Miami's Camila Cabello, New Face of Bacardi, Shares Her Favorite Rum Recipe

Grammy-nominated and Miami-raised artist Camila Cabello is the new face of Bacardi rum ahead of her new album, C, XOXO.
April 11, 2024
Cabello is the new face of Bacardi, kicking off a multi-year partnership under the Bacardi global "Do What Moves You" platform. Bacardi photo
Iconic rum brand Bacardi has teamed up with Cuban-American and Miami-raised superstar Camila Cabello for a new summer campaign featuring a song from her highly anticipated album that debuts this summer.

Cabello will be the new face of the brand, kicking off a multi-year partnership under the Bacardi global "Do What Moves You" platform. Plus, for wannabe mixologists who want to try the cocktail she drinks in the video, her team even shared the recipe. (You'll have to keep on reading to find out what it is.)

In her first spirits collaboration, the artist stars in a fun and tropical campaign video filmed in the Dominican Republic set to her new song, “I Luv It,” featuring Playboi Carti, which is now available on all major streaming platforms. This is the first single off of her upcoming fourth album, which will be released this summer.

Bacardi has been an integral part of Miami for decades, and although the company moved to Coral Gables, the Bacardi Building, the former headquarters of Bacardi USA, is a landmark. Cabello, who moved to Miami from Cuba when she was 6, is truly the perfect fit for the brand.
click to enlarge A woman dancing in a crowd
In her first spirits collaboration, Camila Cabello stars in a fun and tropical campaign video filmed in the Dominican Republic set to her new song, “I LUV IT,” featuring Playboi Carti.
Bacardi photo
"I'm beyond excited to be partnering with Bacardi. I’ve always thought of Bacardi as the quintessential rum brand,” says Cabello. “To me, Bacardi is synonymous with the spirit of the Caribbean and, of course, good cocktails and a great party. The campaign we worked on is unlike any project I’ve done before. I can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

The campaign video was captured by director Nicolás Méndez, cofounder of the creative production company Canada and a go-to director for stars such as Rosalia, Travis Scott, and Tame Impala. Through his partnership with BBDO New York, he captured Cabello moving to the beat of her new song that ends with a communal block party, all choreographed by France-based collective (La)horde; it's a must-see.

“The Bacardi team is thrilled to partner with one of the biggest stars of today for our newest campaign,” says Roberto Ramirez Laverde, global senior vice president of Bacardi rum. “Our shared Caribbean heritage and love of music are the driving forces behind this multifaceted global collaboration. Camila Cabello’s electrifying energy matches perfectly with our brand DNA, which has always championed individuality and doing what moves you. This campaign is only the start — we can’t wait for the world to see just how she embodies the spirit of Bacardi."

Now, to the even more fun part — the tropical cocktail recipe Cabello co-created herself.
click to enlarge A woman holding a cocktail
The "I LUV IT Punch" was co-created by Camila Cabello as she takes on her new role as the face of Bacardi.
Bacardi photo
The "I Luv It Punch," co-created by Cabello herself, is a delicious twist on a classic rum punch, pairing Bacardi Superior rum with some of her favorite ingredients, including passion fruit, lime, coconut water, and St. Germain liqueur.

"I Luv It Punch" Recipe by Camila Cabello
  • 2 oz. Bacardi Superior rum
  • ½ oz. St. Germain liqueur
  • ½ oz. passion fruit nectar
  • ½ oz. lime (juice of about half a lime)
  • 1 oz. coconut water
  • Lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes as garnish
Method: Build all ingredients into a rocks glass filled with cubed ice. Give a quick stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.

¡Salud!
