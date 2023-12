Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

click to enlarge A Christmas feast at Americana Kitchen in Coral Gables Americana Kitchen photo

Americana Kitchen 2950 Coconut Grove Dr., Coral Gables

786-772-7600

americanakitchen.com



click to enlarge Cafe La Trova celebrates Christmas Eve with a Nochebuena feast. Photo by 52 Chefs

Cafe La Trova 971 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-615-4379

cafelatrova.com

click to enlarge Interior bar of Cantina La Veinte in Brickell Cantina La Veinte photo

Cantina La Veinte 495 Brickell Ave., Miami

786-623-6135

cantinala20.com

click to enlarge Cote Miami in the Miami Design District is celebrating Christmas Eve with "Feast of the Seven Steaks." Photo by Gary He

Cote Miami 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-434-4668

www.cotemiami.com

click to enlarge Christmas feast at the Drexel in Miami Beach The Drexel photo

The Drexel 1436 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

305-692-0992

drexelmiami.com

click to enlarge Jaya at the Setai Miami Beach hosts a Christmas jazz brunch every year. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Jaya at the Setai Miami Beach 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotel.com

click to enlarge Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach has a beautiful outdoor seating area. Photo by Chef Tristen Epps

Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-961-6043

edenrochotelmiami.com

Perry's Steakhouse 4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables

786-703-9094

perryssteakhouse.com

click to enlarge Rao's Miami Beach Rao's Miami Beach photo

Rao's Miami Beach 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-404-7267

raosonmiamibeach.com

click to enlarge Red Rooster Overtown's beautiful interior dining room Red Rooster Overtown photo

Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

click to enlarge Sérêvène at Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach Photo by Sérêvène at Hotel Greystone

