Chef Aarón Sánchez Pops Up at Seminole Hard Rock for Miami Race Week

Tucked poolside at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Abiaka Wood Fire Grill is set to bring the fiesta big-time to Miami Race Week.
Aarón Sánchez, star of MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and El Toque de Aarón, among many other culinary television endeavors, has teamed up with the Mexican restaurant for a special four-day pop-up that celebrates the flavors of Mexico. The pop-up runs Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.
“South Florida really is the epicenter of Latin culture for me personally,” Sánchez tells New Times. “And I love the fact that every time I’m there, it’s always different. The food scene has exploded, and it’s not just one style of food with a corporate backing – it’s full of unique and talented chefs doing their thing and changing the landscape. On that note, what I really love about the Hard Rock is it’s not afraid to take on a challenge and go bold and big. We’ll be doing just that.”
Sánchez, who primarily resides in New Orleans these days, will arrive in South Florida early this week alongside his New Orleans-based Johnny Sánchez restaurant team. His team will train alongside the Abiaka squad, which is led by executive chef Daniel Gutierrez and known for its wood-fire concoctions, to ultimately deliver a special à la carte menu. It will be available during Abiaka’s dinner hours, which are 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Preliminary morsels include tuna tostadas topped with buttery caviar, tacos made with mesquite-smoked baby back ribs and a guajillo Chile glaze, and "El Pato Chulo" — the chef’s take on duck three different ways. The duck dish will include a mole-spiced duck breast, duck leg carnitas, and seared foie gras. A handful of Abiaka signatures will also be available during the pop-up experience, including mains like jamon ibérico de bellota toast, halibut with veracruzana sauce, and house-sauced skirt steak.
As for whether Sánchez will take some time during his trip for some race or restaurant action, he mentions Louie Bossi, El Palacio de los Jugos, Cafe La Trova, and Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink among his favorite South Florida spots. On the race, he says, “I’ll see if I can sneak away for a little bit, but I just love how international the sport is and how much it’s grown.”
Abiaka x Aarón Sánchez: Celebrating the Flavors of Mexico. Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5, at Abiaka Wood Fire Grill, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-377-5244; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.