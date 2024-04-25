Harry’s Pizzeria Collaborates With Naomi’s Garden and Coyo Taco

When Noam Yemini, the co-owner of Naomi's Garden, attended a Harry's Pizzeria pizza-making class back in January, he chose to bring with him ingredients from his restaurant, like jerk chicken, meatballs, pikliz, and oxtail jus. All it took was one shared slice with Harry's Pizzeria's pizza chef, Khalia Mowatt, for the two restaurants to come together to create Harry's Pizza of the Month — the "Fried Turkey and Pikliz Pizza."
The catch is that you can only try the pizza until the end of April. The "Fried Turkey and Pikliz Pizza" is a combination of traditional Haitian cuisine flavors and Italian pizza. The main ingredients are fried turkey, a Haitian specialty also known as turkey tasso, and pikliz, a classic Haitian condiment made of pickled cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet peppers. Ditching the usual pizza sauce, the chefs decided to use oxtail gravy to add more flavor to the pizza.
Yaron and Shula Yemini founded Naomi's Garden Restaurant and Lounge in the late 1970s as a vegetarian food truck. It wasn't until 1998 that the restaurant officially started serving Haitian-Caribbean food at the community's request. Now, the restaurant is managed by Noam and Omaar Yemini, who were both born on the property and continue the legacy and growth of the restaurant.
"This is the first collaboration we have done in the 40 years we have been in business," says Yemini. "I'm so excited to work with Chef Khalia and Chef Schwartz and to let the public try it."
Joining forces with a Miami classic, Harry's Pizzeria and Coyo Taco will launch the May Pizza of the Month just in time for Cinco de Mayo. The "Cochinita Pibil Pizza" costs $21 for a regular size and is made with a pie topped with Yucutan-style roasted pork, achiote tomato sauce, pickled jalapeños, Mexican cheeses, pickled red onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge.
"Yucatán style slow-roasted cochinita pibil has always been one of my favorite recipes of all time," says chef and partner of Coyo Taco, Scott Linquist. "Ever since I prepared this dish [more than 20 years ago] in a jungle outside of Mérida, it has inspired many variations but never a pizza. It is even better than I could have imagined."
April and May Pizzas of the Month at Harry's Pizzeria. The Naomi's Garden pizza is available through April, and the Coyo Taco pizza is available through May at Harry's locations in Miami Beach and Coconut Grove; harryspizzeria.com.