafood, and Norwegian smoked salmon bars; carving, salad, omelet, and parfait stations; and a dessert display kids' corner. The cost is $115 per adult and $45 per child ages 6 and older. Meals for children 5 years and younger are free. Bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody mary options will be available for $26. Served from noon to 10 p.m.
Cafe La Trova971 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-615-4379
cafelatrova.comOn Sunday, December 24, Cafe La Trova will celebrate Nochebuena with a special three-course menu of several contemporary Latin and Cuban-style dishes. The dining experience will be served as a family-style meal. The cost is $95 per adult and $30 per child under the age of 12. Reservations are available via sevenrooms.com.
Cantina La Veinte495 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-623-6135
cantinala20.comChristmas Eve at Cantina La Veinte will feature a special three-course, prix-fixe menu. The meal will begin with a first course of carrot soup accompanied by garlic croutons and French cream, followed by a second course of turkey breast stuffed with chipotle sauce and bacon, plums, green apple, and walnuts, served alongside guajillo chile mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. Dessert will be chocolate mousse acorn crowned with a vanilla mousse sphere. Guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and live mariachi entertainment. Cost is $65 per person. Reservations are available via opentable.com.
Cote Miami3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
www.cotemiami.comCelebrate Christmas Eve at Michelin-starred Cote Miami by indulging in their offering, "Feast of Seven Steaks," a clever take on Feast of the Seven Fishes that provides guests with a tour of their popular dishes. Dishes include seven selected cuts of Cote's filet mignon, skirt steak, lamb chop, 45-day dry-aged ribeye, American Wagyu, Cote steak, and Japanese A5 ribeye from Miyazaki Prefecture and Galbi. Accompaniments include Gogi Cha "Butcher's Tea," a consommé from American Wagyu brisket, and other delicacies. Enjoy Cote's soft-serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel for dessert. The feast starts at $225 per person. Reservations are available via resy.com.
The Drexel1436 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
305-692-0992
drexelmiami.comOn December 24 and December 25, the Drexel in Miami Beach will serve a special family-style meal of whole organic wood-roasted chicken with green salad, mashed potatoes, and haricot verts, followed by a warm fruit crumble pie. The meal serves four people and costs $82 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via resy.com.
Jaya at the Setai Miami Beach2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotel.comToast to the festive season at Jaya at the Setai in Miami Beach with their signature jazz brunch or dinner offerings. On Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests can indulge at their jazz brunch, which includes a Peking duck bar, a live grill with everything from seafood to filet mignon, freshly crafted crepes, and special seasonal dishes. Sip on bottomless Louis Roederer champagne and enjoy holiday cocktails such as the "Sleighbell Spritz" and "Holly Jolly Chocolate." Brunch costs $125 per person and $75 for children under 12. For those looking for a spectacular supper, Jaya will be featuring à la carte specials, including scallops and caviar, green pea soup, grilled filet mignon, grilled lobster, and more. Dinner is available on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made via opentable.com.
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.comSituated in the Eden Roc Miami Beach, Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps will offer special holiday feasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 to 9 p.m. The four-course holiday feast begins with a choice of local fish crudo, a mix of yellowfin tuna tataki, golden beet aguachile, beet tartare, Thai chili, red vein sorrel, and micro cilantro, or foie gras ganache tart with winter citrus, cocoa crumble, orange puree, and herb salad, followed by choice of potato and crab dumpling or lamb and honey squash lasagna. The main course list offers options of Sichuan honey glazed, dry-aged duck or Mishima Wagyu eye of rib, specialty made with onion custard brulee, potato pavé, and winter black truffle. To end on a sweet note, guests will enjoy a chocolate ganache bar or coquito Basque-style cheesecake. Cost is $110 per person.
Perry's Steakhouse4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
786-703-9094
perryssteakhouse.comDiners who visit Perry's Steakhouse on Christma's Eve will enjoy a three-course menu of items such as lobster bisque, white bean pork chili, caramelized prime rib, spaghetti squash primavera, and chocolate crunch tower. The cost is $69 per person for those who arrive before 5:30 p.m. and $79 for dine-ins starting at 5:45 p.m.
Rao's Miami Beach1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-404-7267
raosonmiamibeach.comFrom 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Rao's will serve a three-course, prix-fixe meal inspired by the Italian holiday celebration Feast of the Seven Fishes. Guests can choose from appetizers like chef Michael Wesley's signature meatballs or baked clams with oregano bread crumb stuffing and entrées of pork chop with sautéed hot and sweet cherry pepper sauce or Uncle Vincent's lemon chicken. The list of sweet endings includes Italian panettone, New York cheesecake, and tiramisu. Cost is $250 per person. Reservations are available via resy.com.
Red Rooster Overtown920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.comOn Christmas Day, Red Rooster's special pre-fix menu offering will be served family style, starting with two items from its small shares section, with options such as Marcus' cornbread with jalapeño honey butter and blackberry bourbon jam or Bajan salt fish cakes and pumpkin fritters served with breadfruit and Bajan hot house. Main courses include Cajun-spiced smoked turkey breast and barbecue pulled smoked turkey legs with giblet gravy and Florida citrus cranberry sauce, as well a dish of Blackbird seafood rice tossed with crab, shrimp, Tuscan baby kale, and sun-dried tomatoes. To wrap up the meal, guests can order dessert options of chocolate bourbon pecan pie or the restaurant's giant almond white chocolate chip cookie. The cost is $75 per person for adults and $20 for kids under 12. Served from 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations are available via opentable.com.
Sérêvène at Hotel Greystone1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
305-847-4000
greystonehotel.comGet in the Christmas spirit at Sérêvène inside of Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach. On December 24, guests can enjoy an elegant dining experience by Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti who is a former Food Network Chopped champion. Savor a decadent four-course menu accompanied by live jazz to set the stage for a serenading and sumptuous Christmas Eve. Expect dishes like a sweet pea bisque topped with parmesan cheese and a rack of lamb with rosemary confit potato and roasted pepper coulis. The evening will conclude with a homemade decadent rose pave dessert layered with chocolate ganache. This limited edition menu costs $98 per person with an optional enhancement of fresh black truffles for an additional $49 per person. Those looking to elevate their dinner can add on a curated wine pairing for an additional $49 per person. Seatings begin at 6 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly.