Discover the World of Anime and Cosplay at OtakuFest in Miami Beach

As a child, Winji Mesadieu was a fan of comic books and action figures, and ritualistically, on Saturdays, he'd plop down in front of a television. His eyes sparkled with anticipation as he pressed the power button on the remote, the TV crackling to life to reveal the whirlwind of action, adventure, and the vibrant hues of the anime world.
"I was always a fan of geeky stuff," Mesadieu says. "I was a '90s kid, so I got Disney Afternoon, WB, and I noticed the quality and tone in anime was definitely more adult. We'd see characters we didn't know on VHS covers, and we wanted to know more about them. It went from tape-trading to something mainstream, and as I got older, I wanted to be a part and more active in the anime community."
With anime becoming more mainstream thanks to streaming services like Crunchyroll, Mesadieu knew it was time to pursue his passion. Starting his career ten years ago as a creative director at Florida Supercon (before its acquisition by ReedPop), he decided to work on a new concept.
"The access to anime improved," Mesadieu says. "We used to get anime at the library, but with Toonami, people giving their thoughts on YouTube, Adult Swim, and streaming, it all opened the floodgates to anime. I took my passion for it all and applied it to OtakuFest."
From May 17 to 19, the Miami Beach Convention Center will be home to those with green hair paired with gravity-defying spikes, superheroes striding alongside villains, wizards conversing with warriors, aliens mingling with humans, and more at OtakuFest. It's a three-day festival celebrating anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, and comics. Mesadieu, the creator and event organizer, has been part of the South Florida convention community for more than a decade.
Booths will be adorned with vibrant banners and flashing lights. The aisles will be a labyrinth of discovery, each turn revealing coveted relics from beloved franchises.
"This has been seven months of preparation," Mesadieu says. "This year, we're expecting and planning on 15 to 17 thousand unique individual attendees over the weekend. From the genuine love of the community, this is going to be a great turnout."
Expect to see most attendees cosplaying as they parade through the halls. From the intricate armor of knights to the flowing robes of magical beings, every corner bursts with the colors and characters of beloved anime, manga, and video games.
"Whether you're in cosplay or a graphic tee representing your favorite anime, gaming, or comic series, we want you to come as you are," Mesadieu adds. "I'm wearing a Moon Knight shirt right now, but not everyone has to cosplay to attend these things. Wherever you are in your geek journey, you're more than welcome."
Kirbii Casablancas of the 18-and-older anime event Kirbiicon is a famed cosplayer. She's been an anime fan since middle school and has attended OtakuFest, which she believes is one of the more authentic conventions.
"OtakuFest is one of those cons that you can tell is run by fellow congoers because it feels less corporate," she explains. "Other ones feel more like a cash grab. OtakuFest even posts relevant memes that relate to their marketing on Instagram."
Casablancas believes that the celebrity guests at OtakuFest are worth checking out. This year's guests include Erika Henningsen, best known for originating the starring role of Cady Heron in the hit Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls, and voice actor Alexis Tipton, who voices Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball Super.
Mesadieu adds, "Whether you were a kid like me watching those Saturday morning cartoons, or you're just starting your geek journey, come as you are, and we have something for everyone."
OtakuFest. 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 17; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, May 18; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19; at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; otakufest.com. Tickets cost $15 to $230.