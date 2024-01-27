The Best Restaurant and Cocktail Events in Miami This Weekend

Miami's food and drink events this Saturday and Sunday are a 10 out of 10. From your chance to try the 11th-best bar in the world
, Tres Monos, at the Roystone on Saturday night to Sunday's cool party at Dante's HiFi, you're in for a weekend treat. Plus, this Sunday, three of the best burger chefs in Miami are collaborating at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.
"Cheeseburger in Paradise," indeed.
Do you know of any foodie events that need to be on our next list? Email [email protected] or food editor [email protected].
click to enlarge
The Misticollins cocktail from Tres Monos
Tres Monos photo
11th-Best Bar Tres Monos Pop-Up at the Roystone
On Saturday, January 27, you can order cocktails from the 11th-best bar in the world
at the Roystone in Miami. After ranking the 11th spot on the list, Tres Monos is coming to Miami for a weekend pop-up. Guests can try five of the bar's signature drinks; including the "Misticollins" (made with gin and sake místico), "No Se Me Ocurry," "Moscato, Pizza & Tusca" (made with gin and moscato); "Plaza Once"; and "Fresco y Batata" made with whiskey and dulce de batata. Saturday, January 27, at 100 NE First Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $40 via resy.com and include entrance to the event and two drinks.
click to enlarge
A British afternoon in Miami for tea lovers
Balan's Brickell photo
Mad Hatter Saturday Afternoon Tea
Missed Balan's last afternoon tea? Don't fret — the restaurant is hosting another Mad Hatter afternoon tea this Saturday, January 26. Balan's is already a great spot to gather the girls for an Instagram-worthy date; add an Alice in Wonderland theme and it's even better. Expect Cheshire Cat cucumber sandwiches, Queen of Hearts red velvet cake pops, and salmon sandwiches for the perfect English tea in Miami. Cocktails include Mad Hatter’s "Minty Madness" tea ,or sip on the complimentary welcome glass of bubbly. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; $65 per person includes unlimited tea service and savory bites via exploretock.com.
click to enlarge
The well-stocked bar at Bar Central
SLS South Beach photo
Saturday Soiree at Bar Central
If you prefer Saturday night cocktails to tea-filled evenings, SLS South Beach has launched a Saturday soirée at Bar Central. The event features a DJ and a menu of bites including tuna tartare and smoked Wagyu nigiri from El Cielo and the Miami-style langosta roll and rock shrimp from Katsuya. The drinks menu includes signature drinks along with SLS classics such as the "Aire de Mar" margarita" and the SLS gin and tonic. 9 p.m. to close, Saturdays, at 1701 Collins Ave, Miami; ennismore.com.
click to enlarge
A cheeseburger from Ted's Burgers. So good.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Beefy Boiz Burger Fest at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.
Some of Miami's best burger chefs, chef Teodoro “Ted” Armas of Ted's Burgers (@teds_burgers
), the chefs of USBS Miami (@usbsmiami
), and Nicholas Lepore of Burger Buff (@burger.buff
) are teaming up this Sunday at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. for a one-day-only collaboration that may just go down in local Miami burger history. We're warning you — these burgers may sell out almost immediately. Noon until they sell out, Sunday, January 28, at 2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami. For more information, visit instagram.com.
click to enlarge
Dante's is Rum & Cokes’ monthly residency venue.
Photo by Brooke D'Avanzo of Contigo Productions
Rum & Coke's Anniversary Party at Dante's
Dante's HiFi is Miami's favorite vinyl-listening bar, and after being mentioned as one of the best bars in Miami by 50 Best Discovery
, this weekend's event might be the best excuse to go check it out. The bar has run an Afro-Caribbean Latin dance party and DJ collective called Rum & Coke, and this weekend it will celebrate the collective's second anniversary. Resist the temptation to get a rum and coke as an ode to the name and try one of Dante's signature cocktails including "Skinny Love" made with mezcal and lychee, the "Electric Feel" made with Dos Hombres and and prickly peach puree, and "Sweetest Taboo" made with Woodford Reserve bourbon. 7 p.m. to close, Sunday, January 28, at 519 NW 26th St., Miami; Reservations via exploretock.com.