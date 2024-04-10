 Miami Barcelona Paradiso Pop-Up Bar at Miami Beach Edition | Miami New Times
Barcelona in Miami: The Fourth Best Bar in the World Comes to Miami Beach

Paradiso from Barcelona, the fourth best bar in the world, is popping up at Matador Bar in Miami Beach.
April 10, 2024
On April 18, the Matador Bar will welcome six master mixologists from Paradiso led by founder Giacomo Giannotti.
On April 18, the Matador Bar will welcome six master mixologists from Paradiso led by founder Giacomo Giannotti. Matador Bar photo
If you've ever been to Barcelona as a foodie exploring the region, there's a good chance you've Googled "best bars in Barcelona" and have come across Paradiso, the not-so-secret bar hidden behind a refrigerator door inside a pastrami shop in Barcelona's popular El Born neighborhood.

After debuting in Barcelona nearly ten years ago, Paradiso's instant success earned them the top ranking on the World's 50 Best Bars list in 2022; they currently hold the fourth spot.

Now, the speakeasy-style bar that people literally form a line out the door for doesn't require a pricey plane ticket, passport, and hotel stay to visit — Miamians and South Florida visitors alike will get to experience Paradiso for themselves when it comes to Miami Beach as a pop-up bar on Thursday, April 18.

On April 18, Paradiso is taking over the Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition for one night only with its inventive, delicious, and sustainable cocktails that have wowed hundreds of thousands of people. The video below is just one of the bar's signature cocktails.
From 6 to 10 p.m., the Matador Bar will welcome six master mixologists from Paradiso led by founder Giacomo Giannotti, who will serve a selection of innovative cocktails utilizing spirits from Altamura Distilleries.

Special cocktails from Paradiso include:

Enigma: Altamura Vodka with pine cone, cider, and red fruit cordial, mead with mugo pine, citrus, and agave honey
Subterranium: Goat's milk Altamura vodka, apple cordial celeriac, radish, toasted hay liqueur, citrus, olive, orange and thyme honey
Revival Negroni: Volcan Reposado tequila, Altamura vodka, vermouth with 70 percent chocolate, Campari mushroom butter, and dashi
Atlantis: Altamura vodka, sweet vermouth, sea fennel cordial, salicornia, olives, and bergamot
In addition to the limited-edition cocktails being hand-crafted by the Paradiso team of mixologists, several signature cocktails and small bites from Matador Bar will also be available for purchase.

Paradiso Pop-Up at Matador Bar. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the Miami Beach Edition; 786-257-4500; matadorroom.com.
