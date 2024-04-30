This Miami Spot Was Just Named One of the Best New Restaurants on the Planet

After a year's worth of traveling the world to try some of the most exciting new restaurants, one of the most prestigious travel publications has just named a Miami-based Peruvian restaurant one of the best new restaurants of 2024.
According to staffers of Condé Nast Traveler, Maty's is one of the best new restaurants in the world.
In the publication's 28th annual "Hot List," staff writer Charlie Hobbs named the Peruvian restaurant one of the best thanks to the "golden warmth" that comes from the restaurant's bustling open-air kitchen and the delicious meals prepared by none other than award-winning chef, Valerie Chang.
The carefully curated dishes that stood out the most to Condé Nast Traveler ranged from her "humble seasonal pickles and chicken milanesa to oysters kissed with leche de tigre and charred corn in a shower of pecorino."
ranked number 15 on Food & Wine's 2024 list of 20 "Global Tastemakers Best Restaurants in the U.S." The Peruvian restaurant was ranked number 15 out of 20 restaurants.
In 2023, Chang was selected as one of Food & Wine's "Best New Chefs of 2023." Days later, Bon Appétit named her then-six-month-old restaurant one of the best new restaurants in the nation, earning it the added honor of being the only Florida restaurant to make the list.
Months later, it made the New York Times' newly minted "Restaurant List."
Now, the restaurant has entered 2024 with just as many accolades.
Maty's. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; matysmiami.com.