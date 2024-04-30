 Maty's in Miami Named One of the Best New Restaurants in the World | Miami New Times
This Miami Spot Was Just Named One of the Best New Restaurants on the Planet

The dishes prepared by Valerie Chang at her restaurant Maty's have won over the tastebuds of Condé Nast Traveler.
April 30, 2024
A fresh ceviche dish from critically acclaimed Maty's in Midtown Miami by chef Valerie Chang
After a year's worth of traveling the world to try some of the most exciting new restaurants, one of the most prestigious travel publications has just named a Miami-based Peruvian restaurant one of the best new restaurants of 2024.

According to staffers of Condé Nast Traveler, Maty's is one of the best new restaurants in the world.

In the publication's 28th annual "Hot List," staff writer Charlie Hobbs named the Peruvian restaurant one of the best thanks to the "golden warmth" that comes from the restaurant's bustling open-air kitchen and the delicious meals prepared by none other than award-winning chef, Valerie Chang.

The carefully curated dishes that stood out the most to Condé Nast Traveler ranged from her "humble seasonal pickles and chicken milanesa to oysters kissed with leche de tigre and charred corn in a shower of pecorino."
click to enlarge A woman sitting at a table
Chef Valerie Chang opened Maty's in 2023 to wide acclaim.
Photo by Isa Zapata
The Midtown restaurant, which has won numerous accolades since opening in 2023, was also ranked number 15 on Food & Wine's 2024 list of 20 "Global Tastemakers Best Restaurants in the U.S." The Peruvian restaurant was ranked number 15 out of 20 restaurants.

In 2023, Chang was selected as one of Food & Wine's "Best New Chefs of 2023." Days later, Bon Appétit named her then-six-month-old restaurant one of the best new restaurants in the nation, earning it the added honor of being the only Florida restaurant to make the list.

Months later, it made the New York Times' newly minted "Restaurant List."

Now, the restaurant has entered 2024 with just as many accolades.

Maty's. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; matysmiami.com.
