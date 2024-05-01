 Miami Exquisito Chocolates and Gables Delight Win Good Food Award 2024 | Miami New Times
These Two Miami Food Companies Are the Most Deliciously Sustainable in the World

Exquisito Chocolates and Gables Delight have won awards that recognize taste and commitment to sustainability.
May 1, 2024
Exquisito Chocolates and Gables Delight, both of Miami, have won Good Food Awards.
Exquisito Chocolates and Gables Delight, both of Miami, have won Good Food Awards. Exquisito Chocolates / Gables Delight photos
Out of 2,000 entries from every single state in the U.S., two Miami-based food companies have won the highest award given to companies for both exceptional taste and sustainability practices.

Farm-to-table jam company Gables Delight has won a 2024 Good Food Award recognizing its incredible taste and equally impressive commitment to sustainability. Gables Delight's winning products are its mango jam, papaya jam, and mango papaya Scotch bonnet spicy jam.

Gables Delight is a preserves company with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors. Founder Almudena Gudiel grew up in France, where she learned to make jams at a young age. Almudena later received a culinary degree in Florida and proceeded to work in top restaurants in Miami before starting her jam business.
click to enlarge A woman holding a mango
Founder Almudena Gudiel grew up in France, where she learned to make jams at a young age.
Gables Delight photo
Also winning a Good Food Award this year was Miami-based chocolatier Exquisito Chocolates, whose winning product is its 55 percent Tumaco brown butter.

Founded by Carolina Quijano, she never imagined her passion project would turn into the first urban chocolate factory in her hometown.

According to Quijano, after visiting Paris and trying delicious chocolate, she visited a farmers' market in Miami where she tasted "life-changing" hot chocolate, one with simple yet rich and robust flavors, which reminded her of the comfort of sipping Colombian hot chocolate.

That's all it took to awaken the chocolatier in her; the rest is history.

Exquisito Chocolates will soon move into a state-of-the-art facility more than double its size in Little Havana this May.
click to enlarge Chocolate bars
All chocolates are made with sustainably sourced cacao.
Exquisito Chocolate photo
Held annually, the Good Food Awards covers 16 categories — from oils to spirits to grains — preliminarily judged with a blind taste test. From there, finalists are scored on various environmental and social responsibility benchmarks, and the winners are named by region.

The 200 winners were selected out of 2,000 entries. They also met the environmental and social responsibility standards of the Good Food Awards.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
