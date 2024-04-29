10 Best Steakhouses in Miami

click to enlarge An upscale dining experience awaits at this contemporary American steakhouse by celebrated chef Michael Mina. Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Mina at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6600

bourbonsteakmia.com

click to enlarge Cote Miami's "Art After Dark" feast World Red Eye photo

Cote Miami 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-434-4668

cotekoreansteakhouse.com

click to enlarge Edge Steak & Bar is a Brickell classic for good reason. Edge Steak & Bar photo

Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Miami

1435 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-381-3190

fourseasons.com

click to enlarge Vacio (flank) steak is grilled to perfection and paired with hand-cut French fries and chimichurri sauce. Photo by Michelle Muslera

Fiorito 5555 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-321-5514

fioritomiami.com

click to enlarge Graziano's in Coral Gables is one of the best steakhouses in Miami. Graziano's photo

Graziano's Restaurant Coral Gables 394 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

305-774-3599

grazianos-group.com

click to enlarge The rooftop at Klaw in Edgewater Klaw photo

Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-239-2523

klawrestaurant.com

click to enlarge The 2023 New Times' "Best Steakhouse" honor goes to this Pinecrest Peruvian steakhouse. Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar photo

Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar 12175 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest

305-939-6246

plateamiami.com

click to enlarge Prime 112 steak Photo by Gary James / Courtesy of Carma PR

Prime 112 112 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-532-8112

mylesrestaurantgroup.com

click to enlarge Red South Beach chef and part-owner Peter Vauthy Photo by Luis Perez

Red South Beach 801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

redsobe.com

click to enlarge Smith & Wollensky is one of the best steakhouses in Miami. Smith & Wollensky photo

