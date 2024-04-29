10 Best Steakhouses in Miami

Using only the finest meats, and some even sourcing steaks from local farms, these restaurants go beyond being classified as steakhouses — they're truly exceptional restaurants in their own right.
From South Beach and Brickell to the Miami Design District and Coral Gables, here are the ten best steakhouses in Miami listed in alphabetical order.
Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Minaat JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6600
bourbonsteakmia.comBourbon Steak is a contemporary American steakhouse — and one of South Florida's finest. Tucked inside the swank JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, it offers all-natural, organic, and hormone-free selections of beef tempered in herb-infused butter and then grilled over wood, including the legendary, exquisitely marbled Japanese A5 Kobe (well worth the market price). The seafood, too, is top-notch, as are farm-fresh sides of truffle mac & cheese, roasted mushrooms, and crisp Brussels sprouts. In the mood for a casual meal? Request the Turnberry burger, an off-menu option made with your choice of beef, turkey, or falafel. To accompany your feast, Bourbon Steak's wine cellar stocks more than 850 selections.
Cote Miami3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotekoreansteakhouse.comSimon Kim has brought Cote, his New York cross between a Korean barbecue restaurant and a traditional steakhouse, to the Design District. The restaurant offers a selection of Wagyu beef, including American Wagyu and A5 Japanese Wagyu — the latter sourced from the Miyazaki prefecture, where true Wagyu are raised. The steaks are dry-aged for a minimum of 45 days in house and then seasoned with a mixture of British Maldon, Himalayan pink, and Korean thousand-day salts before being presented raw and cooked to order tableside. If you have a taste for caviar, Cote's menu includes Regiis Ova Kaluga Royal Hybrid and Petrossian Tsar Imperial Daurenki caviar. It came as no surprise in 2022 when Cote Miami earned a Michelin star.
Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Barat Four Seasons Hotel Miami
1435 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-381-3190
fourseasons.comQuality food that looks and tastes great will fit most folks' bill, even more so if it's fairly priced. Understanding this concept is what gives Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar the edge over competitors in the steakhouse and hotel restaurant games. The seafood and Creekstone Farms steaks are offered in small, medium, and large cuts, with prices to match, including a six-ounce grass-fed Angus Pure filet mignon and a New York strip, each assertively seared on a 1,800-degree infrared grill. Seafoods are likewise portioned to please. A napoleon layered with dark chocolate ganache and gianduja crunch is one of several heavenly and creative desserts. Insider tip: Edge offers $1 oysters on the happy hour menu, but what's more impressive is the custom Edge Tasting Experience. It's a five-course menu by executive chef Aaron Brooks and his culinary team. Every Tuesday, they create a new tasting menu for the week that includes restaurant favorites and off-the-menu items for $65 per person. A beverage pairing costs an additional $35 per person.
Fiorito5555 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-321-5514
fioritomiami.comAn Argentine-inspired gem awaits in Little Haiti, identifiable by an unmistakable welcome sign: the towering mural of soccer icon (and newly minted South Floridian) Lionel Messi above the entrance. Soccer is a major theme here — the name itself is a homage to Argentine legend Diego Maradona's city of birth. It's a relaxed and inviting space that creates an easygoing atmosphere perfect for families and locals looking to unwind. The heart of the menu is the meat: USDA prime beef cooked to perfection on the grill. The vacio (flank steak) and churrasco (skirt steak) are standout options, but don't ignore the juicy empanadas and hearty pasta dishes. Housemade desserts like flan and crepes offer a sweet ending. Whether you're a diehard soccer fan or simply in search of great food and community vibes, Fiorito brings Argentina's lively spirit to Miami's dining scene.
Graziano's Restaurant Coral Gables394 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
305-774-3599
grazianos-group.comAt this comfortable and inviting Argentine steak house, nothing succeeds like excess, as in enormous portions of hugely flavorful, precisely cooked beef that cost a fraction of what they would at your typical American-style meatery. An encyclopedic wine list and suave, professional service add to the enjoyment of meats cooked on the grill or the turntable-like asador, whether a long slab of immensely flavorful skirt steak or a mixed grill of deeply savory sausages, sweetbreads, short ribs, and flap meat (like hangar steak). Finish with balcarce, a sexy sort of Argentine tiramisu with sponge cake, dulce de leche, coconut, and more.
Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-239-2523
klawrestaurant.comKlaw might sound more like the name of a cartoon villain than a romantic restaurant, but we can assure you that it's the latter. Take the golden elevator inside the historic Miami Women's Club building in Edgewater, and you'll encounter an elegant dining room with blue leather chairs and warm lighting. If you're here to gaze into your lover's eyes, opt for the candlelit rooftop with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Order succulent oysters, Norwegian king crab legs with melted butter, and dry-aged steaks. If you want to get even more intimate, Klaw has two private dining rooms perfect for planning the remainder of the evening or the rest of your lives together.
Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar12175 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest
305-939-6246
plateamiami.comThe usual complaints arise when you tell urban-core Miamians that they simply must try Platea Miami, located in the suburban enclave of Pinecrest. "Too far," they grumble. "Traffic is awful," they gripe. But once diners get a taste of this Peruvian steakhouse's innovative fried ceviche, appetizers like the aji amarillo-inflected foie mosaic with balsamic pearls, and main course meat and fish options that are surprisingly reasonable for the superiority of the product, those objections simply disappear as reservations do on "Tomahawk Tuesdays," when you can enjoy a three-course meal for two, featuring a 64-ounce USDA prime tomahawk, for $150.
Prime 112112 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-8112
mylesrestaurantgroup.com There's much more than beef at this inventive New American steakhouse. Guests can dine happily on creative "chef's composition" entrées featuring poultry or seafood (such as wild salmon — incomparably better than farmed fish — with a lemon nage) or on meal-size salads such as the signature Prime 112 (romaine, spinach, cucumber, hearts of palm, celery, tomatoes, asparagus, and bacon chunks) or on cold-water oysters and other pristine raw bar selections. That said, the USDA prime dry-aged steaks are superb, and so are the à la carte sides. They include upgraded versions of steakhouse classics — vibrant-green creamed spinach with crisp shallots, cornmeal-crusted real onion rings, and the like — plus unique creations such as sweet potato and vanilla bean mash. Reserving weeks in advance is wisest.
Red South Beach801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redsobe.comRed the Steakhouse serves some of the best USDA prime, age-certified Angus steaks in all of Miami. Chef Peter Vauthy chooses the finest cuts and then sears them to perfection. Vauthy puts the same care into the seafood he serves, often posting photos of giant Alaskan king crab or Maine lobsters to entice diners with his rare finds. Of course, a good steakhouse wouldn't be worth its salt without a bevy of stunning side dishes, and Red's lobster mac & cheese is a must. Unrepentant meat lovers can splurge on the "Ultimate Meat Board," with a bone-in filet and strip steak, plus lamb chops and a tomahawk steak — and seven sauces. There's a solid wine selection to boot, so you're sure to find a suitable pairing.
Smith & Wollensky1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-2800
smithandwollensky.comAt the southern tip of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers some of the best views in South Florida. Smith & Wollensky's outdoor bar gives you direct views of Government Cut, where you can watch the giant container ships navigate their way through the small channel on their way to Port Everglades. It's an ideal spot to grab a drink late on a Saturday afternoon to watch the cruise ships go out right around sunset. The bar gets quite busy, but it's worth the wait to find a seat. Order a smart drink — a martini, say, or Champagne. Back it up with oysters or an order of confit bacon. Go ahead and dress up in your finery — Smith & Wollensky makes day drinking classy.