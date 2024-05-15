Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara & Friends Dinner Series

From May through September, Amara at Paraiso will host a rotating lineup of renowned chefs, each showcasing the flavors of their native countries. The dinner series kicks off with executive chef and owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Ariete Michael Beltran, who will explore the cuisine of Cuba. Then, the series will continue with the cuisines of Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.
In an interview with New Times, Schwartz expressed his enthusiasm for the series, describing it as one of his personal highlights of the year. "I'm pumped up for the lineup of chefs and countries of food that will be represented," he says. For last year's series, Marvin and I put our heads together to identify regions and chefs off the beaten path. This year, we decided to lean on more high-profile chefs as many of them want to get involved."
When asked about the unique dining experiences guests can anticipate, Schwartz emphasized the importance of storytelling through food. "The experience is about the cuisines, the chefs, and the stories they will tell through the food," he said. "These collaborations have been an amazing way for me to learn about cultures that are vastly different."
Taking place during sunset, the dinner will start with a tropical-themed welcome cocktail featuring Brugal rum. It will then be followed by a Latin-inspired, four-course menu curated by the visiting chef. Diners will have the opportunity to savor the vibrant flavors prepared and plated in an open-kitchen setting and wood-fired grills.
In addition to offering a unique dining experience, Amara & Friends is supporting Viernes Culturales, a Miami-based nonprofit organization committed to preserving the history and culture of Little Havana. A portion of the proceeds from each dinner will go toward supporting the organization.
Amara & Friends Dinner Series Schedule
- Tuesday, May 28 – Cuba: Executive chef/owner and partner of Ariete Hospitality Group, Michael Beltran
- Tuesday, June 11 – Peru: Executive chef of La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Diego Oka
- Wednesday, July 24 – Colombia: Executive chef/owner of Zitz Sum, Pablo Zitzmann
- Tuesday, August 27 – Puerto Rico: Five-time James Beard semifinalist and cofounder of Pubbelly Sushi, Casa Isola, Hitchihaika, and June Burgers, Jose Mendin
- Thursday, September 26 – Mexico: Executive chef/owner of Tacotomia and World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief head chef, Karla Hoyos