Sérêvène at Hotel Greystone

1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

305-847-4000

greystonehotel.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are next week, but don't fret if you haven't planned your holiday dinner yet! If you're the type of person who would rather have an acclaimed chef do all the cooking (we don't blame you), this is your go-to guide on where to dine out in Miami over the holiday weekend.Starting on Sunday, December 24, Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Eve, and Nochebuena, which in Latin cultures is the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones to celebrate over a delicious meal. The long weekend of festivities ends on Monday, Christmas Day, with several restaurants offering special brunch offerings to indulge in.Here's your guide on where to have a memorable Christmas weekend in the Magic City on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25. Happy Holidays!This charming restaurant inside the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables will host a special all-day Christmas Day brunch on December 25. The holiday buffet will showcase the restaurant's signature breakfast items, as well as waffle, raw and chilled seafood, and Norwegian smoked salmon bars; carving, salad, omelet, and parfait stations; and a dessert display kids' corner. The cost is $115 per adult and $45 per child ages 6 and older. Meals for children 5 years and younger are free. Bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody mary options will be available for $26. Served from noon to 10 p.m.On Sunday, December 24, Cafe La Trova will celebrate Nochebuena with a special three-course menu of several contemporary Latin and Cuban-style dishes. The dining experience will be served as a family-style meal. The cost is $95 per adult and $30 per child under the age of 12. Reservations are available via sevenrooms.com Christmas Eve at Cantina La Veinte will feature a special three-course, prix-fixe menu. The meal will begin with a first course of carrot soup accompanied by garlic croutons and French cream, followed by a second course of turkey breast stuffed with chipotle sauce and bacon, plums, green apple, and walnuts, served alongside guajillo chile mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. Dessert will be chocolate mousse acorn crowned with a vanilla mousse sphere. Guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and live mariachi entertainment. Cost is $65 per person. Reservations are available via opentable.com Celebrate Christmas Eve at Michelin-starred Cote Miami by indulging in their offering, "Feast of Seven Steaks," a clever take on Feast of the Seven Fishes that provides guests with a tour of their popular dishes. Dishes include seven selected cuts of Cote's filet mignon, skirt steak, lamb chop, 45-day dry-aged ribeye, American Wagyu, Cote steak, and Japanese A5 ribeye from Miyazaki Prefecture and Galbi. Accompaniments include Gogi Cha "Butcher's Tea," a consommé from American Wagyu brisket, and other delicacies. Enjoy Cote's soft-serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel for dessert. The feast starts at $225 per person. Reservations are available via resy.com On December 24 and December 25, the Drexel in Miami Beach will serve a special family-style meal of whole organic wood-roasted chicken with green salad, mashed potatoes, and haricot verts, followed by a warm fruit crumble pie. The meal serves four people and costs $82 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via resy.com Toast to the festive season at Jaya at the Setai in Miami Beach with their signature jazz brunch or dinner offerings. On Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests can indulge at their jazz brunch, which includes a Peking duck bar, a live grill with everything from seafood to filet mignon, freshly crafted crepes, and special seasonal dishes. Sip on bottomless Louis Roederer champagne and enjoy holiday cocktails such as the "Sleighbell Spritz" and "Holly Jolly Chocolate." Brunch costs $125 per person and $75 for children under 12. For those looking for a spectacular supper, Jaya will be featuring à la carte specials, including scallops and caviar, green pea soup, grilled filet mignon, grilled lobster, and more. Dinner is available on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made via opentable.com Situated in the Eden Roc Miami Beach, Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps will offer special holiday feasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5 to 9 p.m. The four-course holiday feast begins with a choice of local fish crudo, a mix of yellowfin tuna tataki, golden beet aguachile, beet tartare, Thai chili, red vein sorrel, and micro cilantro, or foie gras ganache tart with winter citrus, cocoa crumble, orange puree, and herb salad, followed by choice of potato and crab dumpling or lamb and honey squash lasagna. The main course list offers options of Sichuan honey glazed, dry-aged duck or Mishima Wagyu eye of rib, specialty made with onion custard brulee, potato pavé, and winter black truffle. To end on a sweet note, guests will enjoy a chocolate ganache bar or coquito Basque-style cheesecake. Cost is $110 per person.Diners who visit Perry's Steakhouse on Christma's Eve will enjoy a three-course menu of items such as lobster bisque, white bean pork chili, caramelized prime rib, spaghetti squash primavera, and chocolate crunch tower. The cost is $69 per person for those who arrive before 5:30 p.m. and $79 for dine-ins starting at 5:45 p.m.From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Rao's will serve a three-course, prix-fixe meal inspired by the Italian holiday celebration Feast of the Seven Fishes. Guests can choose from appetizers like chef Michael Wesley's signature meatballs or baked clams with oregano bread crumb stuffing and entrées of pork chop with sautéed hot and sweet cherry pepper sauce or Uncle Vincent's lemon chicken. The list of sweet endings includes Italian panettone, New York cheesecake, and tiramisu. Cost is $250 per person. Reservations are available via resy.com On Christmas Day, Red Rooster's special pre-fix menu offering will be served family style, starting with two items from its small shares section, with options such as Marcus' cornbread with jalapeño honey butter and blackberry bourbon jam or Bajan salt fish cakes and pumpkin fritters served with breadfruit and Bajan hot house. Main courses include Cajun-spiced smoked turkey breast and barbecue pulled smoked turkey legs with giblet gravy and Florida citrus cranberry sauce, as well a dish of Blackbird seafood rice tossed with crab, shrimp, Tuscan baby kale, and sun-dried tomatoes. To wrap up the meal, guests can order dessert options of chocolate bourbon pecan pie or the restaurant's giant almond white chocolate chip cookie. The cost is $75 per person for adults and $20 for kids under 12. Served from 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations are available via opentable.com Get in the Christmas spirit at Sérêvène inside of Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach. On December 24, guests can enjoy an elegant dining experience by Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti who is a former Food Networkchampion. Savor a decadent four-course menu accompanied by live jazz to set the stage for a serenading and sumptuous Christmas Eve. Expect dishes like a sweet pea bisque topped with parmesan cheese and a rack of lamb with rosemary confit potato and roasted pepper coulis. The evening will conclude with a homemade decadent rose pave dessert layered with chocolate ganache. This limited edition menu costs $98 per person with an optional enhancement of fresh black truffles for an additional $49 per person. Those looking to elevate their dinner can add on a curated wine pairing for an additional $49 per person. Seatings begin at 6 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly.