Halloween 2021 Restaurant Event Guide

click to enlarge Cervecería La Tropical's taproom Photo courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical 42 NE 25th St., Miami

305-741-6991

cerveceriatropical.com

click to enlarge Chotto Matte offers a Dia de los Muertos celebration. Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte 1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-690-0743

chotto-matte.com/miami

click to enlarge Have a beer and a scare at Dogfish Head. Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head 325 NW 24th St., Miami

dogfish.com

click to enlarge The bar at Jaguar Sun Photo courtesy of Jaguar Sun

Jaguar Sun 230 NE Fourth St., Miami

jaguarsunmia.com

click to enlarge What's shaking at Kush Coconut Grove? Photo courtesy of Kush Coconut Grove

Kush Coconut Grove 2911 Grand Ave., Miami

305-456-5723

kushhospitality.com

click to enlarge Mila Miami's dining room Photo courtesy of Mila Miami

Mila 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com

click to enlarge R House's staff welcomes you. Photo courtesy of R House

R House 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com

click to enlarge Salvaje's rooftop patio Photo courtesy of Salvaje

Salvaje 101 NE 34th St., Miami

786-622-9911

miami.salvaje.world

click to enlarge A frosty pour at Veza Sur Brewery Photo by Scott Harris

Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St, Miami

786-362-6300

vezasur.com

click to enlarge Dress to impress at Villa Azur. Photo courtesy of Villa Azur

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge 309 23rd St, Miami Beach

305-763-8688

villaazurmiamibeach.com

It’s almost Halloween — that time of the year when you can pile on the fake blood, wear the scantiest duds, and embrace your inner vampire. This year, October 31 falls on a Sunday, so plan ahead to celebrate the fright night at events throughout that weekend.Miami excels at many things, including Halloween parties at local restaurants and bars, a sampling of which are listed below, in alphabetical order. (And don't forget to designate a driver.)Step inside Cervecería La Tropical on Saturday, October 30, to find a “Night in Havana” soirée that combines signature brews, Latin-Caribbean bites, and beats by '80s band Secret Society.From October 26 through November 2, Chotto Matte offers a special menu, complete with festive cocktails and "Dulce de Noche," a Halloween-inspired dessert. On Saturday, October 30, the restaurant will transport guests into a dark dream world with aparty. Restaurant staff will be in full costume and the event will feature special performances by dancers and DJs from lunch through late dinner service.Dogfish Head's Wynwood taproom will transform into "Nightmare at Dogfish Head" for three nights over Halloween weekend, with beer releases, music, and surprises. On Friday, DJ Alexis Tucci spins beats as the brewery releases its Cuban-style breakfast stout, an oatmeal stout made with local Cuban bread and espresso. Cans will be available starting at 4 p.m.($16 for a four-pack), with music starting at 8 p.m. Get there early to take advantage of happy hour, with $5 select drinks from 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, October 30, enjoy live music starting at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, October 31, get dressed up in your scariest costume and warm up your vocal cords for the brewery's costume contest and Halloween-themed karaoke contest. Winners of each costume will get a $50 gift card to use toward Dogfish head merch.On Saturday, October 30, spooky vibes take over this downtown eatery with a Halloween-themed party featuring plenty of ‘90s music and boozy and ghoulish cocktails. The regular à la carte dinner menu will be served.Dress up your furry friend and head to Kush Coconut Grove’s fourth annual Halloween yappy hour and dog costume contest. Expect free doggy meals, local dog product vendors, complimentary goodie bags, a candy bucket for children, and Tito's vodka drink specials for humans. The grand prize will be awarded to the Best in Show pup who struts their stuff on the runway in costume. Admission is free, but RSVP via Eventbrite to be entered into the prize raffles.Mila on Lincoln Road hosts its second-annual “Gypsy Souls” event on Halloween night. The restaurant will be decked out in a Bohemian-chic theme, with face painters on-site from 7 to 10 p.m. The multisensory experience will pair special effects with a seated à la carte dinner service of special items such as king crab escabeche and a “Haunted” cocktail, along with a theatrical mixology experience and performances by fire dancers. Sunday, October 31 fPart party, part circus, R House’s annual “Under the Big Top” Halloween ball includes a midnight costume contest, dinner, drinks, and drag queen performances by Athena Dion, TP Lords, and Tiffany Fantasia, among others. The three-ring circus brings with it a free-flowing, top-shelf open bar, and VIP tables and bottle service will be available. Event proceeds benefit SAVE's mission to promote, protect and defend LGBTQ equality in South Florida.From Friday, October 29, through Sunday October 31, Salvaje hosts Halloween festivities with a special menu of themed offerings. Makeup artists will be available, and dancers in costume will salsa through the space. Patrons will be greeted by Drag Queens who'll provide entertainment throughout the weekend.Veza Sur hosts its annual Halloween party and costume contest on Saturday, October 30, with cash prizes ranging from $20 to $100. Make the most of your night with ample quantities of beer while getting your groove on with beats by DJ KA5 and a special performance by Los Wizzards.Villa Azur throws a four-day Halloween celebration from Thursday, October 28, through Sunday, October 31. Guests will enjoy holiday décor, entertainment, costumes, live shows, and musicians. The menu includes specialty cocktails and an Australian rack of lamb prepared with saffron, almond rice pilaf, red wine vinaigrette, and dill yogurt ($65).