 Best Breakfast in Miami: 13 Spots to Try | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

From Chug's Diner in Coconut Grove to Threefold Cafe in Coral Gables, here are the best breakfast spots in Miami.
May 15, 2024
Cafe Bastille, with locations in Miami and Miami Beach, serves one of the best breakfast menus in the city.
Cafe Bastille, with locations in Miami and Miami Beach, serves one of the best breakfast menus in the city. Café Bastille photo
Share this:
Not to be confused with Miami's ever-crowded, rowdy, and mimosa-flowing brunch scene — sometimes, we just don't want a DJ blasting music next to us at 10 a.m. — Miami's breakfast scene is far more subdued and possibly even more delicious.

From Chug's Diner in Coconut Grove and Threefold Cafe in Coral Gables to Buena Vista Deli in the Design District and the Daily Creative Food Co. in Edgewater, Miami is home to some of the best breakfast spots in South Florida. These spots serve classics like scrambled eggs with a side of bacon; a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich; omelets,; a stack of pancakes; and old-school waffles.

However, we know these spots can be hard to find, which is why we're egg-cited to share the best breakfasts in Miami.

Below, in alphabetical order, we've rounded up the best restaurants for breakfast, whether you're on the go during the week or craving a spot to sit down, order some old-school eggs, and read the morning news.
click to enlarge Pancakes with powdered sugar and guava paste on plate
Guava and cheese pancakes at Bachour
Javier Ramirez

Bachour

2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
305-203-0552
antoniobachour.com
Antonio Bachour's namesake restaurant and bakery is an oasis of Instagram-worthy pastries that made the Puerto Rican pastry chef a national sensation. The clean, industrial setting is the perfect backdrop for the brightly hued pastries, cakes, and other confections. Open for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner, Bachour's all-day menu of salads, sandwiches, and hearty entrées earned the restaurant a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2022. A meal can range from an egg sandwich or eggs Benedict to heartier fare, including a steak sandwich, lomo risotto, and fettuccine in a housemade pomodoro sauce. Be sure to end with a slice of key lime tart — and grab a box of bonbons or macarons to take home. Since opening in Coral Gables in 2019, Bachour has added a location in Doral.
click to enlarge A French toast dish on a plate
Croissant French toast at B Bistro + Bakery
Photo courtesy of B Bistro + Bakery

B Bistro + Bakery

600 Brickell Ave., Ste. 175, Miami
305-778-4585
bbistromiami.com
If you've been to Paris, Rome, or New York, you might have been enchanted by a visit to a local pastry shop. Rows upon rows of delicate, beautiful confections are on display. When you finally choose your one delicious item, it is carefully boxed and secured with a bow. B Bistro + Bakery captures the delight of a trip to a fine European pastry shop. The cream-filled brioche is a standout. Don't think for a second this bistro is all about the sweet side of things. The lunch menu is filled with savory soups, salads, tartines, and sandwiches — all given as much thought to eye appeal as to taste.
click to enlarge Croque-monsieur on a plate
Croque-monsieur at Buena Vista Deli
Buena Vista Deli photo

Buena Vista Deli

4590 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-576-3945
buenavistadeli.net
You know the old proverb, "If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day; if turn him on to a great deli, you feed him for a lifetime"? True, finding a good deli can be a lifelong win for some, but it may take a lifetime to find that special meatery. Which brings us to this year's unconventional "Best Deli" pick. Buena Vista Deli, located just north of the Design District, isn't a deli, per se; it's more of a casual French bistro. The pastries are divine, from the croissants to the tarts to the éclairs. Its sandwiches, many offered on Buena Vista's flaky croissants, are likewise spectacular. Croque-monsieur? Mais oui! We're also fans of the quiche Lorraine, the salade niçoise, and, believe it or not, the escargots. Don't be a snail yourself, though — grouille-toi to Buena Vista and taste for yourself.
click to enlarge An array of breakfast dishes on plates
Café Bastille's breakfast offerings
Café Bastille photo

