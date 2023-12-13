Best Holiday Cocktails in South Florida

From a Christmas spin on classic cocktails to seasonal flavors like gingerbread and coquito, you can choose your favorite cocktail this year to help get you in the merry spirit for the holidays. If you want to get even more festive, make sure to check out all of the Miami restaurants and bars that have completely turned into a Christmas wonderland in our New Times guide, the 7 Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Miami. Happy Holidays!
5010 NE 2nd Ave. Unit 201, Miami
Branja
786-765-5555
branjamiami.comThe "White Noise" cocktail from Branja may just teleport you to a snowy white Christmas day. The cocktail is made with white chocolate liqueur, Amaro Montenegro, an Italian amaro, and, to balance the sweetness in the drink, Arak, a Middle Eastern liqueur, before being topped off with heavy cream and mint. It's then garnished with edible rose petals. Talk about festive. The cocktail costs $16 and is available through the end of December.
Kuba Cabana3450 NW 83rd Ave #140, Doral
305-800-5822
kubamiami.comKuba Cabana has three Latin-flavored cocktails for a tropical Christmas. The "Jingle Juice" is made with coconut rum, sour mix, pomegranate liquor, strawberry puree, and crystal sugar rim. "The Grinch" is made with vodka, pineapple juice, orange juice, blue curaçao, sour mix, and red sugar rim, while "White Christmas" is made with rum, coconut milk, and a cinnamon-sugar rim. The cocktails are available through the end of December.
Moxies900 S Miami Ave, Unit 161, Miami
305-549-8997
201 E Las Olas Blvd, Unit B1, Fort Lauderdale
954-666-6861
moxies.com Moxies is offering three holiday cocktails at both of their South Florida locations. Dive into the holiday spirit with their take on a classic old fashioned called the "Old Fashioned Christmas," made with High West bourbon, orange bitters, cranberry simple syrup, and rosemary. Next, the bar's "Gingerbread Dream" features Ketel One vodka, white crème de cacao, gingerbread syrup, fresh whipped cream, and ginger snap. Lastly, the "Peppermint Mocha Martini" features Caffè Borghetti, Ketel One vodka, white crème de cacao, chocolate curls, and peppermint syrup. All of the cocktails cost $16 and are available until Sunday, December 31.
Rosa Sky Rooftop115 SW 8th St 22nd Floor, Miami
786-745-7486
rosaskyrooftop.com. The rooftop bar has launched four specialty cocktails for the holidays. The "Holiday Ornament" is made with Casa Noble blanco tequila, cloves, Aperol, cinnamon, and Angostura bitters. The "Chai-Ly Jenner" is made with 818 tequila blanco and is named after Kylie Jenner, the sister of the founder of 818 tequila, Kendall Jenner. This cocktail is chai-infused with yuzu, pineapple, orgeat, and churro syrup. For an autumn taste, guests can try the "Apple Crumble" featuring Absolut vanilla vodka, gala apple, lemon, and autumn spice syrup, or they can try the "Maple Memories" made with Diplomatico rum, maple syrup, Montenegro, Giffard banana du Brasil, and chocolate bitters. Cocktails cost between $15 and $16 and are available until January 15.
Social 27 Supper Club2555 SW 8th St, Miami
786-703-9210
social27miami.com It's not Christmas without coquito, and Social 27 knows it. The supper club is serving a specialty coquito martini made with Bacardi Superior, coconut cream, and a hint of grated cinnamon. The festive drink costs $12 and is available until Sunday, December 31.
The Hampton Social40 NE 7th Ave. Suite 100, Delray Beach
561-404-1155
thehamptonsocial.comWith two specialty cocktails, the Hampton Social is getting in a cozy mood for Christmas. For a warm choice the "Santa’s Hot Cider" is made with the Hampton Social’s signature H Rosé, Giffard crème de pêche liqueur, and hot cider. If you prefer your cocktails cold and sweet, try the "Mistletoe Kiss," which features spiced strawberry sour, a dash of vodka, and a garnish of mint, cranberries, and powdered sugar. Drinks cost between $16 and $20 and are available until Tuesday, December 26.
The Miami Beach Edition2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
786-257-4500
editionhotels.com/miami-beachThe Edition in Miami Beach is giving guests two holiday cocktails to choose from. Starting with Matador Bar, the "Polar Bear" cocktail is made with Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Blanc vermouth, crème de methe, Angelica, and a garnish of a colored sugar "glass." At the Market at Edition, find a "First Frost" cocktail made with Sochu, Starr rum, spruce-infused Lillet Blanc, Suze, and blue spirulina, served in a clear ornament glass. The "Polar Bear" cocktail is $24 and the "First Frost" cocktail is $21. Both are available through the end of December.
Whiskey Neat Cocktail Lounge1035 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-524-6163
12310 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation
954-423-4297
whiskeyneatbar.comIf you prefer whiskey cocktails to get merry, the Whiskey Neat Lounge in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation will serve the "St. Nick Sour" made with Duke & Dame salted caramel whiskey, lemon, and simple syrup. Other holiday cocktails include the "Holiday Affair," a blend of Don Julio Reposado, apple cider, cranberry, and prosecco, the "Mistletoe at Midnight" featuring Wheatley vodka, espresso, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and homemade chocolate peppermint syrup, and the "Night at the Nutcracker" made with Redemption rum cask rye, chocolate bitters, and homemade brown sugar pecan syrup. Drinks cost between $14 and $16 and are available through the end of December.