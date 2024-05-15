13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

click to enlarge Guava and cheese pancakes at Bachour Javier Ramirez

Bachour 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables

305-203-0552

antoniobachour.com

click to enlarge Croissant French toast at B Bistro + Bakery Photo courtesy of B Bistro + Bakery

B Bistro + Bakery 600 Brickell Ave., Ste. 175, Miami

305-778-4585

bbistromiami.com

click to enlarge Croque-monsieur at Buena Vista Deli Buena Vista Deli photo

Buena Vista Deli 4590 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-576-3945

buenavistadeli.net

click to enlarge Café Bastille's breakfast offerings Café Bastille photo

Cafe Bastille 248 SE First St., Miami

538 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

cafebastilledowntown.com

click to enlarge The pastries at Caracas Bakery Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Caracas Bakery Biscayne 7283 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

7884 NW 52nd St., Doral

caracasbakery.com

click to enlarge Pastelito Papi's artisan pastelitos at Chug's Diner in Coconut Grove Photo by Blue Shell Media

Chug's Diner 3444 Main Hwy., Ste. 21, Coconut Grove

786-353-2940

chugsdiner.com

click to enlarge A classic breakfast offering at the Daily The Daily Creative Food Co. photo

The Daily Creative Food Co. 2001 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 109, Miami

305-573-4535

thedailyfood.co

click to enlarge One of the many croissant options at Flour & Weirdoughs Photo by Nicole Danna

Flour & Weirdoughs 19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne

305-361-9000

flourandweirdoughs.com

click to enlarge An omelet at Greenstreet Cafe Greenstreet Cafe photo

Greenstreet Cafe 3468 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-444-0244

greenstreetcafe.net

click to enlarge Classic diner fare at Jimmy's Eastside Jimmy's Eastside Diner photo

Jimmy's Eastside Diner 7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-754-3692

