Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

According to a press release, the Tex-Mex brand has brought in new ownership, Flatheads LLC, with a plan of "revitalizing its restaurants and reinvigorating the customer experience." The release notes "financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions" as reasons for its closing of restaurants and bankruptcy filing.
Tijuana Flats' CEO, Joe Christina, who joined the brand in November 2022, will remain.
Eleven restaurants closed in total last week. Of the 11, nine were in South Florida:
- 20401 State Rd. 7, West Boca Raton
- 390 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
- 6970 State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek
- 1619 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
- 14633 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar
- 5065 Old Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
- 1371 S. University Drive, Plantation
- 431 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
- 2089 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach
According to the press release, the decision was made following a strategic review that began in November 2023 by the company's executives.
Tijuana Flats' founder, Brian Wheeler, opened its first store in Winter Park in 1995. Since then, the company has expanded to four states.