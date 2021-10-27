Best Miami Halloween Treats to Sink Your Teeth Into

click to enlarge Bone appétit at Chug's this Halloween. Courtesy of Chug's Diner

Chug's Diner 3444 Main Hwy., Miami

786-353-2940

chugsdiner.com

click to enlarge Get your pumpkin fix at Fireman Derek's this Halloween. Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Fireman Derek's 2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-703-3623

firemandereks.com

click to enlarge Garcia Nevett's anatomical chocolate hearts are spine-chillingly delicious. Photo courtesy of Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami 7312 Red Rd., Miami

305-749-0506

garcianevett.com

click to enlarge Freddy is coming for you this Halloween at Night Owl with half-pound cookies. Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies Numerous area locations

nightowlcookieco.com

click to enlarge Velvety pumpkin-ginger snap pudding from Pudding Parlor. Photo courtesy of Pudding Parlor

Pudding Parlor puddingparlorco.com

click to enlarge Who needs Trick o' Treating when you have Salt & Straw's Great Candycopia? Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw 3015 Grand Ave., Miami

786-633-0142

saltandstraw.com

All Hallows' Eve is just days away — and if you've outgrown trick o' treating there are still plenty of ways to indulge your sweet tooth this Halloween.From ghastly anatomical chocolate hearts to creepy-crawly ice cream concoctions, these ghoulish sweets are treats you can really sink your teeth into.Halloween is in full effect at Chug's with a slew of sinister delights. Choose from bone-shaped merenguitos; fluffy pumpkin-spice alfajores, blood-orange macarons, salted-caramel apple cake, house-made smoked "Twix" bars and pudding dirt cups topped with a mini bone and tombstone. Pastelito fans can also get their claws on Pastelito Papi's pumpkin-cheese pastelitos which pair nicely with a pumpkin-spice cortadito (prices vary). Available to-go only on October 29-31.Fireman Derek's is making the most of pumpkin season with a duo of pumpkin desserts. Select between a decadent slice of pumpkin cheesecake made with a classic graham cracker crust topped with pralines and a caramel drizzle ($7.99 per slice); or pumpkin pie on a buttery, flaky crust festooned with a crunchy streusel, whipped cream, and a healthy shower of caramel syrup ($7.50 per slice). Both are available through November.The chocolatiers at Garcia Nevett are channeling Mary Shelley's literary masterpiece,, with monster-inspired treats. Choose from cookie-caramel monster brains ($8) or anatomical heart-shaped chocolates that bleed red-colored caramel ($4 for two) Other favorites include Nutella-filled skulls (a box of eight costs $18) and chocolate lollipops with spider webs ($3).On Halloween weekend, Night Owl is baking up nightmares with a Freddy Krueger-inspired cookie. Pictured above, this half-pound treat is crafted with Night Owl's signature chocolate dough and in true horror fashion oozes strawberry jam once bitten ($5.50). PSL fans can snag a pumpkin-spice latte cookie topped with an espresso ganache and toasted pumpkin seeds ($4.50). Please note, the Nightmare at Night Owl cookie is only available October 30-31, and the pumpkin-spice latte cookie will be available all week. Both cookies can be purchased for pickup or delivery at all locations.Pudding Parlor is pudding a spell on you this Halloween with festive menu items like the pumpkin-gingersnap pudding, salted-caramel banana pudding, and adorable dirt cups brimming with crushed chocolate cookie and gummy worms. Order a single serving ($8) perfect for a horror-movie marathon or snag a larger pudding bowl for your upcoming Halloween shindig ($50). Place your order ahead of time via the website for pickup or limited delivery.The ice cream makers at Salt & Straw have conjured up some terrifyingly delicious frozen confections. This year, the spooky lineup includes the "Great Candycopia", where house-made versions of your favorite Halloween candies like Kit Kat and Reese's peanut butter cups are folded into a salted-butterscotch base; or the "Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread", a pumpkin lovers dream with mouthfuls of pumpkin, freshly baked pumpkin bread, and swirls of velvety cream cheese frosting; but for the truly brave at heart we recommend the "Don Bugito", a matcha-flavored ice cream stuffed with chunks toffee-brittle made of real mealworms and chocolate-covered crickets. The "Ice Scream" menu is available through October 31 and are priced at $6.25 per scoop or $12.50 per pint.