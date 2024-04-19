This Wynwood Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in America

Miami is known for its Cuban arroz con pollo, South American pastries, fresh seafood, eclectic dining scene, and an array of Japanese-fusion restaurants, which range from dimly lit to "club-restaurant" vibes.
If there's one thing Miami isn't particularly known for, it's fried chicken.
However, lo and behold, a popular food publication has just named a Wynwood staple one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the U.S.
According to to Eat This, Not That, Le Chick in Wynwood is one of America's top 25 best fried chicken restaurants.
"For example, there's a fried chicken dish drizzled with spicy maple syrup, housemade ranch dressing, and roasted honey mustard, and there's a sandwich piled high with butter lettuce, house pickles, and Swiss cheese on a soft brioche bun," explains Eat This, Not That.
"The fried chicken here is to die for," one Yelp reviewer wrote, while another noted, "Came here for lunch with my friends and got the fried chicken, it was SO GOOD, and everyone that goes there should definitely try it!"
One of New Times food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar's favorite fried chicken dishes at Le Chick is the chicken and waffles made with crisp buttermilk-fried chicken on a housemade waffle doused in brown butter maple syrup and served with housemade whipped cream on the side. Perfection.
The top five restaurants for fried chicken, according to the publication, are Roscoe's in Los Angeles, Willie Mae's Scotch House in New Orleans, Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Chicago, the Jerk Shack near San Antonio, and Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville.