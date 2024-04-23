 Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing | Miami New Times
Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

Central Florida-based Mexican restaurant chain Tijuana Flats closes nine South Florida restaurants after filing for bankruptcy.
April 23, 2024
Tijuana Flats has closed 11 of its stores. Courtesy of Tijuana Flats
Central Florida-based restaurant Tijuana Flats has announced it is filing for bankruptcy and has closed 11 of its restaurants, including a whopping nine of them in South Florida.

According to a press release, the Tex-Mex brand has brought in new ownership, Flatheads LLC, with a plan of "revitalizing its restaurants and reinvigorating the customer experience." The release notes "financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions" as reasons for its closing of restaurants and bankruptcy filing.

Tijuana Flats' CEO, Joe Christina, who joined the brand in November 2022, will remain.

Eleven restaurants closed in total last week. Of the 11, nine were in South Florida:
  • 20401 State Rd. 7, West Boca Raton
  • 390 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
  • 6970 State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek
  • 1619 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
  • 14633 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar
  • 5065 Old Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
  • 1371 S. University Drive, Plantation
  • 431 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
  • 2089 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach
As of April 23, 91 of Tijuana's restaurant locations remain open and are expected to do so going forward.
According to the press release, the decision was made following a strategic review that began in November 2023 by the company's executives.

Tijuana Flats' founder, Brian Wheeler, opened its first store in Winter Park in 1995. Since then, the company has expanded to four states. 
