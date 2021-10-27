Six Spooky Beers to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Miami

click to enlarge J. Wakefield Brewing will celebrate Halloween with a Wake the Dead party on Saturday, October 30. Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing 120 NW 24th St., Miami

786-254-7779

jwakefieldbrewing.com

click to enlarge Spanish Marie Brewery is all about the Halloween spirit. Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewery

Spanish Marie Brewery 14251 SW 120th St., Miami

305-456-5490

spanishmariebrewery.com

click to enlarge The Tank Brewing Co. will release its popular Citrus Spectre IPA this weekend. Photo courtesy of The Tank Brewing Co.

The Tank Brewing Co. 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami

786-801-1554

thetankbrewing.com

click to enlarge Tripping Animals Brewing celebrates with its Night of the Tripping Dead party on Saturday, October 30. Photo courtesy of Tripping Animals Brewing

Tripping Animals Brewing 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral

305-646-1339

trippinganimals.com

click to enlarge Veza Sur Brewing Co. will celebrate Halloween with a costume contest and the seasonal release of its Horchata Cream Ale. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St., Miami

786-362-6300

vezasur.com

click to enlarge Yeasty Brews will release its caramel candy apple-treated Queen's Revenge on Saturday, October 30, one of several beers releasing this weekend for Halloween Photo courtesy of Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales

Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers 3944 NW 19th St., Lauderhill

754-223-2198

yeastybrews.com

Whether you’re planning to head downtown in costume, or heading to a friend's house party for this year’s All Hallow’s Eve, there’s one item everyone needs to make this spooky evening complete — good beer.Local breweries are conjuring the fall mood with plenty of festive brews that make Halloween taste as good as all that candy you used to get while trick or treating. Better still, many of these brews have equally festive names to go with their fiendishly good flavors.From a creamy horchata-inspired cream ale released around Halloween each year to a milk stout brewed with pumpkin pie or a sour cherry ice cream beer with a devilish cartoon clown on the can, here are some great local beers for booze with a boo.This year, J. Wakefield Brewing invites you to the Wynwood "booery" on Saturday, October 30, for a "Wake the Dead" Halloween pachanga. Along with a specialty glass by 17 Percent Drip and new t-shirt release, the brewery will be pouring a number of specialty beers made especially for the holiday. While several have yet to be announced, one includes "Nobody Says the B Word", an ode to. Say his name three times and you'll be sure to conjure this kettle sour possessed with loads of orange puree and just a touch of marshmallow magic. The beer is available in 16-ounce can four4-packs to-go, and on draft in the taproom while supplies last.Celebrate the Halloween weekend at Spanish Marie for the release of three specialty beers that are eerily appropriate. They include the brewery's popular "Ecto Cooler", a sour ale conditioned with tangerines, oranges, and a hint of lemonade that tastes just like the old-themed Hi-C’s — now with more juice and some alcohol. While you're there, don't miss "Time To Float", a sour ale conditioned with raspberry, vanilla ice cream, and cherry ice cream, and "Shake Señora", a sour ale conditioned with banana, vanilla ice cream, and blue curacao for a banana shake-like boozy brew that's also lactose-free. Each beer will be available on draft and in 24-ounce can four-packs to take home.This Halloween weekend, Miami's Tank Brewing will be releasing its popular "Citrus Spectre", a spooky-good double dry-hopped IPA. Brewed with copious amounts of Grungiest and Idaho 7 hops for a citrusy-smooth brew. The beer is currently available on draft and in 16-ounce can 4-packs to take home.Doral brewery Tripping Animals is channeling the zombie in us all with a weekend beer release and Halloween celebration dubbed "Night of the Tripping Dead". On Saturday, party at the brewery with live music, a fire show, drum circle, costume contest, and spooky cocktails. You can also celebrate with a glass of "Return of the Tripping Dead", a beer that pours a deep blood red. As the story goes, a ghoulish apparition conjures in the brewery this time each year, and with it appears this ghastly sour ale conditioned with a nightmarish amount of cherry, coconut, almond, and vanilla. The beer is available on draft and in 20-ounce four-packs to take home.This weekend, Veza Sur will be hosting its annual Halloween party, set to take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 30. Guests are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes to participate in the costume contest, and a chance to win a $100, $50, or $25 Veza Sur gift card for first, second, and third place. While there, cheers to the holiday fun with a pint or two of the brewery's annual release, a horchata cream ale. Served on nitro, the creamy, sweet, spicy beer is based off the traditional, sweet Mexican milk-based drink made from rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon. Grab it on draft, or take it to-go for $12 for a 32-ounce crowler.Broward beer lovers will want to head to Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales in Lauderhill, which is hosting a weekend-long Halloween celebration kicking off Saturday, October 30. The night market and costume party-themed event will include an outdoor market from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring food trucks, craft vendors, dessert stations — even tarot card readings. Then, from 6 to 10 p.m., head inside the taproom for a costume party where everyone is encouraged to dress up. The highlight of the evening, however, will be the special-treatment Halloween beer releases available from brewer and co-founder Daniel Pfaffenbach. They include his "Cookie Monster Blue Stout" (a golden stout turned blue and treated with pralines, almonds, sea salted caramel, caramel coffee, and chocolate); "Heads Will Roll" (a milk stout with pumpkin and pumpkin pie spices); "Black Magic" (a Hefeweizen treated with chocolate, Madagascar vanilla bean, and chocolate-covered banana); and the "Queen's Revenge Caramel Candy Apple" (a Belgian tripel with star fruit, apple, and sea salted caramel.