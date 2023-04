Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami

click to enlarge The Biltmore Hotel The Biltmore Hotel photo

The Biltmore Hotel 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

305-445-1926

biltmorehotel.com

click to enlarge Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Various Locations

bodegataqueria.com

click to enlarge Botánico Gin & Cookhouse Photo by Maria Venegas

Botánico Gin & Cookhouse 3015 Grand Ave., Miami

786-615-5526

botanicomiami.com

click to enlarge The Carousel Club Photo by Paul Stoppi

Carousel Club 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

954-228-3378

carouselclub.com

click to enlarge City Place Doral will host a Cinco de Mayo street fair. Copper Blues photo

CityPlace Doral 8300 NW 36th St., Doral

786-607-7474

cityplacedoral.com

click to enlarge Mamey on Third at the Thesis Hotel Thesis Hotel photo

Mamey on Third at Thesis Hotel Miami 350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables

305-266-2639

mameymiami.com

click to enlarge Tacos at Naked Taco Photo courtesy of Naked Taco Naked Taco Various Locations

ilovenakedtaco.com

click to enlarge Dishes at Oh Mexico! Oh Mexico! photo

Oh! Mexico 1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-532-0490

ohmexicorestaurant.com

click to enlarge Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar photo

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar Various Locations

tacocraft.com

click to enlarge Margaritas and mariachis at Tacology Tacology photo

Tacology at Brickell City Centre 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-347-5368

tacology.us

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's historic victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Though some think it's Mexico's independence day, Mexicans celebrate their 1810 declaration of independence from Spain on September 16 of every year.Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year, and bars and restaurants across Miami will be slinging tequila and shaking margaritas. Below, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places in Miami to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials.The Biltmore Hotel transforms its Danielson Gallery space into a Mexican pueblo for its "Viva La Fiesta" celebration. From 7 to 11 p.m., guests will enjoy a mariachi band, a four-hour specialty bar, and bites like quesadillas, tacos, and churros with dipping sauces.Bodega's locations throughout South Florida will offer a variety of activities and entertainment as well as drink specials, draft beer for $5 each, and Patron margaritas or ranch water for $10 each. Start the party early with $5 Cazadores draft margaritas until 5 p.m. At the Fort Lauderdale and Coconut Grove locations, dancers from Zhantra Entertainment will perform from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.Botánico Gin & Cookhouse will take over CocoWalk for a Cinco de Mayo party sponsored by Casa Noble tequila and Mi Campo tequila. Specials include Mi Campo tequila margaritas and Rompe Corazón mezcal palomas ($8 each), $10 Casa Noble reposado and Dos Hombres mezcal shots ($10 each), queso birria tacos and consomé ($15), and live entertainment, including a DJ and a mariachi band from 3 to 10 p.m.Head to Carousel Club for a special PiñataPalooza party from noon to 3 a.m. featuring a sea of piñatas, mariachi bands, tacos, and drink specials, including a complimentary Corona or Modelo with the purchase of a shot of Casa Noble tequila. RSVP via Eventbrite for a free sombrero.This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy a street-fair experience hosted by Copper Blues, Miami Improv, and Chico Malo on the second floor of CityPlace Doral, starting at 3 p.m. Explore taco stands, tequila tastings, and Mexican-style decor, as well as mariachi performances throughout the night. Food and drink specials include $5 shrimp ceviche and elote, three tacos for $9 with a free Jose Cuervo or Dobel tequila shot or margarita from 3 to 5 p.m., and $5 Jose Cuervo specials from 3 to 7 p.m.Chef Niven Patel's Mamey restaurant at the Thesis Hotel hosts its third annual Cinco de Mamey party. The celebration will feature live cooking, delectable Maestro Dobel cocktails, and tropical beats. Guests can purchase tickets on Opentable for $55 per person, including two specialty welcome cocktails and exclusive menu items, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets can be booked in advance via OpenTable Celebrity chef Ralph Pagano is starting the Cinco de Mayo festivities early at his Naked Taco restaurants. From 6 to 10 a.m., Paul Castronovo will broadcast his live radio show at Naked Taco Coconut Creek, and one person will win a $1,000 bottle of Jose Cuervo Maestro Dobel at 9:45 a.m. All other locations open at 10 a.m. with margarita and taco specials, live music, and giveaways. Chef Pagano will hop from restaurant to restaurant, so say hello when you spot him.Oh Mexico! will celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day long at its indoor/outdoor location on Española Way with special beer buckets for $20 with the purchase of two tequila shots. Entertainment will include live mariachi music from 6 to 8 p.m., and live DJ acts from 8 to 11 p.m. Imbibers can indulge in more than 200 tequilas and mezcals, fruit-based margaritas, tequila pops, cantaritos, and Tajin-rimmed micheladas.This Mexican hotspot is hosting an all-day Cinco de Mayo fiesta at its four locations in Broward and Miami-Dade. From open to close, guests can enjoy live mariachis while indulging in several margarita and beer specials.At Brickell City Centre, Tacology will serve classic margaritas for $5 all day long for Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will also host live DJ acts and mariachis and will feature a gift roulette where one lucky winner will receive a special prize.