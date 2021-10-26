Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Trader Joe's Coral Gables Will Open Friday

October 26, 2021 8:00AM

The Trader Joe's opening celebration in Miami Beach in August 2019.
The Trader Joe's opening celebration in Miami Beach in August 2019. Photo by Daniella Mía
Just in time for your Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Instagram hauls, Trader Joe's is opening its Coral Gables store.

When it opens this Friday, October 29, the store, located adjacent to the Shops at Merrick Park, will only be the third Trader Joe's in Miami-Dade.

In keeping with Trader Joe's tradition, the shop will be decorated with murals that portray famous Coral Gables sites, like the Biltmore Hotel, the Venetian Pool, Miracle Mile, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

And, though Trader Joe's may be headquartered in California, the grocery chain takes pride in immersing itself in the neighborhoods in which it resides. According to a press release, 85 percent of the store's employees are from Coral Gables and neighboring cities. Trader Joe's also donates 100 percent of all unsold (yet still consumable) products to local nonprofit, community-based organizations through its "Neighborhood Shares" program.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Trader Joe's is known for its private-label food and drink. Some items, like Speculoos Cookie Butter, Jo-Jo's Cookies, and Two Buck Chuck wine, have become the stuff of obsessions.

The store also has its own "lingo," referring to its employees as crew members and its store manager as "captain." Trader Joe's sends a monthly circular — the "Fearless Flyer" — to residents who live near its stores, and those bells you hear while shopping are a system of communication among crew members: One bell is rung if a cashier needs help or additional registers are needed to be opened, two bells means a customer has a question, and three bells means a manager is needed at the front of the store.

The store, with a tropical vacation-meets-explorers club motif, is also famously smaller than many other grocery chains. The Coral Gables store, for instance, covers 9,600 square feet, whereas the average Publix boasts 40,000 to 60,000 square feet of shopping space.

Trader Joe's will celebrate its Coral Gables grand opening on Friday, October 29, at 7:55 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, shoppers will be welcomed by store captain Marsha Morris and her crew members from 8 a.m. until the store closes at 9 p.m. Traditionally, that means balloons, giveaways, and samples all day long. The Coral Gables location will also have live music to entertain shoppers on opening day.

New Times has reached out to Trader Joe's for further details about opening-day events and will update this story with any further information.

Trader Joe's. 211 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-661-1432; traderjoes.com. Opens Friday, October 29. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pop Perfection

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation