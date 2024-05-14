 Miami Dolphins Schedule 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season | Miami New Times
Here Is the Miami Dolphins Schedule for the 2024-25 NFL Season

The Dolphins' schedule in 2024 looks run-of-the-mill — until you look at the road games.
May 14, 2024
There's no shortage of Dolphins fans piling into games.
There's no shortage of Dolphins fans piling into games. Photo by Ian Witlen
Miami Dolphins fans, take note: The National Football League will announce its complete 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.

On May 14, in advance of the announcement, Amazon made it known that the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video in 2024 will take place in week two and feature the Dolphins hosting their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

We won't know the rest of the Dolphins schedule till Wednesday evening. But we do know who'll they'll face. And however it pans out, thanks to their 2023 regular-season results, 2024 is not shaping up as a cakewalk. They're obliged to face the Bills twice — and just look at that road slate!

Here are the Phins' opponents, with 2023-24 regular-season record in parentheses. (The Dolphins, as you surely remember, finished the campaign 11-6, tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC East but relegated to a Wild Card berth owing to tiebreakers.)

Bright-side lookers will note that while the Dolphins lost the Wild Card game, they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

As we await the NFL schedule release, Draft Kings has the Dolphins +2200 to win Super Bowl LIX. If you need some preseason motivation, Draft Kings has the New York Jets ahead of the Phins at +2000.

Home

(All home games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens)
Thursday, September 12, 8:15 p.m.: vs. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
New England Patriots (4-13)
New York Jets (7-10)
San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
Tennessee Titans (6-11)

Away

at Buffalo Bills (11-6) (Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY)
at Cleveland Browns (11-6) (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)
at Green Bay Packers (9-8) (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)
at Houston Texans (10-7) (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
at Indianapolis Colts (9-8) (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)
at Los Angeles Rams (10-7) (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
at New England Patriots (4-13) (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)
at New York Jets (7-10) (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)
at Seattle Seahawks (9-8) (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)
