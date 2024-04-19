 Wynwood Restaurant Home to Best Fried Chicken in the U.S. | Miami New Times
This Wynwood Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in America

Le Chick in Wynwood is recognized as one of America's top 25 restaurants for fried chicken — and we're not surprised.
April 19, 2024
Le Chick is one of the best fried-chicken restaurants in America, according to Eat This, Not That. Le Chick photo
Miami is known for its Cuban arroz con pollo, South American pastries, fresh seafood, eclectic dining scene, and an array of Japanese-fusion restaurants, which range from dimly lit to "club-restaurant" vibes.

If there's one thing Miami isn't particularly known for, it's fried chicken.

However, lo and behold, a popular food publication has just named a Wynwood staple one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the U.S.

According to to Eat This, Not That, Le Chick in Wynwood is one of America's top 25 best fried chicken restaurants.
click to enlarge plate of fried chicken
The fried chicken at Le Chick is a beauty.
Le Chick photo
The staff of writers selected Le Chick as the sixth best thanks to the restaurant's use of high-quality ingredients in its fried chicken and gave kudos for its elevated edge in presentation.

"For example, there's a fried chicken dish drizzled with spicy maple syrup, housemade ranch dressing, and roasted honey mustard, and there's a sandwich piled high with butter lettuce, house pickles, and Swiss cheese on a soft brioche bun," explains Eat This, Not That.

"The fried chicken here is to die for," one Yelp reviewer wrote, while another noted, "Came here for lunch with my friends and got the fried chicken, it was SO GOOD, and everyone that goes there should definitely try it!"

One of New Times food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar's favorite fried chicken dishes at Le Chick is the chicken and waffles made with crisp buttermilk-fried chicken on a housemade waffle doused in brown butter maple syrup and served with housemade whipped cream on the side. Perfection.

The top five restaurants for fried chicken, according to the publication, are Roscoe's in Los Angeles, Willie Mae's Scotch House in New Orleans, Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Chicago, the Jerk Shack near San Antonio, and Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
