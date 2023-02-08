The Best Valentine's Day Events in Miami

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Fever

Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special

click to enlarge Photo by Wilson Louissaint

Valentine's Day Paint, Sip, & Pose

click to enlarge Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Garden D'Amore Valentine's Day Concert

click to enlarge Photo by Guido Balestrelli

Movie Under the Stars: Valentine’s Edition

click to enlarge Photo by Deering Estate/Cathy Guerra

Moonlight & Music Valentine's Day Concert

click to enlarge Taste Buds Kitchen Miami West photo

Valentine's Classes: Italian Cuisines

Special-Edition Valentine's Day Lovebirds Cruise

Valentine's Gothic Beauty Pageant

click to enlarge Photo by Rejohan Perkins

Galentine’s Day Candle-Making R&B Party

Jealousy: an Immersive Valentine's Day Dinner Theater Show

Many couples will opt for the traditional dinner and drinks on Valentine's Day. That's kind of the standard for the romantic holiday. But then there are those who want a little more from their Valentine's celebration — perhaps someone who wants to score creativity points with their significant other. And lucky for them, South Florida has plenty of interesting options.Here's a list of Valentine's Day events for couples — and some for singles — including outdoor concerts, a rooftop movie screening, a bird-watching cruise, and a Galentine's Day candle-making class.Fever's Candlelight concert series prides itself on its ambiance. Each show sees performers surrounded by candles — we're talking tons of them — to create a unique candle-lit music experience. Listeso String Quartet will once again headline this year's Valentine's Day show and play love songs like Henry Mancini's "Moon River" and Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."Say cheese! Primeshots Studio's Valentine's Day paint and sip not only offers painting and mimosas but also photo booths for those who want to take part in a free professional photo shoot. That means you can leave with works of art and, for an additional cost, digital or photo prints.Celebrate the most romantic day of the year in one of South Florida's most romantic settings. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is offering an evening of music in its gardens with an optional picnic dinner or wine and chocolate flight. Madd Jazz will serve as the musical entertainment and perform jazz, funk, and pop hits. There will be an aerialist performance as well.Why go to the movie theater to seea second time when you can take your date to a romantic rooftop screening of? Novotel Miami Brickell invites you to watch the lovey-dovey Ryan Gosling flick at its Vista Rooftop Bar with the Miami skyline in the background. Admission includes a bottle of wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, a charcuterie and cheese board, and, of course, popcorn.Grab a blanket or lawn chairs and spend Valentine's Day under the stars at Deering Estate's annual outdoor concert. You can pack a picnic basket for the occasion, but if that sounds like a pain, pre-order your food in advance from Joanna's Marketplace or buy food from the onsite vendors. As for the musical acts, Nikki Kidd will open the concert and fellow South Florida native Bianca Rosarrio will headline.Taste Buds Kitchen wants to help you make your own Valentine's Day dinner. The cooking school is offering couples a pizza class, two different types of pasta classes, and a class billed as "A Taste of Italy." Choose which one suits you and your significant other best and don't forget that all of these classes are BYOB.786-999-8629Pelican Harbor Seabird Station puts its own spin on the romantic cruise with a birdwatching excursion. The two-hour sunset cruise tours Biscayne Bay and passes the mangrove shoreline of the Crandon rookery, which is said to be home to more than 20 species of birds. And because it's Valentine's Day, expect roses, champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries on the cruise.Because not everyone wants to spend their Valentine's listening to love songs, here's a dark wave and industrial music party that will include a gothic beauty pageant. Expect leather, lace, chains, and black — lots of black.Don’t sit around waiting for someone to buy you candles. Local candle company 8:Twenty8 invites you to make them yourself at its Galentine's Day party. 8:Twenty8 will provide the supplies and DJ Gio will provide the R&B music, so all you need to bring is booze (it's BYOB) if you plan on drinking. Or you can purchase drinks and food at the event.The protagonist in this immersive dinner theater show at Thank You Miami suspects his free-spirited wife of being unfaithful. His search for answers takes him to, not coincidentally, Thank You Miami, where hilarity ensues. For those up on their 17th-century literature, the show by Maroon Isle Productions is based on Molière's