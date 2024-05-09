 Taylor Swift Events in Miami, Fort Lauderdale: A Guide | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Don’t Have Eras Tour Tickets? Go to These South Florida Swiftie Events Instead

Promoters respond to Taylor Swift mania with Swift-themed events — a trend that's becoming an industry in and of itself.
May 9, 2024
There are plenty of Taylor Swift-themed events to keep South Florida Swifties entertained before the arrival of the Eras Tour.
There are plenty of Taylor Swift-themed events to keep South Florida Swifties entertained before the arrival of the Eras Tour. Photo by John Medina/Getty Images
Share this:
Miami is home to several world-class events that attract visitors and take over entire sections of the city for a few days each year, from Art Basel to the Miami Book Fair, Miami Music Week, and, most recently, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. But in 2024, Miami is getting one extra traffic-swelling, economy-boosting spectacle that could rival our city's most faithfully attended annual events — you can always leave it to the Swifties to break records.

After taking the Eras Tour to Asia, Australia, and Europe, Taylor Swift will kick off the second North American leg of her Eras Tour with three concerts at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 to 20. The highest-grossing tour of all time already stopped in Florida once before, in April 2023, when Swift played three shows at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. But she's altered the setlist since then after releasing two re-recorded studio albums, and the release of her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, has fans speculating the three-and-a-half-hour show could run even longer by the time she plays Miami. Given that she put an entire song about Florida on the new record, Miami crowds may be in store for some special surprises.

Still, scoring tickets to the sold-out Eras Tour was notoriously difficult, and many local fans were left empty-handed when tickets went on sale back in August. A handful of promoters are meeting that demand with a spate of Taylor Swift dance parties — a trend that's becoming a small industry in and of itself. If you're a Swiftie in search of consolation, screaming along to her music in a room full of fellow fans might help. Here is a list of Swiftie events to hold you over until she returns to "Florida!!!"
click to enlarge Taylor Swift fans singing along to her songs
Le Petite Fete will return to Gramps with the Eras Party on Saturday, May 18.
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman/@mattkellerlehman_photo

The Eras Party by Le Petite Fete

Orlando-based party promoters Courtney Gibson and Caitie Phillips, known for their pop-culture-themed events, have been putting on Taylor Swift parties since 2021 — first across the state and now all around the country. Their events range from dance parties to brunches to pre-concert tailgates to album first-listens, with past themes including Y2K, Barbie, Mean Girls, boy bands, and Olivia Rodrigo, but Taylor Swift is their bread and butter. After hosting album Miami listening parties for 1989 (Taylor's Version) and The Tortured Poets Department in recent months, Le Petite Fete returns to Gramps for the Eras Party, a celebration of all of Swift's music, including her latest. Expect lip-synch battles, a costume contest, photo walls, merch, and (likely) a hundreds-strong sing-along to "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

A Starlit Tribute to Taylor Swift

Swift's career-shifting Folklore and Evermore albums would likely never have happened without the period of isolation resulting from the pandemic. As it turns out, that time also proved creatively fruitful for musicians Ross Tesoriero and Bernard Scahill, whose Concerts Under the Stars series was born out of a need for live performances in an open-air setting. As the world shifted into a new normal, the shows stuck around and expanded to cities across the country, from Seattle to Miami. A Starlit Tribute to Taylor Swift at the waterfront Spinnaker Pool Grill at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach will feature live covers of Swift's catalogue. The tentative program includes newer songs like "Anti-Hero" alongside Swift standards like "Love Story." 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Spinnaker After Dark at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; hilton.com. Tickets cost $15 to $49 via feverup.com.