Cafe Bastille

248 SE First St., Miami
538 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
cafebastilledowntown.com
It has everything from café tables on the sidewalk to fast-moving waiters. Sip your morning coffee with pain au chocolat, or if you are an egg person, go for the breakfast crepe. This is one of the few restaurants in town where you can enjoy a savory crepe stuffed with all sorts of meats and cheeses, such as the paysanne, filled with chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, and Dijon mustard. For the less carnivorous customer, the la jardinière is a sure bet, with mushrooms, spinach, scallions, and Swiss cheese. Café Bastille also offers a wide range of sweet crepes, overflowing with Nutella or dulce de leche. Don't be fooled by the simple decor and brightly colored front counter — the dishes served from this tiny kitchen are big in French flavor.
click to enlarge Baked goods at Caracas Bakery
The pastries at Caracas Bakery
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Caracas Bakery Biscayne

7283 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
7884 NW 52nd St., Doral
caracasbakery.com
Jesús and Manuel Brazon craft some of Miami's most sought-after baked goods. The menu, which has grown considerably with the opening of its Upper Eastside location, features a variety of bread, pastries, and a list of breakfast- and lunch-inspired sandwiches or small toasts served on fresh-baked baguettes with chewy slices of campesino. But it's the bakery's pastry program that showcases the Venezuelan spin. While the usual suspects like the guava and cheese Danish, apple turnovers labeled as pastel de manzana, and Nutella or pastry-stuffed cruffins are stellar, don't miss its take on the sweet, Latin American-style sticky buns known as golfeados, often accented with tropical fruits, raw sugar, or cheese. Try the popular cachitos, flaky pastries filled with ham, cheese, or both for a savory option.
click to enlarge A stack of pastries with guava filling
Pastelito Papi's artisan pastelitos at Chug's Diner in Coconut Grove
Photo by Blue Shell Media

Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy., Ste. 21, Coconut Grove
786-353-2940
chugsdiner.com
Michael Beltran distinctly remembers the day he got his nickname. It was his first day as a high school freshman; Beltran walked in late to class, a chocolate milk chug in hand. Today, Chug is the name of the restaurateur's Cuban-American diner, a successful pop-up he's since expanded into a permanent, full-service eatery and modern-day ventanita. Where once stood a tiny grab 'n' go, Chug's now shows off an airy, open design inviting morning, afternoon, or late-night dining, complete with diner-style booths and a bar. True to the diner ethos, a crave-worthy menu of Cuban-American eats covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While you can order lechón hash to start your day or grab a frita patty melt for lunch, don't miss out on the curated selection of Pastelito Papi's famous fruit- and meat-stuffed pastelitos or the house Cubano sandwich served on fresh-baked Cuban bread from the diner's bakery. In 2022, Chug's was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its approachable, excellent fare.
click to enlarge Eggs, bacon, and French toast on a plate
A classic breakfast offering at the Daily
The Daily Creative Food Co. photo

The Daily Creative Food Co.

2001 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 109, Miami
305-573-4535
thedailyfood.co
The Daily serves a familiar menu of light food, differentiated mostly by the journalistic theme reflected in its playful paperboy logo. Worthy signature sandwiches, almost all named for local and national newspapers, include the very tasty Wall Street Journal (smoked salmon, avocado, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on thick slices of fresh pumpernickel with an assertively tingly cucumber/wasabi dressing) and the Miami New Times, one of many vegetarian options. It's also possible to create your own sandwich or salad from a list of several dozen ingredients. And if a panini isn't your thing, dinner is also available, from taste-bud tinglers such as hummus and entrées such as seared tuna and mac 'n' cheese to a local favorite, lechón. Ingredients here are a giant step up from fast-food sandwich chains (which is why the Daily is a bit pricier), especially the impressive fresh breads, as well as sauces tasty enough that you'll want to remember to ask for extra.
click to enlarge A croissant with white background
One of the many croissant options at Flour & Weirdoughs
Photo by Nicole Danna

Flour & Weirdoughs

19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne
305-361-9000
flourandweirdoughs.com
Key Biscayne bakery Flour & Weirdoughs lives up to its name. Here organic flours, milled and blended in-house daily, create a number of oddball creations. Take the cacio e pepe sourdough, replete with chunks of Pecorino cheese and toasted black pepper. Or the gray-toned Black Sabbath, which derives its essence from roasted black garlic and charcoal. Or a rosy "Beats on Repeat" that marries sweet beets and sesame. Or the "Irregardless 305," stuffed with jamón and queso like a giant croqueta. Even the pastries are meal-worthy, from the "Brisket B*tch" croissant, filled with brisket, grain mustard, and provolone cheese, to danishes shaped into platelike squares to neatly house a fried egg topped with chopped bacon and melty cheese.
click to enlarge Eggs with toast on a plate
An omelet at Greenstreet Cafe
Greenstreet Cafe photo

