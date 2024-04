Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

20401 State Rd. 7, West Boca Raton

390 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

6970 State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek

1619 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

14633 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar

5065 Old Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park

1371 S. University Drive, Plantation

431 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach

2089 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach

Central Florida-based restaurant Tijuana Flats has announced it is filing for bankruptcy and has closed 11 of its restaurants, including a whopping nine of them in South Florida.According to a press release, the Tex-Mex brand has brought in new ownership, Flatheads LLC, with a plan of "revitalizing its restaurants and reinvigorating the customer experience." The release notes "financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions" as reasons for its closing of restaurants and bankruptcy filing.Tijuana Flats' CEO, Joe Christina, who joined the brand in November 2022, will remain.Eleven restaurants closed in total last week. Of the 11, nine were in South Florida:As of April 23, 91 of Tijuana's restaurant locations remain open and are expected to do so going forward.According to the press release, the decision was made following a strategic review that began in November 2023 by the company's executives.Tijuana Flats' founder, Brian Wheeler, opened its first store in Winter Park in 1995. Since then, the company has expanded to four states.