Miami Food Events This Weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and Tito's Yappy Hour

The weekend's main event is this year's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023.
has prepared a guide
the Grand Prix.
If you're not a race fan, there's still plenty to do. This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Cinco de Mayo, Tito's Yappy Hour at Evio's, and Steak and Sushi Sundays.
Ralph Pagano and friends celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Naked Taco.
Photo by Kevin Martin
Cinco de Mayo
This Friday, Miami restaurants are getting tequila and margaritas ready for anyone who wants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. If you're looking for the best place to get some tacos and tequila, check out New Times
' Cinco de Mayo party guide
.
Norwegian wild king crab
Photo by Gary He
The Grand Prix Feast at Cote
For Formula 1 race weekend, Cote has launched its limited "Grand Prix Feast" ($125), which includes signature dishes and off-the-menu returns like Norwegian wild king crab. A special bar menu includes race-themed cocktails such as the "Aerodynamic" ($28), "Jump Start" ($25), "DRS" ($75), and "Safety Car" ($20). Through Sunday, May 7, at 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; sevenrooms.com.
Evio's closes out F1 weekend with the pups and cocktails.
Evio’s Pizza & Grill photo
Yappy Hour at Evio's
Evio's Pizza and Grill will team up with Tito's Vodka to close out the F1 race weekend with a puppy party. The event will feature a complimentary tasting of Tito's vodka, giveaways, and signature drinks like "La Provence" and "Evio's Passion" for half price. 5 to 7 p.m Sunday, May 7, at 12600 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami; eviospizza.com.
Chotto Matte's dining area.
Chotto Matte photo
Steak and Sushi Sundays at Chotto Matte
Chotto Matte has launched its new Sunday "Steak and Sushi" menu ($65 per person). The evening will highlight the restaurant's sushi counter and robata grill featuring signature dishes such as salmon nigiri shiso, marinated ikura branzino nigiri, and Wagyu alcatra served with red anticucho butter. 5 p.m. Sunday, at 1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; chotto-matte.com.