click to enlarge Miami Cafe is a local favorite for breakfast. Miam Cafe photo

Miam Cafe Various locations

786-703-1451

miamcafe.com

click to enlarge The French toast at Morgans Morgans photo

Morgans Restaurant 2800 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

305-573-9678

themorgansrestaurant.com

click to enlarge The avocado toast from Threefold Cafe Threefold Cafe photo

Threefold Cafe 141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

1441 Brickell Ave., Ste. 310, Miami

threefoldcafe.com

Not to be confused with Miami's ever-crowded, rowdy, and mimosa-flowing brunch scene — sometimes, we just don't want a DJ blasting music next to us at 10 a.m. — Miami's breakfast scene is far more subdued and possibly even more delicious.From Chug's Diner in Coconut Grove and Threefold Cafe in Coral Gables to Buena Vista Deli in the Design District and the Daily Creative Food Co. in Edgewater, Miami is home to some of the best breakfast spots in South Florida. These spots serve classics like scrambled eggs with a side of bacon; a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich; omelets,; a stack of pancakes; and old-school waffles.However, we know these spots can be hard to find, which is why we'reto share the best breakfasts in Miami.Below, in alphabetical order, we've rounded up the best restaurants for breakfast, whether you're on the go during the week or craving a spot to sit down, order some old-school eggs, and read the morning news.Antonio Bachour's namesake restaurant and bakery is an oasis of Instagram-worthy pastries that made the Puerto Rican pastry chef a national sensation. The clean, industrial setting is the perfect backdrop for the brightly hued pastries, cakes, and other confections. Open for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner, Bachour's all-day menu of salads, sandwiches, and hearty entrées earned the restaurant a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2022. A meal can range from an egg sandwich or eggs Benedict to heartier fare, including a steak sandwich, lomo risotto, and fettuccine in a housemade pomodoro sauce. Be sure to end with a slice of key lime tart — and grab a box of bonbons or macarons to take home. Since opening in Coral Gables in 2019, Bachour has added a location in Doral.If you've been to Paris, Rome, or New York, you might have been enchanted by a visit to a local pastry shop. Rows upon rows of delicate, beautiful confections are on display. When you finally choose your one delicious item, it is carefully boxed and secured with a bow. B Bistro + Bakery captures the delight of a trip to a fine European pastry shop. The cream-filled brioche is a standout. Don't think for a second this bistro is all about the sweet side of things. The lunch menu is filled with savory soups, salads, tartines, and sandwiches — all given as much thought to eye appeal as to taste.You know the old proverb, "If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day; if turn him on to a great deli, you feed him for a lifetime"? True, finding a good deli can be a lifelong win for some, but it may take a lifetime to find that special meatery. Which brings us to this year's unconventional "Best Deli" pick. Buena Vista Deli, located just north of the Design District, isn't a deli, per se; it's more of a casual French bistro. The pastries are divine, from the croissants to the tarts to the éclairs. Its sandwiches, many offered on Buena Vista's flaky croissants, are likewise spectacular. Croque-monsieur?We're also fans of the quiche Lorraine, the salade niçoise, and, believe it or not, the escargots. Don't be a snail yourself, though —to Buena Vista and taste for yourself.It has everything from café tables on the sidewalk to fast-moving waiters. Sip your morning coffee with pain au chocolat, or if you are an egg person, go for the breakfast crepe. This is one of the few restaurants in town where you can enjoy a savory crepe stuffed with all sorts of meats and cheeses, such as the paysanne, filled with chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, and Dijon mustard. For the less carnivorous customer, the la jardinière is a sure bet, with mushrooms, spinach, scallions, and Swiss cheese. Café Bastille also offers a wide range of sweet crepes, overflowing with Nutella or dulce de leche. Don't be fooled by the simple decor and brightly colored front counter — the dishes served from this tiny kitchen are big in French flavor.Jesús and Manuel Brazon craft some of Miami's most sought-after baked goods. The menu, which has grown considerably with the opening of its Upper Eastside location, features a variety of bread, pastries, and a list of breakfast- and lunch-inspired sandwiches or small toasts served on fresh-baked baguettes with chewy slices of campesino. But it's the bakery's pastry program that showcases the Venezuelan spin. While the usual suspects like the guava and cheese Danish, apple turnovers labeled as pastel de manzana, and Nutella or pastry-stuffed cruffins are stellar, don't miss its take on the sweet, Latin American-style sticky buns known as golfeados, often accented with tropical fruits, raw sugar, or cheese. Try the popular cachitos, flaky pastries filled with ham, cheese, or both for a savory option.Michael Beltran distinctly remembers the day he got his nickname. It was his first day as a high school freshman; Beltran walked in late to class, a chocolate milk chug in hand. Today, Chug is the name of the restaurateur's Cuban-American diner, a successful pop-up he's since expanded into a permanent, full-service eatery and modern-day. Where once stood a tiny grab 'n' go, Chug's now shows off an airy, open design inviting morning, afternoon, or late-night dining, complete with diner-style booths and a bar. True to the diner ethos, a crave-worthy menu of Cuban-American eats covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While you can order lechón hash to start your day or grab a frita patty melt for lunch, don't miss out on the curated selection of Pastelito Papi's famous fruit- and meat-stuffed pastelitos or the house Cubano sandwich served on fresh-baked Cuban bread from the diner's bakery. In 2022, Chug's was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its approachable, excellent fare.The Daily serves a familiar menu of light food, differentiated mostly by the journalistic theme reflected in its playful paperboy logo. Worthy signature sandwiches, almost all named for local and national newspapers, include the very tasty Wall Street Journal (smoked salmon, avocado, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on thick slices of fresh pumpernickel with an assertively tingly cucumber/wasabi dressing) and the Miami New Times, one of many vegetarian options. It's also possible to create your own sandwich or salad from a list of several dozen ingredients. And if a panini isn't your thing, dinner is also available, from taste-bud tinglers such as hummus and entrées such as seared tuna and mac 'n' cheese to a local favorite, lechón. Ingredients here are a giant step up from fast-food sandwich chains (which is why the Daily is a bit pricier), especially the impressive fresh breads, as well as sauces tasty enough that you'll want to remember to ask for extra.Key Biscayne bakery Flour & Weirdoughs lives up to its name. Here organic flours, milled and blended in-house daily, create a number of oddball creations. Take the cacio e pepe sourdough, replete with chunks of Pecorino cheese and toasted black pepper. Or the gray-toned Black Sabbath, which derives its essence from roasted black garlic and charcoal. Or a rosy "Beats on Repeat" that marries sweet beets and sesame. Or the "Irregardless 305," stuffed with jamón and queso like a giant croqueta. Even the pastries are meal-worthy, from the "Brisket B*tch" croissant, filled with brisket, grain mustard, and provolone cheese, to danishes shaped into platelike squares to neatly house a fried egg topped with chopped bacon and melty cheese.GreenStreet is the patio café of Coconut Grove. Disagree? Take it up with the hordes of local lunchers crammed into the lush, umbrella-canopied spot on the corner of Main Highway and Commodore Plaza. It isn't the drink menu — although the just-right bloody marys are stellar — that keeps folks coming. It"s the giant portions of eggs Benedict, French toast, burgers, and pastas. And with a name like GreenStreet, it's only fitting there'd be an assortment of hearty salads; try the fig, which comes with mixed greens, dried figs, tomato, pita, aged cheese, and caramelized pecans.At this neighborhood joint, find classic diner fare in a relaxed and comfortable environment, which in Miami is a rarity. The Biscayne Boulevard eatery serves diner must-haves such as eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, hash browns, toast, and orange juice. For something heartier, there are tuna melts, BLTs, and meatloaf. Jimmy's opens at 6:30 a.m. and serves breakfast all day. Most meals cost less than $10. Snag one before closing at 4 p.m.The zebra-striped Wynwood Building is a magnet for sightseers, but until Miam (pronounced MEE-um) opened, the landmark offered visitors little more than a photo opportunity. It's one of a handful of real neighborhood places with offerings ranging from vegetarian breakfast burritos to start the day alongside chocolate croissants to help you power through a lazy afternoon. The bistro, which offers free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets for charging your laptop, is a place where people are invited to hang out, work, or chat with friends. The café also has two additional locations at Ten Museum Park downtown and on Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables.Beloved modern comfort food restaurant Morgans has been serving brunch staples from its Wynwood patio since 2010. Now, it just relocated to a larger location in Allapattah at 2800 NW Seventh Ave. Morgans has served a consistently delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menu for more than a decade. The restaurant's comfort food classics, such as cornbread, fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, chocolate-dipped waffles, mac and cheese, and more, will remain on its menu.This all-day breakfast spot was created by Melbourne transplants Teresa and Nick Sharp, who wondered why a café of its kind wasn’t already a Miami staple. The locally grown restaurant has quickly gained popularity and now boasts three locations. The menu includes classic items such as eggs, made with fried eggs, house-baked beans, spinach, bacon, and toast. In the Miami-avocado-toast universe, Threefold’s version reigns supreme: Bread is loaded with a heap of the creamy green fruit’s flesh. Then comes a sprinkle of feta, a squirt of lime, and a speckle of basil. A crown of butter-roasted mushrooms tops it all. Spend a bit extra to hit it with a runny egg.