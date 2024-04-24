 Miami Design District Restaurant Elastika Opens at Moore Building | Miami New Times
Iconic Moore Building Reopens With New Restaurant and Members-Only Club

Modern American restaurant Elastika and a members-only club are opening at the Moore building in the Miami Design District.
April 24, 2024
One of the city's most recognizable buildings, the Moore was built by Theodore T.V. Moore and architect, entrepreneur, and financier David P. Davis during the 1920s.
One of the city's most recognizable buildings, the Moore was built by Theodore T.V. Moore and architect, entrepreneur, and financier David P. Davis during the 1920s. Photo by Todd Coleman
The iconic Moore building in the Miami Design District, which was built in the 1920s, is officially reopening with a new modern American restaurant, Elastika, a members-only club, a boutique hotel, and more.

Helmed by acclaimed executive chef Joe Anthony and brought to life by WoodHouse, the modern American restaurant is located on the first floor of the Moore building and is set to open on Saturday, April 27. A native of Florida, Anthony moved to New York City in 2009 to hone his craft at Restaurant Daniel and helped open the acclaimed Gabriel Kreuther restaurant, where he became culinary director.

The restaurant is named after the iconic Zaha Hadid sculpture, Elastika, suspended throughout the four-story atrium above the restaurant's dining room. The sculpture is a site-specific installation commissioned by Miami Design District developer Craig Robins for the inaugural Design Miami exhibition in 2005. Therefore, this restaurant is a Miami Design District lover's dream. The main dining room of Elastika is located in the building's historic atrium and features an expansive 18-seat bar, velvet banquette seating, a semi-private dining room, and a lounge area near the building's original staircase.

Plus, in true Moore building fashion, expect the cuisine to be just as artsy as the physical restaurant.

Inspired by Miami's multicultural community and the Moore's century-long legacy of art, design, and culture, the restaurant will serve beautifully prepared dishes thoughtfully sourced and seasonal, using ingredients from local farms. Chef Anthony is working with a range of local farmers, including Tiny Farm, French Farms, Swank Specialty Produce, Paradise Farms, Gratitude Garden Farm, and Harpke Family Farm, among others, to create the menu.
Elastika will serve beautifully prepared dishes that are all thoughtfully sourced and seasonal.
"Our vision for Elastika extends beyond the menu," explains founder and CEO of WoodHouse Brady Wood. "We've transformed the first floor of the Moore into the lobby of the Miami Design District — an inviting destination where people can gather, dine, and enjoy the landmark building and Zaha Hadid's iconic sculpture."

The menu features a range of globally eclectic dishes, including an heirloom tomato gazpacho with pickled tomatillos, avocado, and fennel pollen focaccia; the citrus-cured kingfish crudo with fermented farro, local kohlrabi, and cucumber aguachile; a grass-fed bison tartare with escabeche aioli, umami crumble, and housemade country loaf; eggplant and sheep's milk ravioli serviettes made with spring fricassee, local mushrooms, and pine nut froth; grilled Heritage pork "rib-eye" made with Tiny Farm's turnips, grilled broccoli rabe, and red verjus-cardamom sauce; and a miso-marinated beef tenderloin made with Castle Valley Mill's farro, local herb coulis, and carrot "hot sauce."

"Our culinary vision is to create vibrant food that is original and thoughtful, yet humble in its roots," says Anthony. "We want our guests to experience a sense of comfort regarding where their food comes from and how it's prepared. By being conscientious about sourcing regenerative and sustainable ingredients whenever possible, we can create a distinct style of cuisine while still pushing flavor to the forefront."
The grilled Heritage pork "rib-eye" with Tiny Farm's turnips, grilled broccoli rabe, and red verjus-cardamom sauce
Located beneath its namesake sculpture, Elastika's interior marries a modern, sophisticated design aesthetic with the building's original historic architectural elements and a collection of contemporary art curated by Miami-based art advisor Monica Kalpakian. A focal point of the restaurant's art collection is Rob Pruitt's US (detail) from 2013, which is on loan from the collection of the late Miami art collector Rosa de la Cruz.

One of the most recognizable properties in Miami, the Moore was built by Theodore T.V. Moore and architect, entrepreneur, and financier David P. Davis during the 1920s. Set on a former pineapple farm and estate, the neoclassical-style building served as a furniture showroom and warehouse for Moore and Sons before it turned into a multi-use space.

The renovation of the building included the addition of a new skylight, allowing ample natural light from above. The restaurant also features a new sidewalk patio with covered seating and lush greenery. Plus, much of the new furniture throughout Elastika was designed by Brazil-based furniture maker Sossego.

The Moore building is officially entering its next century as a new lifestyle and cultural destination, complete with a private members club, boutique hotel, executive offices, gallery space, and, of course, Elastika.

Elastika. 191 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-209-3100; elastikamiami.com. Monday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m, and Friday through Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. Lunch is served Monday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m
