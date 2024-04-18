 Miami Restaurants Shingo, Ogawa, Entrenos Receive Michelin Awards | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Three Miami Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars, One Loses Star

EntreNos, Ogawa, and Shingo earned a one-star rating from the Florida Michelin Guide. Check out the full list of winners.
April 18, 2024
Tam Pham of Tâm Tâm has won a Florida Michelin Guide Michelin Young Chef Award.
Tam Pham of Tâm Tâm has won a Florida Michelin Guide Michelin Young Chef Award. Michelin Guide photo
Share this:
The Florida Michelin Guide has announced the newly awarded restaurants for the Michelin Guide selection of 2024 in Florida.

On Thursday, April 18, the Tampa Edition was the site of the official announcement of the newly awarded restaurants included in the third annual Florida Michelin Guide, which covers restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

For the third year running, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami remained Florida's only two-star Michelin restaurant.

The Den at Azabu lost its Michelin star. However, it will remain as a recommended restaurant in the Florida Michelin Guide. Lung Yai Thai Tapas in Little Havana lost its Michelin Bib Gourmand title, but it also remains on the Florida Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant.

Perhaps the biggest news: On April 11, Tâm Tâm in downtown Miami was designated a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant. Now the restaurant can add Florida Michelin Guide's "Young Chef Award" to its résumé: Tam Pham.

New 1-Star Michelin Restaurants:

Miami
  • EntreNos (chefs: Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez)
  • Ogawa (chef: Masayuki Komatsu)
  • Shingo (chef: Shingo Akikuni)
Orlando
  • Camille (chef: Tung Phan)
  • Natsu
  • Papa Llama (chefs: Kevin and Maria Ruiz)
  • Victoria & Albert's (chef: Matthew Sowers)
Tampa
  • Ebbe (chef: Ebbe Vollmer)
  • Kōsen (chef: Wei Chen)
click to enlarge
Shingo in Miami received one Michelin star under chef Shingo Akikuni.
Michelin Guide

Returning 1-Star Michelin Restaurants in Miami

  • Cote
  • Ariete
  • Boia De
  • El Cielo
  • Hiden
  • Le Jardinier
  • Los Felix
  • Stubborn Seed
  • The Surf Club Restaurant
  • Tambourine Room

Michelin Sommelier Award

Gabriela Ospina of Boia De (Miami)

Michelin Young Chef Award

Tam Pham of Tam Tam (Miami)

Michelin Service Award

Israel Perez of Victoria & Albert's (Orlando)
click to enlarge People on stage
Returning Miami Michelin Bib Gourmand Winners in 2024.
Michelin Guide

Miami Michelin Bib Gourmand Winners Returning in 2024

  • Bachour
  • Chug's Diner
  • Doya
  • El Turco
  • Ghee Indian Kitchen
  • Hometown Barbecue
  • Jaguar Sun
  • La Natural
  • Lucali
  • Mandolin Aegean Bistro
  • Michael's Genuine
  • Phuc Yea
  • Rosie’s
  • Sanguich de Miami
  • Tinta y Café
  • Zak the Baker
  • Zitz Sum

Miami Green Star Award Winner 2024

Sebastian Vargas of Los Félix/Krüs Kitchen (Coconut Grove)
click to enlarge A man posing
Sebastian Vargas of Los Felix in Coconut Grove.
Michelin Guide
In February, ahead of Thursday night's awards ceremony in Tampa, the Florida Michelin Guide added 19 new restaurants to its Florida Michelin Guide, including eight Miami-area restaurants.

The Eight Miami-Area Michelin Guide 2024 Additions

Postscript

The variety of restaurants Michelin chose in 2024 — they range from Vietnamese and Peruvian to Japanese and contemporary American — aptly reflects Miami's dining scene.

The Florida Guide is one of a handful of entries in Michelin's U.S. expansion, which now includes New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Colorado, and California.

A restaurant may be awarded one to three stars or designated as a Bib Gourmand establishment, which indicates exceptional value for a three-course meal.

The Michelin Guide was established in Europe more than a century ago, when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. Stars were added to the guide in 1926.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
New Coral Gables Publix Approved Despite Community Pushback

Food & Drink News

New Coral Gables Publix Approved Despite Community Pushback

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami's First "Surrealist" Café and Wine Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour

Openings & Closings

Miami's First "Surrealist" Café and Wine Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour

By Michelle Muslera
The Best Places to Dine in Miami When You're Stoned

Marijuana

The Best Places to Dine in Miami When You're Stoned

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Icebox Cafe, Oprah's "Best Cake in America," Closes in Miami Beach After 25 Years

Openings & Closings

Icebox Cafe, Oprah's "Best Cake in America," Closes in Miami Beach After 25 Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation