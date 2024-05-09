Don’t Have Eras Tour Tickets? Go to These South Florida Swiftie Events Instead

After taking the Eras Tour to Asia, Australia, and Europe, Taylor Swift will kick off the second North American leg of her Eras Tour with three concerts at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 to 20. The highest-grossing tour of all time already stopped in Florida once before, in April 2023, when Swift played three shows at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. But she's altered the setlist since then after releasing two re-recorded studio albums, and the release of her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, has fans speculating the three-and-a-half-hour show could run even longer by the time she plays Miami. Given that she put an entire song about Florida on the new record, Miami crowds may be in store for some special surprises.
Still, scoring tickets to the sold-out Eras Tour was notoriously difficult, and many local fans were left empty-handed when tickets went on sale back in August. A handful of promoters are meeting that demand with a spate of Taylor Swift dance parties — a trend that's becoming a small industry in and of itself. If you're a Swiftie in search of consolation, screaming along to her music in a room full of fellow fans might help. Here is a list of Swiftie events to hold you over until she returns to "Florida!!!"