Greenstreet Cafe

3468 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-444-0244
greenstreetcafe.net
GreenStreet is the patio café of Coconut Grove. Disagree? Take it up with the hordes of local lunchers crammed into the lush, umbrella-canopied spot on the corner of Main Highway and Commodore Plaza. It isn't the drink menu — although the just-right bloody marys are stellar — that keeps folks coming. It"s the giant portions of eggs Benedict, French toast, burgers, and pastas. And with a name like GreenStreet, it's only fitting there'd be an assortment of hearty salads; try the fig, which comes with mixed greens, dried figs, tomato, pita, aged cheese, and caramelized pecans.
click to enlarge Eggs with bacon on plate
Classic diner fare at Jimmy's Eastside
Jimmy's Eastside Diner photo

Jimmy's Eastside Diner

7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-754-3692
At this neighborhood joint, find classic diner fare in a relaxed and comfortable environment, which in Miami is a rarity. The Biscayne Boulevard eatery serves diner must-haves such as eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, hash browns, toast, and orange juice. For something heartier, there are tuna melts, BLTs, and meatloaf. Jimmy's opens at 6:30 a.m. and serves breakfast all day. Most meals cost less than $10. Snag one before closing at 4 p.m.
click to enlarge Breakfast plates with food for breakfast
Miami Cafe is a local favorite for breakfast.
Miam Cafe photo

Miam Cafe

Various locations
786-703-1451
miamcafe.com
The zebra-striped Wynwood Building is a magnet for sightseers, but until Miam (pronounced MEE-um) opened, the landmark offered visitors little more than a photo opportunity. It's one of a handful of real neighborhood places with offerings ranging from vegetarian breakfast burritos to start the day alongside chocolate croissants to help you power through a lazy afternoon. The bistro, which offers free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets for charging your laptop, is a place where people are invited to hang out, work, or chat with friends. The café also has two additional locations at Ten Museum Park downtown and on Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables.
click to enlarge food on a white dish
The French toast at Morgans
Morgans photo

Morgans Restaurant

2800 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
305-573-9678
themorgansrestaurant.com
Beloved modern comfort food restaurant Morgans has been serving brunch staples from its Wynwood patio since 2010. Now, it just relocated to a larger location in Allapattah at 2800 NW Seventh Ave. Morgans has served a consistently delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menu for more than a decade. The restaurant's comfort food classics, such as cornbread, fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, chocolate-dipped waffles, mac and cheese, and more, will remain on its menu.
click to enlarge An avocado toast with toppings
The avocado toast from Threefold Cafe
Threefold Cafe photo

Threefold Cafe

141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
1441 Brickell Ave., Ste. 310, Miami
threefoldcafe.com
This all-day breakfast spot was created by Melbourne transplants Teresa and Nick Sharp, who wondered why a café of its kind wasn’t already a Miami staple. The locally grown restaurant has quickly gained popularity and now boasts three locations. The menu includes classic items such as eggs, made with fried eggs, house-baked beans, spinach, bacon, and toast. In the Miami-avocado-toast universe, Threefold’s version reigns supreme: Bread is loaded with a heap of the creamy green fruit’s flesh. Then comes a sprinkle of feta, a squirt of lime, and a speckle of basil. A crown of butter-roasted mushrooms tops it all. Spend a bit extra to hit it with a runny egg.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
12 Best Seafood Restaurants in Miami

Seafood

12 Best Seafood Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Here Is the Real Story Behind the Viral Miami Grand Prix Menu Prices

Opinion & Commentary

Here Is the Real Story Behind the Viral Miami Grand Prix Menu Prices

By Adriana Santos and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Coconut Grove Restaurant Might Make the Best Peking Duck in Miami

Restaurant Reviews

This Coconut Grove Restaurant Might Make the Best Peking Duck in Miami

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation