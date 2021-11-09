Support Us

NYC's Dead Rabbit Will Pop Up at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

November 9, 2021 9:00AM

NYC's famous cocktail bar, the Dead Rabbit, will pop up at the Ritz-Carlton in South Beach.
NYC's famous cocktail bar, the Dead Rabbit, will pop up at the Ritz-Carlton in South Beach. Photo by Liz Clayman
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach will offer guests a new immersive cocktail experience when it brings a New York City cult classic cocktail lounge to Miami.

Launching Wednesday, November 30, in time for Miami Art Week, the Dead Rabbit — a famous New York City Irish bar founded by Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry — will take residence at the property for a month.

Known for its inventive cocktails, extensive whiskey collection, and bartenders who know how to pour a proper pint of Guinness, the Dead Rabbit has garnered an impressive lineup of awards, including placement among William Reed Business Media's World's 50 Best Bars.

Miami imbibers will be able to get a seat at the Dead Rabbit when beverage director and managing partner Jillian Vose teams up with the Ritz-Carlton South Beach's head mixologist Enzo Cangemi for an experience aimed at uniting both bar programs as a mini-replica of the famous bar.

According to Matthew Kiner, director of food and beverage for the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, an unused portion of the hotel's lobby was built out especially for the event, offering a unique immersive experience meant to re-create the New York bar.
click to enlarge The Dead Rabbit's "Red Alert" is a combination of single-malt Scotch, rhubarb amaro, lychee liqueur, bitter aperitif, tart cherry, and Peychaud's bitters. - PHOTO COURTESY OF JILLIAN VOSE
The Dead Rabbit's "Red Alert" is a combination of single-malt Scotch, rhubarb amaro, lychee liqueur, bitter aperitif, tart cherry, and Peychaud's bitters.
Photo courtesy of Jillian Vose
"It was very important to us to not just do another halfhearted pop-up but something unique for Miami," says Kiner, who traveled to the original location to garner inspiration for the pop-up's design. "Our goal was to replicate the Dead Rabbit experience as best we could while putting the South Beach Ritz-Carlton twist on it."

Guests who book the 90-minute experience will be able to order from a menu featuring a number of the Dead Rabbit's most popular cocktails, along with several new creations that pay homage to the bar's Irish heritage and Miami Beach's exotic flair.

The limited-time offerings will allow patrons to partake in a cocktail menu created in tandem by Vose and Cangemi, who will be serving up everything from popular NYC favorites like the "Death Knell" or "Red Alert" alongside a number of exclusive Ritz-Carlton-themed cocktails.

The Dead Rabbit bar team — Vose included — will be on-site and serving for the duration of the pop-up, meaning guests will be able to interact with the mixologists from both teams, and to hear the backstories and inspiration for each cocktail.
click to enlarge The "Belle View" is among the cocktails that will be available as part of the Dead Rabbit pop-up. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ENZO CANGEMI AND THE RITZ-CARLTON
The "Belle View" is among the cocktails that will be available as part of the Dead Rabbit pop-up.
Photo courtesy of Enzo Cangemi and the Ritz-Carlton
"The best part is that there's a little bit of something for everyone, from spirits and flavor profiles to the complexity of the drinks, all designed to pay homage to the Dead Rabbit tradition," says Kiner.

That means a welcome amuse-bouche punch that will change weekly and — for the first time ever — a frozen take on the Dead Rabbit's famed Irish coffee, a combination of blended Irish whiskey, Demerara, Sumatra Mandheling coffee, fresh cream, and nutmeg.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite to attend the pop-up during Miami Art Week (Tuesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 5). After that first week, Eventbrite tickets will reserve seats through Friday, December 31. Tickets are priced from $125 to $185 per person and include the aforementioned amuse bouche and two cocktails of their choice.

For those looking to do more, Vose will be hosting two exclusive cocktail masterclasses that will explore the art of making Dead Rabbit cocktails. Those take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, and Saturday, December 11. Tickets are $260; RSVP here.

The Dead Rabbit Pop-Up. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach; 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 31, with varying hours; eventbrite.com.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Nicole Danna

