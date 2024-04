Three Miami Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars, One Loses Star

New 1-Star Michelin Restaurants:



EntreNos (chefs: Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez)

Ogawa (chef: Masayuki Komatsu)

Shingo (chef: Shingo Akikuni)

Camille (chef: Tung Phan)



Natsu



Papa Llama (chefs: Kevin and Maria Ruiz)

Victoria & Albert's (chef: Matthew Sowers)

Ebbe (chef: Ebbe Vollmer)

Kōsen (chef: Wei Chen)

click to enlarge Shingo in Miami received one Michelin star under chef Shingo Akikuni. Michelin Guide

Returning 1-Star Michelin Restaurants in Miami

Cote

Ariete

Boia De

El Cielo

Hiden

Le Jardinier

Los Felix

Stubborn Seed

The Surf Club Restaurant

Tambourine Room

Michelin Sommelier Award



Michelin Young Chef Award



Michelin Service Award



click to enlarge Returning Miami Michelin Bib Gourmand Winners in 2024. Michelin Guide

Miami Michelin Bib Gourmand Winners Returning in 2024



Bachour

Chug's Diner

Doya

El Turco

Ghee Indian Kitchen

Hometown Barbecue

Jaguar Sun

La Natural

Lucali

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Michael's Genuine

Phuc Yea

Rosie’s

Sanguich de Miami

Tinta y Café



Zak the Baker

Zitz Sum

Miami Green Star Award Winner 2024

click to enlarge Sebastian Vargas of Los Felix in Coconut Grove. Michelin Guide

The Eight Miami-Area Michelin Guide 2024 Additions



Postscript



The Florida Michelin Guide has announced the newly awarded restaurants for the Michelin Guide selection of 2024 in Florida.On Thursday, April 18, the Tampa Edition was the site of the official announcement of the newly awarded restaurants included in the third annual Florida Michelin Guide, which covers restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.For the third year running, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami remained Florida's only two-star Michelin restaurant.The Den at Azabu lost its Michelin star. However, it will remain as a recommended restaurant in the Florida Michelin Guide. Lung Yai Thai Tapas in Little Havana lost its Michelin Bib Gourmand title, but it also remains on the Florida Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant.Perhaps the biggest news: On April 11, Tâm Tâm in downtown Miami was designated a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant. Now the restaurant can add Florida Michelin Guide's "Young Chef Award" to its résumé: Tam Pham.Gabriela Ospina of Boia De (Miami)Tam Pham of Tam Tam (Miami)Israel Perez of Victoria & Albert's (Orlando)Sebastian Vargas of Los Félix/Krüs Kitchen (Coconut Grove)In February, ahead of Thursday night's awards ceremony in Tampa, the Florida Michelin Guide added 19 new restaurants to its Florida Michelin Guide , including eight Miami-area restaurants.The variety of restaurants Michelin chose in 2024 — they range from Vietnamese and Peruvian to Japanese and contemporary American — aptly reflects Miami's dining scene. The Florida Guide is one of a handful of entries in Michelin's U.S. expansion, which now includes New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Colorado, and California.A restaurant may be awarded one to three stars or designated as a Bib Gourmand establishment, which indicates exceptional value for a three-course meal.The Michelin Guide was established in Europe more than a century ago, when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. Stars were added to the guide in 1926.