Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, February 3GroundUp Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend. Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; groundupmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $130 to $875 via gumf.tixr.com. Sophia Medina
British producer Maxinne takes over the decks at Kitchen Social Midtown on Friday. Throughout her career, Maxinne has received the support of numerous big names in the dance-music scene, including Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Mark Knight, and Annie Mac. While flying between the UK and Ibiza to perform at venues such as Tantra Ibiza and Cafe Mambo, she has produced records for Toolroom Records, Criminal Hype, and her very own label, Red Alert. Also on Friday's bill: Constanza Pucheta and Moli & Malave. 10 p.m. Friday, at Kitchen Social Midtown, 3404 N. Miami Ave.; apexpresents.com. Admission is free before midnight with RSVP; tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, February 4Whether you go for the people-watching, the swords for sale, or the live entertainment, the Florida Renaissance Fair never disappoints. Walk through a 16th-century Renaissance village with more than 100 artisan shops, food vendors, and activities like fencing, ziplining, and axe throwing. All that, plus the headlining event: jousting. Watch knights battle on horseback for king and glory, three times a day! 10 a.m. to sunset Saturday through March 26, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 South Rd., Deerfield Beach; ren-fest.com. Tickets cost $14 to $32. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts hosts its fourth-annual Heritage Fest to celebrate Black History Month. This year's event focuses on Black resistance, diving into the strength and courageousness of the African diaspora and the resistance to ongoing historical oppression. The festival will amplify voices in the community through storytelling, art, music, dance, and more. You can also participate in activities like mural painting, dance workshops, and percussion classes. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, party promoter Soundtuary celebrates Ibiza-based duo Audiofly, which is calling it quits after two decades of spinning side by side. Soundtuary x Before Sunset comes together at Jungle Island with a bill that includes Ninetones, Derun, Murmusica, and Natipich. That said, the Saturday-night bash is all about Audiofly. Over the years, Luca Saporito and Anthony Middleton have been a staple at events like Burning Man and may be best known for their Flying Circus record label and party series. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; thesoundtuary.com. Tickets cost $35 to $125 via ticketfairy.com. Jose D. Duran
The New World Symphony's "I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance in Europe" is a two-week event highlighting Black musicians, focusing on the artists who found success in Europe between 1917 and 1935 and helped spread Harlem Renaissance ideology and Black music on the Continent. On Saturday, NWS presents "Symphonic Persuasion," starring music conductor and NWS alum William Eddins. The orchestral event consists of rhythms and smooth melodies inspired by the Jazz Age, with works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Amanda Aldridge, James P. Johnson, and Scott Joplin on the program. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $37 to $95. Sophia Medina
Some might believe Miami lacks a tried-and-true rock music scene. Well, allow us to present Exhibit A: Jacuzzi Boys. The indie-rock trio has been releasing swampy tunes straight out of the 305. The band has received shoutouts from Iggy Pop and released music on Jack White's Third Man Records. The Boys are kicking off their first tour since 2019 at Understory on Saturday. Expect to hear new tunes that will be released later this year. Opening the show: lo-fi act Kid2 and soul-jazz project Fat Produce. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; instagram.com/understorymia. Tickets cost $15 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, February 5Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. The company has toured more than 50 countries and ranks as one of the best African-American dance companies in the U.S. Featuring movement, music, storytelling, and humor, Step Afrika! performances are always full of exciting energy. The company stops at the Parker on Sunday to deliver a strong dose of the percussive dance form. 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Los Angeles-based producer HoneyLuv didn't exactly take the traditional route as a musician. She played basketball in college before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Then she cut her teeth playing at bars and clubs in the Los Angeles area. In 2020, she made her festival debut at Desert Hearts and eventually began touring across the country. You can check out this veteran's skills behind the decks when she stops at Floyd on Sunday. With a sound firmly based in house, HoneyLuv incorporates hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats into her repertoire. 11 p.m. Sunday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.88 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
