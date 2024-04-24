Popular Medellín Restaurant La Causa Brings Nikkei Cuisine to Midtown

Nine years ago, five business partners in Colombia with a passion for the fusion of flavors of Nikkei cuisine joined forces to open La Causa in Medellín, Colombia. Nearly a decade later, the group has opened the first U.S. outpost of the Japanese and Peruvian fusion restaurant in Midtown, Miami.
Helmed by Camilo Vélez, Ricardo Trujillo, Juan Sebastián Osorio, Hernán Vélez, and chef and latest partner Alonso Torres, La Causa Miami will offer a unique culinary experience around Nikkei cuisine with vibrant signature dishes and a cozy yet elegant atmosphere. If the Miami weather allows, guests can opt for the outside patio for an aesthetic al fresco dining that pairs perfectly with the menu choices.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the official opening of La Causa Miami and share our passion for Nikkei food with the Midtown community in the city of Miami," says Trujillo. "We look forward to welcoming our guests and offering them an exceptional dining experience that fuses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine."
The business partners founded Grupo La Causa, which owns eight brands with restaurants that span Thai, Mexican, Nikkei, and Italian cuisine. Now, their latest newest opening is overseas in the Magic City.
For ceviche lovers, the restaurant offers three choices, ranging from $22 to $24, including the "Ceviche Norteño," a traditional white fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, and squid marinated in tiger milk or yellow pepper sauce. The "Ceviche Nikkei" features salmon and shrimp marinated in tiger's milk in Nikkei sauce, combined with bacon, mixed onion, avocado, and crisp carrot. Lastly, the "Ceviche La Causa" features white fish, calamari, octopus, and shrimp dipped in tiger milk, covered in rocoto sauce, red onion, cilantro, and avocado topped with crispy wonton.
For mains, the restaurant recommends the Huancaína octopus and filet mignon acevichado, each made with the freshest ingredients and the chef's unique twist.
Finish the culinary journey on a sweet note with a choice of three desserts, including the "Revolucion Oreo" made of oreo tempura, the "Suspiro La Causa" made with white manjar, and the restaurant's signature "Causa de Milo," a combination of condensed milk and arequipe dipped between thin pancakes, covered with milo and vanilla ice cream.
La Causa. 3301 NE First Ave., Ste. 107, Miami; 305-323-6515; opentable.com; Monday to Thursday and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from Noon to 10:30 p.m.