Smith & Wollensky 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-2800

smithandwollensky.com

Whether you're taking out your parents for a nice dinner, showing friends around town, or looking for an intimate date night setting, you can't go wrong with visiting a steakhouse. And in Miami, steakhouses compete with some of the best in the country.Using only the finest meats, and some even sourcing steaks from local farms, these restaurants go beyond being classified as steakhouses — they're truly exceptional restaurants in their own right.From South Beach and Brickell to the Miami Design District and Coral Gables, here are the ten best steakhouses in Miami listed in alphabetical order.Bourbon Steak is a contemporary American steakhouse — and one of South Florida's finest. Tucked inside the swank JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, it offers all-natural, organic, and hormone-free selections of beef tempered in herb-infused butter and then grilled over wood, including the legendary, exquisitely marbled Japanese A5 Kobe (well worth the market price). The seafood, too, is top-notch, as are farm-fresh sides of truffle mac & cheese, roasted mushrooms, and crisp Brussels sprouts. In the mood for a casual meal? Request the Turnberry burger, an off-menu option made with your choice of beef, turkey, or falafel. To accompany your feast, Bourbon Steak's wine cellar stocks more than 850 selections.Simon Kim has brought Cote, his New York cross between a Korean barbecue restaurant and a traditional steakhouse, to the Design District. The restaurant offers a selection of Wagyu beef, including American Wagyu and A5 Japanese Wagyu — the latter sourced from the Miyazaki prefecture, where true Wagyu are raised. The steaks are dry-aged for a minimum of 45 days in house and then seasoned with a mixture of British Maldon, Himalayan pink, and Korean thousand-day salts before being presented raw and cooked to order tableside. If you have a taste for caviar, Cote's menu includes Regiis Ova Kaluga Royal Hybrid and Petrossian Tsar Imperial Daurenki caviar. It came as no surprise in 2022 when Cote Miami earned a Michelin star.Quality food that looks and tastes great will fit most folks' bill, even more so if it's fairly priced. Understanding this concept is what gives Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar the edge over competitors in the steakhouse and hotel restaurant games. The seafood and Creekstone Farms steaks are offered in small, medium, and large cuts, with prices to match, including a six-ounce grass-fed Angus Pure filet mignon and a New York strip, each assertively seared on a 1,800-degree infrared grill. Seafoods are likewise portioned to please. A napoleon layered with dark chocolate ganache and gianduja crunch is one of several heavenly and creative desserts. Insider tip: Edge offers $1 oysters on the happy hour menu, but what's more impressive is the custom Edge Tasting Experience. It's a five-course menu by executive chef Aaron Brooks and his culinary team. Every Tuesday, they create a new tasting menu for the week that includes restaurant favorites and off-the-menu items for $65 per person. A beverage pairing costs an additional $35 per person.An Argentine-inspired gem awaits in Little Haiti, identifiable by an unmistakable welcome sign: the towering mural of soccer icon (and newly minted South Floridian) Lionel Messi above the entrance. Soccer is a major theme here — the name itself is a homage to Argentine legend Diego Maradona's city of birth. It's a relaxed and inviting space that creates an easygoing atmosphere perfect for families and locals looking to unwind. The heart of the menu is the meat: USDA prime beef cooked to perfection on the grill. The vacio (flank steak) and churrasco (skirt steak) are standout options, but don't ignore the juicy empanadas and hearty pasta dishes. Housemade desserts like flan and crepes offer a sweet ending. Whether you're a diehard soccer fan or simply in search of great food and community vibes, Fiorito brings Argentina's lively spirit to Miami's dining scene.At this comfortable and inviting Argentine steak house, nothing succeeds like excess, as in enormous portions of hugely flavorful, precisely cooked beef that cost a fraction of what they would at your typical American-style meatery. An encyclopedic wine list and suave, professional service add to the enjoyment of meats cooked on the grill or the turntable-like asador, whether a long slab of immensely flavorful skirt steak or a mixed grill of deeply savory sausages, sweetbreads, short ribs, and flap meat (like hangar steak). Finish with balcarce, a sexy sort of Argentine tiramisu with sponge cake, dulce de leche, coconut, and more.Klaw might sound more like the name of a cartoon villain than a romantic restaurant, but we can assure you that it's the latter. Take the golden elevator inside the historic Miami Women's Club building in Edgewater, and you'll encounter an elegant dining room with blue leather chairs and warm lighting. If you're here to gaze into your lover's eyes, opt for the candlelit rooftop with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Order succulent oysters, Norwegian king crab legs with melted butter, and dry-aged steaks. If you want to get even more intimate, Klaw has two private dining rooms perfect for planning the remainder of the evening or the rest of your lives together.The usual complaints arise when you tell urban-core Miamians that they simply must try Platea Miami, located in the suburban enclave of Pinecrest. "Too far," they grumble. "Traffic is awful," they gripe. But once diners get a taste of this Peruvian steakhouse's innovative fried ceviche, appetizers like the aji amarillo-inflected foie mosaic with balsamic pearls, and main course meat and fish options that are surprisingly reasonable for the superiority of the product, those objections simply disappear as reservations do on "Tomahawk Tuesdays," when you can enjoy a three-course meal for two, featuring a 64-ounce USDA prime tomahawk, for $150.There's much more than beef at this inventive New American steakhouse. Guests can dine happily on creative "chef's composition" entrées featuring poultry or seafood (such as wild salmon — incomparably better than farmed fish — with a lemon nage) or on meal-size salads such as the signature Prime 112 (romaine, spinach, cucumber, hearts of palm, celery, tomatoes, asparagus, and bacon chunks) or on cold-water oysters and other pristine raw bar selections. That said, the USDA prime dry-aged steaks are superb, and so are the à la carte sides. They include upgraded versions of steakhouse classics — vibrant-green creamed spinach with crisp shallots, cornmeal-crusted real onion rings, and the like — plus unique creations such as sweet potato and vanilla bean mash. Reserving weeks in advance is wisest.Red the Steakhouse serves some of the best USDA prime, age-certified Angus steaks in all of Miami. Chef Peter Vauthy chooses the finest cuts and then sears them to perfection. Vauthy puts the same care into the seafood he serves, often posting photos of giant Alaskan king crab or Maine lobsters to entice diners with his rare finds. Of course, a good steakhouse wouldn't be worth its salt without a bevy of stunning side dishes, and Red's lobster mac & cheese is a must. Unrepentant meat lovers can splurge on the "Ultimate Meat Board," with a bone-in filet and strip steak, plus lamb chops and a tomahawk steak — and seven sauces. There's a solid wine selection to boot, so you're sure to find a suitable pairing.At the southern tip of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers some of the best views in South Florida. Smith & Wollensky's outdoor bar gives you direct views of Government Cut, where you can watch the giant container ships navigate their way through the small channel on their way to Port Everglades. It's an ideal spot to grab a drink late on a Saturday afternoon to watch the cruise ships go out right around sunset. The bar gets quite busy, but it's worth the wait to find a seat. Order a smart drink — a martini, say, or Champagne. Back it up with oysters or an order of confit bacon. Go ahead and dress up in your finery — Smith & Wollensky makes day drinking classy.