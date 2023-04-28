Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year, and bars and restaurants across Miami will be slinging tequila and shaking margaritas. Below, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places in Miami to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials. All specials are offered only on Friday, May 5, and prices do not include tax and gratuity.
The Biltmore Hotel1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables
305-445-1926
biltmorehotel.com The Biltmore Hotel transforms its Danielson Gallery space into a Mexican pueblo for its "Viva La Fiesta" celebration. From 7 to 11 p.m., guests will enjoy a mariachi band, a four-hour specialty bar, and bites like quesadillas, tacos, and churros with dipping sauces. Tickets cost $185 per person and must be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaVarious Locations
bodegataqueria.com Bodega's locations throughout South Florida will offer a variety of activities and entertainment as well as drink specials, draft beer for $5 each, and Patron margaritas or ranch water for $10 each. Start the party early with $5 Cazadores draft margaritas until 5 p.m. At the Fort Lauderdale and Coconut Grove locations, dancers from Zhantra Entertainment will perform from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Botánico Gin & Cookhouse3015 Grand Ave., Miami
786-615-5526
botanicomiami.com Botánico Gin & Cookhouse will take over CocoWalk for a Cinco de Mayo party sponsored by Casa Noble tequila and Mi Campo tequila. Specials include Mi Campo tequila margaritas and Rompe Corazón mezcal palomas ($8 each), $10 Casa Noble reposado and Dos Hombres mezcal shots ($10 each), queso birria tacos and consomé ($15), and live entertainment, including a DJ and a mariachi band from 3 to 10 p.m.
Carousel Club901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-228-3378
carouselclub.com Head to Carousel Club for a special PiñataPalooza party from noon to 3 a.m. featuring a sea of piñatas, mariachi bands, tacos, and drink specials, including a complimentary Corona or Modelo with the purchase of a shot of Casa Noble tequila. RSVP via Eventbrite for a free sombrero.
CityPlace Doral8300 NW 36th St., Doral
786-607-7474
cityplacedoral.com This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy a street-fair experience hosted by Copper Blues, Miami Improv, and Chico Malo on the second floor of CityPlace Doral, starting at 3 p.m. Explore taco stands, tequila tastings, and Mexican-style decor, as well as mariachi performances throughout the night. Food and drink specials include $5 shrimp ceviche and elote, three tacos for $9 with a free Jose Cuervo or Dobel tequila shot or margarita from 3 to 5 p.m., and $5 Jose Cuervo specials from 3 to 7 p.m.
Mamey on Third at Thesis Hotel Miami350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables
305-266-2639
mameymiami.com Chef Niven Patel's Mamey restaurant at the Thesis Hotel hosts its third annual Cinco de Mamey party. The celebration will feature live cooking, delectable Maestro Dobel cocktails, and tropical beats. Guests can purchase tickets on Opentable for $55 per person, including two specialty welcome cocktails and exclusive menu items, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets can be booked in advance via OpenTable.
Naked TacoVarious Locations
ilovenakedtaco.comCelebrity chef Ralph Pagano is starting the Cinco de Mayo festivities early at his Naked Taco restaurants. From 6 to 10 a.m., Paul Castronovo will broadcast his live radio show at Naked Taco Coconut Creek, and one person will win a $1,000 bottle of Jose Cuervo Maestro Dobel at 9:45 a.m. All other locations open at 10 a.m. with margarita and taco specials, live music, and giveaways. Chef Pagano will hop from restaurant to restaurant, so say hello when you spot him.
Oh! Mexico1440 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-0490
ohmexicorestaurant.com Oh Mexico! will celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day long at its indoor/outdoor location on Española Way with special beer buckets for $20 with the purchase of two tequila shots. Entertainment will include live mariachi music from 6 to 8 p.m., and live DJ acts from 8 to 11 p.m. Imbibers can indulge in more than 200 tequilas and mezcals, fruit-based margaritas, tequila pops, cantaritos, and Tajin-rimmed micheladas.
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila BarVarious Locations
tacocraft.com This Mexican hotspot is hosting an all-day Cinco de Mayo fiesta at its four locations in Broward and Miami-Dade. From open to close, guests can enjoy live mariachis while indulging in several margarita and beer specials.
Tacology at Brickell City Centre701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-347-5368
tacology.us At Brickell City Centre, Tacology will serve classic margaritas for $5 all day long for Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will also host live DJ acts and mariachis and will feature a gift roulette where one lucky winner will receive a special prize.