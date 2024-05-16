Clayton Horwitz and Mario Adrion Want You to Get Off Your Phone and Catch Their Comedy Show

Stand-up comedy is alive and well, and comics Clayton Horwitz and Mario Adrion are determined to spread the good word through their double-headlining comedy show, which will tour the country this summer and stop at Villain Theater in Little Haiti on Friday, May 24.
In an era when most young people consume comedy on their phones, 25-year-old Horwitz and 30-year-old Adrion are eager to bring young people out to the theater to experience live comedy they can relate to.
"Me and Mario are just trying to put on a really fun, inclusive, lively, off-the-wall, bonkers but controlled stand-up show that really just lets people know that there is still a ton of incredible stand-up comedy that's happening. You just kind of have to go out and see it, and you can find a lot of comedians that are much more similar to you than you think because with most of the really big comics, sometimes it gets a little hard to relate to," Horwitz tells New Times.
Though the duo have disparate comedy styles — Horwitz's understated deadpan delivery underscores the absurdity of life in your 20s, while Adrion's in-your-face energy mocks the stereotypes associated with him as a German expat and ex-model — Horwitz finds the combination makes the show stronger. "I feel like Mario and I are very similar, but our comedy is definitely pretty different, which I think makes for a very interesting show to go see," he explains.
Adrion and Horwitz met in Los Angeles and have supported each other's comedy ever since. "We both kind of were making waves in the comedy scene and just kept kind of traveling to each other's cities and bumping into each other," Horwitz adds. "We've done each other's shows back and forth in New York and Los Angeles."
After retiring from a modeling career, Adrion turned to comedy, making videos on YouTube and amassing a huge viewership, which only grew exponentially in 2021 when he challenged Katy Perry to a catwalk-off on American Idol wearing a Speedo. Today, he has nearly 900,000 subscribers on YouTube and performs stand-up all over the U.S.
As far as what audiences can expect from the pair's show on May 24, Horwitz explains, "We're really just trying to put on a great show for the next generation of comedy fans and just really, you know, remind people that comedy is still alive and well much more than it might look like on the internet and we're really living in the best time for it. We're just happy to spread laughter around Miami and around the country."
Though Adrion lived in Miami for a few years, this will be Horwitz's first time, and he couldn't be more excited. "I'm very excited; it's been one of the top cities on my list that I've wanted to go to for a minute now. It just looks so fun and lively, and there's so much good food and good culture and everything. I feel really lucky that we were able to find a venue there."
Horwitz adds he's looking forward to performing at Villain Theater. "Villain Theater just looks like a really fun, up-and-coming, inclusive, cool space that just seemed like it would kind of hit the style of what we were doing," he adds.
Horwitz believes he and Adrion in Miami might be a match made in heaven.
"I feel like Miami is such a fun, lively, high-energy place, and Mario and I's youthful style of comedy also very much matches that," Horwitz says. "It's going to be like meeting your best friend or other best friend where you're like, 'Oh my god, this is such a great match.' That's what I'm kind of excited for."
Clay Horwitz and Mario Adrion. 10 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.