Palm Beach American Bistro Buccan Will Open in Coral Gables in 2025

Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro, Buccan, will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables next year.
May 1, 2024
The popular hot dog panini at Buccan may be available soon in Coral Gables.
The popular hot dog panini at Buccan may be available soon in Coral Gables. Buccan photo
Chef Clay Conley of Buccan in Palm Beach will be opening a Miami outpost of the acclaimed modern American bistro in Coral Gables next year. Eater Miami reported the news.

Set to open in 2025, Buccan will be located at 100 Miracle Mile on the ground floor of the mixed-use retail and office building.

Conley, who is a James Beard Award nominee, forever changed the Palm Beach dining scene in 2011 when he opened Buccan, his take on a modern American bistro. The Todd English protégé, who has notched six James Beard nominations, renders top-notch ingredients into approachable, balanced, and robustly flavored dishes.

The menu changes seasonally; perennial favorites include the USDA prime burger and sweet corn and ricotta agnolotti, the latter bathed in a rich, mildly piquant espelette butter sauce dotted with nibs of bacon. The restaurant is also known for its happy hour when guests can pair margaritas or dirty martinis with the chef's short rib empanadas, a simple ceviche, or the hot dog panini — a grilled and sliced Hebrew National dog paired with house-made panini slathered in garlic aioli, a trio of mustards, grilled onions, sauerkraut, and melty Gruyère.
click to enlarge A squid dish in a blue bowl on a table
Wood-grilled squid and octopus at Buccan.
Buccan photo
Back in 2019, the Real Deal reported that the city of Coral Gables approved plans for the mixed-use apartment tower on Miracle Mile.

MAS AJP, a real estate investment and development company, created 100 Miracle Mile, the four-story, 37,000-square-foot, Class A, mixed-use retail and office building. The building is currently undergoing major renovations by architects Behar, Font & Patners.

Located in the heart of downtown Coral Gables along Miracle Mile, 100 Miracle Mile will house ground-floor restaurants with outdoor dining, including Buccan, in 2025, according to Eater Miami.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

Buccan. 100 Miracle Mile; buccanpalmbeach.com. Opening in 2025.
