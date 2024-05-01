Miami Chic Meets Beirut Cool at BeyBey, Sunset Harbor's New Hot Spot

When Samuel Baum, a Miami nightlife veteran, and Tiger Saliba, a seasoned restaurateur hailing from Lebanon, joined forces to create BeyBey, they didn't just envision another trendy spot. Their idea was for it to be more than a restaurant or a lounge but rather a multifaceted experience — a fusion of the cities of Beirut and Miami, offering vibes as welcoming as they are cosmopolitan.





Baum and Saliba saw a notable gap in Miami's social scene: While there were plenty of flashy venues catering to tourists, there was a lack of places locals could call their own.





"In recent years, there's been this incredible boom in Miami, but the majority of places opening were going toward the same idea, which is this over-the-top, Vegas-on-the-beach experience," shares Baum with New Times. "And there are only so many of these experiences that someone who lives here is looking for."





"We wanted to create a neighborhood concept, something for Sunset Harbor," explains Saliba. And so, BeyBey was born — a space where the spirit of two vibrant cities converges.



World Red Eye photo

Drawing from Saliba's restaurant experiences in Beirut and Baum's two decades in Miami's hospitality scene, BeyBey isn't just about the food or the drinks — it's about the feeling.





The name itself, BeyBey, is an abbreviation of the phrase "my house is your house" in Arabic, beyte beytak, embodying the type of hospitality the duo envisioned. Behind a gold-hued outer wall separating the venue from the sidewalk is a trio of spaces designed by acclaimed architect Michael Dolatowski: the dining room, the garden, and the living room, each with its unique charm.





The dining room and bar, designed to emulate a welcoming kitchen counter, offer a menu of cocktails with a Lebanese twist. Think classic drinks infused with regional ingredients, served alongside a curated selection of zero-proof beverages, global wines, and rare Champagnes. Art pieces by local female artists adorn the walls, adding pops of color and personality to the purple-hued room.





Venture into the garden, reminiscent of traditional Middle Eastern architecture, complete with a central fountain housing a banyan tree and mosaic-adorned tables, setting the stage for stylish dinners al fresco.





And finally, there's the living room, BeyBey's lounge area is where the night comes alive with eclectic beats, featuring a blend of funky, disco, and soulful dance music. It's the perfect spot to unwind with a drink late into the evening and soak up the atmosphere.



World Red Eye photo

The food menu, crafted by Chef Geoff Lee (ex-Byblos), blends Lebanese and Miami flavors. Notable selections include the fall-off-the-bone lamb shank, slow-braised for 24 hours and finished on the grill for a charred outer layer. Mixed with romesco sauce and Marcona almonds, the crunchy kale salad offers an exquisite contrast of textures, with each leaf crackling and shattering with every bite. To round off the meal, there's the labneh cheesecake — a no-bake dessert made with thick, strained yogurt and Madagascar vanilla beans. Topped with pecan crumbs and tart berry compote, it's a refreshing conclusion to the dining experience.





"Between the garden, living room, and the dining room, you can spend a whole evening here and have multiple different experiences," explains Saliba. "You can start with a drink at the bar, then move out to the garden for dinner, and then go into the lounge for late-night music and a drink to cap your night until 1:30 a.m. — three dates in one."





But it's not just about the ambiance and the cuisine — it's about the crowd and the vibe. BeyBey exudes an effortlessly cool and hip atmosphere, attracting diverse patrons who appreciate its unique blend of influences.





"In a city known for its glitz and glamour, BeyBey stands out as a cool place where locals can truly feel at home," Saliba proudly declares. "It speaks to the power of blending cultures and creating spaces that are as diverse as the people who inhabit them," sums up Baum.



BeyBey. 1330 18th St. Miami Beach; instagram.com/beybey. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Happy hour is offered daily from 5 to 7 p.m.