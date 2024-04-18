Award-Winning Chef Nina Compton Brings New Orleans' Compère Lapin to Miami

Miami will experience award-winning chef Nina Compton's culinary magic when her acclaimed restaurant, Compère Lapin, embarks on a monthlong residency at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.
Beginning Thursday, April 18, the hotel will welcome Compton and her highly acclaimed restaurant from New Orleans, Compère Lapin, for a monthlong residency from Thursday, April 18 until Sunday, May 19. Compton’s signature Caribbean-Creole dishes, such as a juicy fried chicken with aromatic coconut grits and fresh blackened lobster served with black-eyed peas and collard greens, will be on the menu, as well as many of her classic dishes updated with a Miami twist, which fans will only be able to experience during the residency.
Winner of the 2018 James Beard Award for "Best Chef: South" and semi-finalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for "Outstanding Chef," Compton’s approach to cuisine is inventive, seamlessly blending the flavors of her Caribbean roots, her French culinary training, and extensive experience with Italian cuisine.
And it was in that very same kitchen that she discovered her life's true calling — cooking for others.
"One day, when I was very young, I cooked a meal for my family and they were so happy. That day, I told my mom, 'Mom, I think I want to become a chef,'" she says. "Seeing the smiles on their faces made me feel very confident that I could do this for other people besides my family."
With the guidance of he mother, she went on to work multiple roles at kitchens in Saint Lucia, where she learned cooking techniques, how to run a kitchen, and so much more. She thanks this longing to learn and her everlasting curiosity as a reason for her success. "Honestly, I'm still learning every day, and that's something that keeps me engaged and motivated," she says.
After living in New York and Miami, chef Compton fell in love with New Orleans, which is where she opened Compère Lapin in 2015. It soon garnered critical acclaim for her one-of-a-kind culinary style. Since then, the requests for reservations have been non-stop. The success of Compere Lapin led Compton to open a second restaurant, Bywater American Bistro, in the spring of 2018.
Now, nearly a decade after leaving Scarpetta, Compton can't help but feel inspired by the new energy she is feeling in the Magic City. "Since I left Miami almost ten years ago, Miami has grown so much in the culinary world," says Compton. "We have so many different restaurants and different chefs bringing amazing food to the city, so I'm really hoping people can enjoy and embrace this menu."
“Miami holds a special place in my heart, and my time there was instrumental in my growth as a chef,” adds Compton. “The opportunity to come back to a city I know so well and adore was kismet, and to do it with a brand like Four Seasons is a dream. I’m excited to be back and look forward to reconnecting with friends and family, colleagues, and fans.”
Other starter highlights include a hamachi crudo prepared with passion fruit and yuca, a tuna tartare served with crisp dasheen chips, stone crabs accented with spicy aioli, as well as a seafood tower and a Caribbean chopped salad. Signature entrées feature Compton’s famous fried chicken with coconut grits and pickles, blackened lobster served with black-eyed peas and collards, and whole roasted snapper prepared with papaya and soft herbs.
But her Miami twist doesn't end with entrées and appetizers — fans of Compère Lapin are in for a sweet treat at the end of their meal. "So many desserts have been inspired by Miami. For instance, the coconut tres leches with guava sorbet, which I think is so Miami, will make people very happy." Other dessert options guests may include mango crème brulée and Bolivian chocolate cake with passion fruit ice cream.
Offering distinct lunch and dinner menus, Compère Lapin at the Four Seasons will be chef Compton's new creative playground to craft culinary experiences that meld the flavors of her Caribbean upbringing and love for French and Italian cuisine while highlighting Miami’s tropical influence.
Compère Lapin by Nina Compton at Four Seasons Hotel Miami. 305-381-3024. fourseasons.com/miami. Open daily for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Reservations are available from April 18 to May 19 and can be made via OpenTable.com or by phone.