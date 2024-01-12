The 11th-Best Bar in the World Is Coming to Downtown Miami

A cocktail bar from Buenos Aires that's ranked as the 11th best in the entire world — yes, the world — is taking over a downtown Miami bar next to Julia & Henry's for one weekend only.
Craft cocktail lovers in Miami will get the chance to experience Tres Monos, the 11th-best bar in the world according to the World's 50 Best Bars, when it takes over the Roystone bar in downtown Miami later this month.
The bar will be popping up January 26-27 as part of the Roystone's "World's Best Series." This will be the bar's second "World's Best Series" event after they collaborated with Locale Firenze, the Italian cocktail bar ranked number 46 on the World's 50 Best Bars list, which left a significant impression on Miami's cocktail scene during Art Week.
"It's the first time we've traveled with a takeover to Miami," says Sebastian Atienza, owner and creator of Tres Monos. "We look forward to learning more about Miami's bar culture and sharing our cocktails with the community."
Miami's craft cocktail scene has been on fire with craft cocktail bars such as Café La Trova, the Sylvester, the Broken Shaker, Dante's HiFi, Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co., and the Roystone itself, to name a few.
Now, Miami is even drawing the attention of renowned international bars from around the world.
Tres Monos, which opened in Argentina in 2019, nearly made it to the top ten in just five years since it originally opened — an impressive feat. To toot our own horn, Miami's very own Café La Trova is ranked on the same list at number 24. Oh, and according to the World's Best North America list, Café La Trova is ranked at number nine, while Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty is ranked at number 34.
Nevertheless, back to Tres Monos. The bar, named "three monkeys" in English, was founded for patrons who love handcrafted cocktails as well as mingling with skilled bartenders, fostering a sense of familiarity that encourages them to return week after week — a philosophy that particularly resonates with the Roystone in downtown Miami.
"Our commitment to community-driven experiences aligns seamlessly with Tres Monos' mission, making this collaboration a natural and exciting step forward," says Carlos De La Fuente-Garcia, King Goose Hospitality's director of operations.
The Tres Monos team will be showcasing five of its signature cocktails: the "Misticollins" made of gin, sake, aloe vera, brown olive, cucumber, and tonic water; the "No Se Me Ocurry" made with whisky, vanilla yogurt, paprika, curry, and clarified lemon; the "Moscato, Pizza & Tusca" made with gin, Moscato, green olive, capers, and tusca; the "Plaza Once" made with brandy, sherry, vermouth, and bitters; and the "Fresco y Batata" made with whisky, dulce de batata, Parmesan, toasted walnut, and clarified lemon.
Yes, Parmesan cheese. This place goes hard.
Similar to the inaugural event, guests can make their reservations via resy.com or eventbrite.com. The ticket ($40) will not only guarantee entry into the event but also secure two cocktails from Tres Monos' list of five cocktails.
Tres Monos Bar Takeover at the Roystone. 7 p.m. on Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, 100 NE First Ave., Fourth Floor, Miami; theroystone.com. Tickets cost $40 via resy.com.