This Cuban Bar in Little Havana Makes the Best Cocktails in North America

Cafe La Trova in Little Havana has won numerous accolades, but now, it's officially the 13th best bar in North America.
April 26, 2024
Cafe La Trova's Julio Cabrera at his bar where he hand crafts delicious cocktails like mojitos and daiquiris.
Cafe La Trova's Julio Cabrera at his bar where he hand crafts delicious cocktails like mojitos and daiquiris. Photo by Adam Delgiudice
The third edition of North America's 50 Best Bars has been released, and the only Florida-based bar to make the list is none other than Calle Ocho's beloved gem — Cafe La Trova.

Landing 13th on the World's Best Bars - North America list, Cafe La Trova has been selected as one of the continent's very best thanks to its talented bartender and mixologist, Julio Cabrera, authentic atmosphere, delicious Cuban handcrafted cocktails, and exquisite cuisine by James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein.

"Julio Cabrera is a celebrated ambassador for Cuban culture in the cocktail world – both he and his signature fedora seem present wherever fine rum or cigars are to be found," reads the article by World's Best Bars. "In 2019, the ex-pat opened Café La Trova, a virtual embassy for his native island's culinary culture in Miami's aptly-named Little Havana neighborhood. Thanks to his lifelong contribution to the bar sector, it's no surprise Cabrera took home the Roku Industry Icon Award in 2023."

And the numerous accolades have come as no surprise for New Times editors, either. At Cafe La Trova, visitors are transported to Havana, Cuba, where Cabrera's cantineros (bartenders) take pride in the art of drink making. The cantineros are clad in dinner jackets and offer expert service as they perform before patrons with shakers and strainers. If you've never been, it's worth a trip to experience the performance that comes with classic Cuban cocktails like the "Floridita's Hemingway Daiquiri," the "Cantineros' Special," and the "Trio Matamoros" (single-barrel rum served neat with a cafecito and cigar).
click to enlarge A woman preparing a dish
Chef Michelle Bernstein runs Cafe La Trova along with mixologist Julio Cabrera.
Photo by World Red Eye
Plus, the cherry on top of this one-of-a-kind bar is the addition of Chef Bernstein, whose culinary talents absolutely shine at Cafe La Trova. Her food is just as authentic and harmonious as the cocktails and truly makes for the perfect accompaniment to a delicious mojito or "Old Cuban" cocktail. From her Cuban sandwich empanadas and jamon serrano croquetas to skirt steak ropa vieja and chupe de mariscos, you can't go wrong here.

"A collaboration with James Beard-winner Michelle Bernstein, Cafe La Trova is a joyous celebration of Cuban hospitality," continues the article. "Stepping into the space, you're instantly transported to the Caribbean through sight and taste. The bar team adheres to the traditional (and theatrical) cantinero style created by Constantine Ribalaigua at Havana's El Floridita."

Between Cuban cantinero Cabrera's daiquiris and chef Bernstein's fare, there's something uniquely Miami about Cafe La Trova — and something so special that we're glad to share about the wonder of this Calle Ocho gem with the rest of the world, as well.

Cafe La Trova. 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.