Not Taylor's Version by Lost Girls Theater

The extended edition of Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, closes with a song called "The Manuscript," in which the narrator tells of taking inspiration from her lived experience to write a document, ostensibly a film script. It's a heartbreaking song about taking emotional pain and converting it into beautiful art, one that mirrors Swift's career as well as that of the author she plays in her All Too Well short film. Local playwrights will take on a similar challenge for Not Taylor's Version, an evening spotlighting plays inspired by Swift's songwriting. Andie Arthur, cofounding artistic director of Lost Girls Theatre, says an open call back in February yielded hundreds of submissions. The theater production company narrowed those down to six plays, including one written by Arthur, a resident playwright at Lost Girls. "It isn't a full production," says Arthur. "The actors won't be off-book [and] there won't be sets or props, but there will be some flourish and fun — not just actors at a table." A brief set of Swift covers and original music by singer-songwriter Krystal Millie Valdes will precede the readings, and a Swiftie dance party will close out the night. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami; 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami; lostgirlstheatre.com. Advance tickets cost $15 via web.ovationtix.com. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

The Tay Tay Dance Party with DJ Swiftie

One major reason Swift's Eras Tour has become such a phenomenon is that it's as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the ears. There's skin-singing pyro. There are lightning-fast costume changes. At one point, Swift appears to dive into the stage and swim to the backstage area. The stage itself is a reactive LED spectacle to behold. The Tay Tay Dance Party with DJ Swiftie can't match a billionaire's production value, but it complements Swift's music with an elaborate display of synchronized lasers and lights. Bring your friendship bracelets and your family — this party welcomes Swifties of all ages. 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via arshtcenter.org. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 via ticketmaster.com.
click to enlarge The planetarium at the Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Laser Evenings at the Frost Museum of Science now features the music of Taylor Swift.
Ra-Haus Photography

Laser Evenings at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

In the early aughts, then-teenaged millennials gathered at Vizcaya's Miami Science Museum for laser light shows featuring the music of the psychedelic era, a throwback to an entertainment tradition that began in the 1970s. These days, laser light shows live on at Frost Science. While music from the hippie years is still on the lineup, the museum has updated its roster with music by contemporary artists ranging from Bad Bunny to Beyoncé to Swift. On Friday, June 7, Swift's songs will be sandwiched in between shows featuring Bob Marley and Daft Punk's music. The Swift show returns two months later, on Friday, August 9, preceded by a K-pop set and followed by Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Spoiler alert: this is largely a pop-Taylor playlist. A preview tracklist is available on Frost's Laser Evenings site. 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $12 to $15.

The Taylor Party at Revolution Live

Ever dreamed of a club night featuring nothing but Swift's music? That's precisely the idea behind the Taylor Party, which takes Swift bangers like "Cruel Summer," "Style," and "Getaway Car" to packed clubs and theaters across the country. Unlike other Swift-themed nightlife events, the Taylor Party welcomes guests ages 18 and up. And with two floors and a mezzanine, Revolution Live offers plenty of room for fans to dance around as Swift does in the "Delicate" music video. 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $18 via ticketmaster.com.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Swift can write runway-stomping pop songs in her sleep, but the Folklore and Evermore eras reminded us how much she shines in quieter moments. And if you've ever listened to those albums' instrumental tracks, you know many of her songs are begging for orchestral reimaginings. Enter Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, which adapts the singer/songwriter's catalogue in an intimate, candlelit setting. Following a couple of Miami shows on the eve of the release of The Tortured Poets Department, the event heads north to Broward and Palm Beach in June. These events happen often, and the setlists are always changing, so expect to hear newer tracks such as "Fortnight" and "But Daddy I Love Him" this time around. 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 14 at First Presbyterian Church of WPB, 301 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $52 to $80 via feverup.com. 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Sanctuary Church FTL, 1400 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $52 to $80 via feverup.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Celia Almeida is a music and culture writer from Miami. She is the former arts and music editor of Miami New Times, and her writing has been featured in Billboard, Consequence, Paper, and Rolling Stone, among others.
Contact: Celia Almeida
Will.i.am Is Looking to Make AI Technology More Inclusive

Hip-Hop

Will.i.am Is Looking to Make AI Technology More Inclusive

By Osvaldo Espino
Don't Miss Skee Mask's Miami Debut at the Ground

EDM + Dance Music

Don't Miss Skee Mask's Miami Debut at the Ground

By Grant Albert
'80s Prom Is Back Just in Time for Prom Season

Nightlife

'80s Prom Is Back Just in Time for Prom Season

By Adriana Santos
Danny Ocean Returns With Reflexa, Blending Electronic Beats With Latin Pop

Latin Music

Danny Ocean Returns With Reflexa, Blending Electronic Beats With Latin Pop

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation