What to Eat at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Some of Miami's top chefs and most popular restaurants will offer South Florida flavors at this year's Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023 event.
The race will take place May 5-7, offering attendees a gastronomic experience like no other, says Tyler Epp, president of this year's Miami Grand Prix event.
"We really pride ourselves on delivering the very best food and beverages from the South Florida region and incorporating it into this global event, including 14 locally based, minority-owned restaurants," Epp tells New Times. "We've really upped the ante this year."
More than 65 establishments have signed on to participate in this year's Crypto.com-sponsored event, from several James Beard award-winning chefs to local and minority-owned establishments, each offering an array of dishes and cuisine for those attending the race at the Miami International Autodrome campus.
This year, they include Miami toques Michelle Bernstein, Brad Kilgore, and Lorena Garcia, and menus from Miami hospitality powerhouses Major Food Group (MFG) and Groot Hospitality, who have signed on to cater the exclusive hospitality spaces alongside several general-admission areas. Attendees will find premium cuisine from the campus' hospitality partner, Sodexo Live for Hardrock Stadium and Miami Dolphins, led by executive chef Jonathan Cowan.
David Grutman, the man behind several Miami restaurants under Groot Hospitality, including Strawberry Moon, Papi Steak, Komodo, and the Key Club, will return this year to partner with the race's 72 Club. They'll serve a selection of signature items from Groot's many restaurants, with dishes like Peking duck, chips and caviar, Wagyu pastrami, and more.
Miami newcomer MFG, the New York City-based hospitality business founded by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, has become a well-known name in the Miami area in recent years with Carbone, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Sadelle's, and Contessa. MFG will return to the Grand Prix this year with food and drink at the Palm Club. Considered one of the most unique locations at the Miami International Autodrome, its lounge will be located at Turn 1, perfectly positioned to offer trackside views of the action.
General admission access will present guests with a lineup of vendor offerings from local restaurants like Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Cantina La Veinte, Casa Florida, Dōma, Café Versailles, Tacology, Harry's Pizzeria, Pubbelly Sushi, and Dos Croquetas.
All that food is meant to pair perfectly with the Herradura-sponsored "MIA Margarita" — once again the event's signature cocktail. Additional beverage options will include a three-story bar at the East Campus accessible to general admission pass holders, a Glenfiddich branded bar in the MIA Marina, and a custom sparkling wine bar at the North Campus.
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7; 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; formula1.com.