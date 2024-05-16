 Pompano Beach Revelry Bar Opens With Live Bands, Food, and Burlesque | Miami New Times
Revelry Bar in Pompano Beach Opens With Live Bands, '90s Decor, and Burlesque

Pompano Beach's newest bar, Revelry Bar, has live bands, '90s decor, burgers, cocktails, and even puts on burlesque shows.
May 16, 2024
Vintage yet modern vibes abound at Revelry in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach has a hip new spot to revel in — and its vibe will take you back to the '90s with its live music, VHS-tape decor, funky vibes, and great food.

Located along South Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Revelry will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a major, open-to-the-public party.

The vintage-inspired bar and lounge is the creation of two friends and business partners, Brando Garcia and Zena Tarantino. If the name "Revelry" sounds familiar, Garcia and Tarantino opened its original location in Lake Worth in 2017. However, during the pandemic, they decided to shutter that location to focus on something bigger and more involved, which is now Revelry in Pompano Beach. Here, the business partners bring extensive nightclub and venue experience to the table, having both worked at popular nightlife venue Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale for a combined nearly three decades.

"Revelry is not the same old bar around here — we like to think we're very unique to the area, especially since we're surrounded by a number of corporate and chain restaurants," Brando tells New Times. "We're very much a nostalgic lounge with a time capsule into a bunch of different eras."
An intimate stage at Revelry hosts live bands, DJs, and weekly burlesque brunches.
In many ways, Revelry is a vintage, entertainment-centric masterpiece complete with vintage tchotchkes.

One step inside the bar's deep green walls with bright red cushioned furniture, and guests will find a VHS tape library with more than 200 tapes, complete with a VCR set for kicking back and watching some old-school movies. On the other side of the room, guests will find an intimate stage set up for live bands, DJ performances, and even burlesque shows (there's a 21-and-over burlesque brunch that will take place every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Among its other buzzy happenings are vinyl nights, periodic drag brunches, and even a car show slated for June 30.

Yes, this place is truly eclectic and one of a kind.

The bar has been in its soft opening phase since November, but on May 16, the lounge will officially cut the ribbon on its opening with Pompano Beach mayor Rex Hardin, light bites, jams from Violet Jeffries, and samplings from the likes of Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Cantera Negra tequila, and E&J Gallo spirits.
The spread at Revelry includes creative handhelds, apps, salads, and desserts.
If the entertainment wasn't enough, there's also great cocktails and fare to dig into here. On the cocktail menu, which incorporates everything from red bell pepper juice and hibiscus-infused vodka to peanut butter whiskey, Tarantino says, "We wanted to offer things that are fun, delicious, and have a unique twist." This is made apparent with its cocktail, the "Stockholm Syndrome," made with Ghost tequila, peanut butter whiskey, lime juice, and honey — a funky delight.

Paul Pincusm, the executive chef, oversees the menu that is equally as funky fun. Among a menu of handhelds, appetizers, salads, and desserts, the "Jezebelle," a half-pound Angus burger with mango habanero cream cheese and strawberry onion jam on a brioche bun, is a must-try.

Beyond the grand opening, Garcia and Tarantino are looking at having burlesque classes, wine classes, and beer-pairing dinners, among other happenings. "We've been surprised every day and every week at what people are responding to," adds Garcia. "The biggest thing we're hearing is that Pompano Beach needed something like this."

Revelry. 227 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-295-6662; revelryfla.com. Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
