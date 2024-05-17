Colombian Celebrity Chef Opens Hot Dog Spot at the Doral Yard

The Doral Yard has been a culinary staple for Doral foodies with its long lineup of culinary hotspots and entertainment in Downtown Doral since it opened in 2020. This year, the venue with multiple food vendors has officially welcomed three newcomers to its lineup: Frank Hot Dog Joint, Latin Fixin’s, and Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, with plans to open two additional vendors before the end of the year.
For a twist on classic American flavors, guests need to try Frank Hot Dog Joint. The vendor stands out for its creative approach to traditional hot dogs by serving them gourmet-style. The hot dogs are crafted by Chef Nicolas de Zubiria, who is a judge on Master Chef Colombia.
Zubiria has founded seven food brands and three restaurants along with his partners Maurizio Mancini and Sergio Fernandez. The restaurant's menu offers a variety of hotdogs, including truffle, kosher, and pizza dogs with tons of delicious toppings and sauces.
Together with his wife Kiara, Chef Alex started Latin Fixin’s as a catering company in 2012 and expanded to a fleet of food trucks with a fan base. The spot is known for dishes like the lomo saltado burger and the huancaina mac & cheeseburger.
“Our vision for Downtown Doral was for it to be a destination where residents and visitors alike could embark on a unique culinary adventure with every visit,” says Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, the developers behind Downtown Doral. “The new vendors at the Doral Yard are a welcomed addition to the thriving culinary scene that has taken shape here.”
The Doral Yard still plans to open Oakberry Acai and Tacotomia by Karla Hoyos by the end of 2024, adding even more culinary hotspots to the growing culinary scene of Downtown Doral. The culinary lineup at the Doral Yard also includes the Bar at the Yard, Barbakoa by Finka, Padina 305, Salumeria, Juan Valdez, Pokekai, Santo Dulce, Un Pollo, and Yip. Its three new vendors aim to offer guests an even wider range of flavors.
The Doral Yard. 8455 NW 35th St., Ste. 106, Doral; 786-843-5106; thedoralyard.com. Open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.