Three Miami Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars, One Loses Star

On Thursday, April 18, the Tampa Edition was the site of the official announcement of the newly awarded restaurants included in the third annual Florida Michelin Guide, which covers restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.
For the third year running, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami remained Florida's only two-star Michelin restaurant.
The Den at Azabu lost its Michelin star. However, it will remain as a recommended restaurant in the Florida Michelin Guide. Lung Yai Thai Tapas in Little Havana lost its Michelin Bib Gourmand title, but it also remains on the Florida Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant.
Perhaps the biggest news: On April 11, Tâm Tâm in downtown Miami was designated a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant. Now the restaurant can add Florida Michelin Guide's "Young Chef Award" to its résumé: Tam Pham.
New 1-Star Michelin Restaurants:
Miami
- EntreNos (chefs: Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez)
- Ogawa (chef: Masayuki Komatsu)
- Shingo (chef: Shingo Akikuni)
- Camille (chef: Tung Phan)
- Natsu
- Papa Llama (chefs: Kevin and Maria Ruiz)
- Victoria & Albert's (chef: Matthew Sowers)
- Ebbe (chef: Ebbe Vollmer)
- Kōsen (chef: Wei Chen)
Returning 1-Star Michelin Restaurants in Miami
- Cote
- Ariete
- Boia De
- El Cielo
- Hiden
- Le Jardinier
- Los Felix
- Stubborn Seed
- The Surf Club Restaurant
- Tambourine Room
Michelin Sommelier Award
Gabriela Ospina of Boia De (Miami)
Michelin Young Chef Award
Tam Pham of Tam Tam (Miami)
Michelin Service Award
Israel Perez of Victoria & Albert's (Orlando)
Miami Michelin Bib Gourmand Winners Returning in 2024
- Bachour
- Chug's Diner
- Doya
- El Turco
- Ghee Indian Kitchen
- Hometown Barbecue
- Jaguar Sun
- La Natural
- Lucali
- Mandolin Aegean Bistro
- Michael's Genuine
- Phuc Yea
- Rosie’s
- Sanguich de Miami
- Tinta y Café
- Zak the Baker
- Zitz Sum
Miami Green Star Award Winner 2024Sebastian Vargas of Los Félix/Krüs Kitchen (Coconut Grove)
19 new restaurants to its Florida Michelin Guide, including eight Miami-area restaurants.
The Eight Miami-Area Michelin Guide 2024 Additions
- EntreNos (seasonally inspired Florida cuisine in Miami Shores)
- Kaori (sleek, Asian-inspired menu in Brickell — with a listening bar!)
- Maty's (Chinese-Peruvian fusion in Midtown — and one of New Times' 10 Best New Miami Restaurants of 2023)
- Ogawa (an optimum omakase experience in Little River — and a 2023 "10 Best")
- Ossobucco (one of the 10 Best Restaurants in Wynwood)
- Pez (a taste of Baja in downtown Miami's Flagler District)
- Shingo (Coral Gables omakase standout — a 2023 "10 Best"...+ chef collabs!)
- Tâm Tâm (yet another 2023 "10 Best" entry)
Postscript
The variety of restaurants Michelin chose in 2024 — they range from Vietnamese and Peruvian to Japanese and contemporary American — aptly reflects Miami's dining scene.
The Florida Guide is one of a handful of entries in Michelin's U.S. expansion, which now includes New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Colorado, and California.
A restaurant may be awarded one to three stars or designated as a Bib Gourmand establishment, which indicates exceptional value for a three-course meal.
The Michelin Guide was established in Europe more than a century ago, when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. Stars were added to the guide in 1926.