Calling All Ryans! Miami Will Host the Next Ryan Meetup (No Bryans Allowed!)

You know that awkward moment when you forget someone's name at a party? It happens to just about everyone. Most people can't keep track of everyone's name. But there is one place where that never happens: the Ryan Meetup.
These events, taking place across the U.S., are organized for people named Ryan by people named Ryan. They're open to anyone who is named Ryan or who pronounces their name like Ryan — but not anyone named Bryan. You have to draw the line somewhere.
The first Ryan Meetup took place in Brooklyn in 2023 — famously covered by the New York Times — and has since spread to Los Angeles, Austin, and Chicago. Next up is Miami on Saturday, May 18. The event, billed as Ryami Vice, will take place at Barsecco in Brickell and feature an '80s theme. There will be a prize for the Ryan who traveled the farthest to be there, forms for anyone interested in legally changing their name to Ryan, and endless "Ryan!" chants.
What exactly is it about the name Ryan that creates this type of camaraderie?
"It's in this middle ground where it's a popular enough name that we have numbers," says Ryan Meetup cofounder Ryan Cousins. "But it's not so popular like Mike, where people become numb to the idea of being in the room with other Mikes. So there's still something special about being in a room with other Ryans."
"Because the name became popular at a certain time in the '80s and '90s, a lot of us are the same age. So it works out that we have a lot in common already."
According to the Social Security Administration, the name Ryan peaked in 1991 when it was the 11th most popular baby name for boys. The name has dropped in popularity since then, ranking at number 74 in 2022. Ryan is a less common name for women, peaking at number 342 in 1986. That explains why only around ten percent of those attending the Ryan Meetup are female.
"I saw a [Ryan Meetup] flyer outside my apartment in Brooklyn and thought it was someone messing with me," Cousins says. "I'm in advertising, and I was immediately jealous of the Ryan who started this. So I RSVPed, and a week and a half goes by, and Ryan Rose says, 'Are we going to do this if it's just the two of us?' And then all of a sudden, Ryan Le RSVPs, and the three of us met up at a local bar and started plotting our plan for Ryan world domination."
The Ryan Meetup that followed had around 100 people, thanks in large part to the event going viral on Reddit and a mention on the radio from Ryan Seacrest. The organizers hope to build even more buzz for the concept by hosting events around the country. And when they feel they're ready, they'll make a run at the aforementioned world domination.
"We've always had the same goal: to break the record for same-name gatherings," Cousins says. "That's part of the reason for this tour — to build up our following and awareness. Our main effort will likely come next year at Ryan Con. We will break the record currently held by Ivans, which is 2,325."
(They're not the only ones gunning for the Guinness World Record. On the same day as Ryami Vice, there will be a gathering of people named Kyle in Kyle, Texas.)
"We've had Ryans say they suffer from social anxiety and don't typically go to social settings, but the Ryan Meetup helped them come out of their shell," Cousins says. "You have the best icebreaker. It's so stupid and hilarious. 'How often do you get called Bryan?' It's the best icebreaker for people who aren't typically social by nature."
The Ryan Meetup initially didn't allow people not named Ryan at its events, but the rules have since been relaxed to allow Ryans to bring a friend or significant other provided that they pay a cover charge. Le estimates that there were nearly 70 non-Ryans at their Ryan Rave in Los Angeles, which drew more than 550 people.
However, the group hasn't relaxed its anti-Bryan stance. This is due to all the frustrating times that people have mixed up the names.
Does Cousins worry that the Bryans will one day create a rival group and have their revenge?
"They're too disorganized. They don't have any unity. They're really not a threat to us at this time," Cousins responds. "This is us challenging the Bryans: Your move."
The Ryan Meetup. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Barsecco, 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami; ryanmeetup.com. Admission is free for anyone named Ryan via meetup.com; the cover charge for Kyles is $1,000. Under no circumstances will Bryans or Brians be allowed in.