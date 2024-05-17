 Miami Outdoor Food Hall the Doral Yard Adds Three New Restaurants | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Colombian Celebrity Chef Opens Hot Dog Spot at the Doral Yard

The Doral Yard adds three new vendors that dish fusion cuisine, Mediterranean, and elaborate hot dogs by a celebrity chef.
May 17, 2024
The hot dog joint by Chef Nicolas de Zubiria will serve its signature gourmet hot dogs in Doral.
The hot dog joint by Chef Nicolas de Zubiria will serve its signature gourmet hot dogs in Doral. Photo by Anielisa Lora
Share this:
The Doral Yard has been a culinary staple for Doral foodies with its long lineup of culinary hotspots and entertainment in Downtown Doral since it opened in 2020. This year, the venue with multiple food vendors has officially welcomed three newcomers to its lineup: Frank Hot Dog Joint, Latin Fixin’s, and Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, with plans to open two additional vendors before the end of the year.

For a twist on classic American flavors, guests need to try Frank Hot Dog Joint. The vendor stands out for its creative approach to traditional hot dogs by serving them gourmet-style. The hot dogs are crafted by Chef Nicolas de Zubiria, who is a judge on Master Chef Colombia.

Zubiria has founded seven food brands and three restaurants along with his partners Maurizio Mancini and Sergio Fernandez. The restaurant's menu offers a variety of hotdogs, including truffle, kosher, and pizza dogs with tons of delicious toppings and sauces.
click to enlarge Hot dogs with toppings
The hot dogs at Frank Hot Dog Joint are covered in crazy toppings.
Frank Hot Dog Joint photo
But for those who aren't too fond of franks, fusion-cuisine lovers can try Latin Fixin’s, led by Chef Alex Del Corral who specializes in a fusion of American and Peruvian cuisine.

Together with his wife Kiara, Chef Alex started Latin Fixin’s as a catering company in 2012 and expanded to a fleet of food trucks with a fan base. The spot is known for dishes like the lomo saltado burger and the huancaina mac & cheeseburger.
click to enlarge
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill takes its signature dishes to the Doral Yard.
Photo by Tamer Altillawi
For those looking for a taste of Lebanese cuisine, the third eatery that joined the culinary lineup is Sufrat Mediterranean Grill. The family-owned gem offers dishes crafted with fresh ingredients and authentic Mediterranean flavors that honor tradition. This is the brand’s third outpost after its success in Miami Beach and Pembroke Pines.

“Our vision for Downtown Doral was for it to be a destination where residents and visitors alike could embark on a unique culinary adventure with every visit,” says Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, the developers behind Downtown Doral. “The new vendors at the Doral Yard are a welcomed addition to the thriving culinary scene that has taken shape here.”

The Doral Yard still plans to open Oakberry Acai and Tacotomia by Karla Hoyos by the end of 2024, adding even more culinary hotspots to the growing culinary scene of Downtown Doral. The culinary lineup at the Doral Yard also includes the Bar at the Yard, Barbakoa by Finka, Padina 305, Salumeria, Juan Valdez, Pokekai, Santo Dulce, Un Pollo, and Yip. Its three new vendors aim to offer guests an even wider range of flavors.

The Doral Yard. 8455 NW 35th St., Ste. 106, Doral; 786-843-5106; thedoralyard.com. Open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Revelry Bar in Pompano Beach Opens With Live Bands, '90s Decor, and Burlesque

Openings & Closings

Revelry Bar in Pompano Beach Opens With Live Bands, '90s Decor, and Burlesque

By Jesse Scott
New Restaurant at the Biltmore in Coral Gables Is a Golfer's Dream

Openings & Closings

New Restaurant at the Biltmore in Coral Gables Is a Golfer's Dream

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

Breakfast

13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara &amp; Friends Dinner Series

Food & Drink News

Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara & Friends Dinner Series

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation