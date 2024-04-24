 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: What to Eat, Drink 2024 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: What to Eat and Drink 2024

Miami's top chefs and favorite local talents return to the Miami International Autodrome to bring the Magic City's flavors and culture to the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
April 24, 2024
Formula 1 Driver Pierre Gasly delivers invites to Italian Vice and Reggae Beets owners for this year's Miami Grand Prix.
Formula 1 Driver Pierre Gasly delivers invites to Italian Vice and Reggae Beets owners for this year's Miami Grand Prix. Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo
Share this:
Miami's top chefs and favorite local talents return to the Miami International Autodrome to bring the Magic City's flavors and culture to the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The action-packed race weekend takes place May 3-5 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It's the third year Miami has welcomed the sport into the city. Just last year, the event had more than 270,000 fans in attendance who got to experience the race up close and explore the Formula 1 campus that turns into a beacon of the city's eclectic food scene for all visiting guests and locals.

As the sport's popularity grows, the on-campus culinary lineup becomes a pivotal part of the weekend, especially for foodies.

"We look forward to leveling up this world-class event through our new hospitality offerings for 2024, combining international flare and the vibrance of Miami's food scene for visiting fans from all over," says Sal Ferrulo, executive vice president of Sodexo Live! "Now in our third year of this event, we've been able to refine the guest experience based on the success of the previous years, and are excited to welcome racing fans from all around the globe to try all that's new."

This year, Sodexo Live! will capture the city's culinary essence through a lineup of community-owned eateries, local business partnerships, and some of Miami's best chefs as guests.
click to enlarge People at a dining room outdoor area
The Crypto.com terrace
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo
More than 60 eateries and bars will be spread through different zones of the event. New concepts this year include local craft beers and bites from Cerveceria La Tropical's pop-up restaurant and vendors from downtown Miami's Julia & Henry's food hall, who will be at the West Food Hall on campus.

Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group is no stranger to the Miami Grand Prix, but after two years of success, the group will now offer all of its concepts in the Beach Food Hall, including Havana 1957, Cortadito Coffee House, Cafe Americano, Oh! Mexico, and Barsecco.

Returning renowned chefs, such as Michael Schwartz of Amara at Paraiso and Brad Kilgore of MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore, will be present in premium spaces. They are joined by Jose Mendin of Casa Isola, Cesar Zapata of PhucYeah, and Karla Hoyos of the authentic Mexican restaurant Tacotomia. Other local partners on campus include Major Food Group and Groot Hospitality.

Other returning favorites around campus include Michelle Bernstein's Sweet Liberty bar and restaurant concept at MIA Marina and Yacht Club. Harry's Pizza, Tacotomia, and Pubbelly Sushi are back for the third year in the West Food Hall, Ossobucco's Argentinian Grill and Oro Pizza are back at the North Food Garage, and Piper Heidsieck Champagne Garden featuring Ella's Oysters returns in the Fountains, a new location that offers guests a great seat during the Podium Ceremony.
click to enlarge Oysters on ice
Piper Heidsieck Champagne Garden and Ella’s Oysters will be in the Fountains.
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo
Sharing the spotlight with the awarded chefs is a group of primarily minority-owned local businesses. The initiative comes from the Community Restaurant Program, which aims to provide local entrepreneurs with opportunities for economic development. Miamians are already familiar with these food trucks, and thanks to the program, guests who travel to the Miami Grand Prix will understand why they are all the buzz among locals.

The group of ten local emerging restaurants includes Drinks on Me 305, Food Junkies, Soulfly, La Vela Coffee, Italian Vice, Reggae Beets, House of Flava, Conch Crazy, Pretty Healthy Café, and Best French Fries.

This year'syear's Grand Prix has also partnered with Liquid I.V. as its first functional hydration sponsor, which will come in handy with the Miami heat. The brand will offer hydration activations throughout the campus as one of the many beverage options, which also include four coffee vendors for a pick-me-up and specialty bars like the Red Bull Trailer bar, Hendricks 3-story bar, Glenfiddich bar, and the Crypto Bar.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; f1miamigp.com. Wednesday, May 3, through Friday, May 5.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

Food & Drink News

Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
NYC's Prince Street Pizza Opening Restaurant in Miami Beach

Openings & Closings

NYC's Prince Street Pizza Opening Restaurant in Miami Beach

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Say Tea &amp; Smile Takes Over Iconic Dairy Queen on South Dixie Highway

Openings & Closings

Say Tea & Smile Takes Over Iconic Dairy Queen on South Dixie Highway

By Grant Albert
Morgans Restaurant Relocates to Allapattah After 14 Years in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Morgans Restaurant Relocates to Allapattah After 14 Years in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation