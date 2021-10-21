Halloween 2021 Restaurant Event Guide

Miami excels at many things, including Halloween parties at local restaurants and bars, a sampling of which are listed below, in alphabetical order. (And don't forget to designate a driver.)
Cervecería La Tropical42 NE 25th St., Miami
305-741-6991
cerveceriatropical.com
Step inside Cervecería La Tropical on Saturday, October 30, to find a “Night in Havana” soirée that combines signature brews, Latin-Caribbean bites, and beats by '80s band Secret Society. Saturday, October 30 at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person.
Chotto Matte1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.com/miami
From October 26 through November 2, Chotto Matte offers a special menu, complete with festive cocktails and "Dulce de Noche," a Halloween-inspired dessert. On Saturday, October 30, the restaurant will transport guests into a dark dream world with a Dia de los Muertos party. Restaurant staff will be in full costume and the event will feature special performances by dancers and DJs from lunch through late dinner service. Saturday, October 30, all day. Admission is free.
Dogfish Head325 NW 24th St., Miami
dogfish.com
Dogfish Head's Wynwood taproom will transform into "Nightmare at Dogfish Head" for three nights over Halloween weekend, with beer releases, music, and surprises. On Friday, DJ Alexis Tucci spins beats as the brewery releases its Cuban-style breakfast stout, an oatmeal stout made with local Cuban bread and espresso. Cans will be available starting at 4 p.m.($16 for a four-pack), with music starting at 8 p.m. Get there early to take advantage of happy hour, with $5 select drinks from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, October 30, enjoy live music starting at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, October 31, get dressed up in your scariest costume and warm up your vocal cords for the brewery's costume contest and Halloween-themed karaoke contest. Winners of each costume will get a $50 gift card to use toward Dogfish head merch. Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, starting at 4 p.m. daily. Free admission.
Jaguar Sun230 NE Fourth St., Miami
jaguarsunmia.com
On Saturday, October 30, spooky vibes take over this downtown eatery with a Halloween-themed party featuring plenty of ‘90s music and boozy and ghoulish cocktails. The regular à la carte dinner menu will be served. Sunday, October 30, from 10 p.m. till late. Admission is free.
Kush Coconut Grove2911 Grand Ave., Miami
305-456-5723
kushhospitality.com
Dress up your furry friend and head to Kush Coconut Grove’s fourth annual Halloween yappy hour and dog costume contest. Expect free doggy meals, local dog product vendors, complimentary goodie bags, a candy bucket for children, and Tito's vodka drink specials for humans. The grand prize will be awarded to the Best in Show pup who struts their stuff on the runway in costume. Admission is free, but RSVP via Eventbrite to be entered into the prize raffles. Sunday, October 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Mila1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
milarestaurant.com
Mila on Lincoln Road hosts its second-annual “Gypsy Souls” event on Halloween night. The restaurant will be decked out in a Bohemian-chic theme, with face painters on-site from 7 to 10 p.m. The multisensory experience will pair special effects with a seated à la carte dinner service of special items such as king crab escabeche and a “Haunted” cocktail, along with a theatrical mixology experience and performances by fire dancers. Sunday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Admission is free.
R House2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
Part party, part circus, R House’s annual “Under the Big Top” Halloween ball includes a midnight costume contest, dinner, drinks, and drag queen performances by Athena Dion, TP Lords, and Tiffany Fantasia, among others. The three-ring circus brings with it a free-flowing, top-shelf open bar, and VIP tables and bottle service will be available. Event proceeds benefit SAVE's mission to promote, protect and defend LGBTQ equality in South Florida. Friday, October 29, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets cost $85 to $1,200 via eventbrite.
Salvaje101 NE 34th St., Miami
786-622-9911
miami.salvaje.world
From Friday, October 29, through Sunday October 31, Salvaje hosts Halloween festivities with a special menu of themed offerings. Makeup artists will be available, and dancers in costume will salsa through the space. Patrons will be greeted by Drag Queens who'll provide entertainment throughout the weekend. Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31. Admission is free.
Veza Sur Brewing Co.55 NW 25th St, Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com
Veza Sur hosts its annual Halloween party and costume contest on Saturday, October 30, with cash prizes ranging from $20 to $100. Make the most of your night with ample quantities of beer while getting your groove on with beats by DJ KA5 and a special performance by Los Wizzards. Saturday, October 30, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free.
Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge309 23rd St, Miami Beach
305-763-8688
villaazurmiamibeach.com
Villa Azur throws a four-day Halloween celebration from Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October 31. Guests will enjoy holiday décor, entertainment, costumes, live shows, and musicians. The menu includes specialty cocktails and an Australian rack of lamb prepared with saffron, almond rice pilaf, red wine vinaigrette, and dill yogurt ($65). Thursday, October 28 through Sunday, October 31, from 6:30 p.m. till late. Admission is free.