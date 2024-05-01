These Two Miami Food Companies Are the Most Deliciously Sustainable in the World

Out of 2,000 entries from every single state in the U.S., two Miami-based food companies have won the highest award given to companies for both exceptional taste and sustainability practices.
Farm-to-table jam company Gables Delight has won a 2024 Good Food Award recognizing its incredible taste and equally impressive commitment to sustainability. Gables Delight's winning products are its mango jam, papaya jam, and mango papaya Scotch bonnet spicy jam.
Gables Delight is a preserves company with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors. Founder Almudena Gudiel grew up in France, where she learned to make jams at a young age. Almudena later received a culinary degree in Florida and proceeded to work in top restaurants in Miami before starting her jam business.
Miami-based chocolatier Exquisito Chocolates, whose winning product is its 55 percent Tumaco brown butter.
Founded by Carolina Quijano, she never imagined her passion project would turn into the first urban chocolate factory in her hometown.
According to Quijano, after visiting Paris and trying delicious chocolate, she visited a farmers' market in Miami where she tasted "life-changing" hot chocolate, one with simple yet rich and robust flavors, which reminded her of the comfort of sipping Colombian hot chocolate.
That's all it took to awaken the chocolatier in her; the rest is history.
Exquisito Chocolates will soon move into a state-of-the-art facility more than double its size in Little Havana this May.
The 200 winners were selected out of 2,000 entries. They also met the environmental and social responsibility standards of the Good Food Awards.