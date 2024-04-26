New Study Confirms Floridians Really Like Day Drinking

"It's five o'clock somewhere," crooned the late Florida man, Jimmy Buffett. It turns out most Floridians feel the same way.
In a new study published by Zinnia Health, a behavioral health treatment network, the average time Floridians think it is acceptable to have their first alcoholic beverage is 2:30 p.m.
It's not exactly lunchtime, but in parts of Florida (like Miami), it's certainly peak brunch time.
Interestingly enough, most happy hour specials begin around 4 or 5 p.m., almost two hours after this first sip.
The study also finds that one in three people in the U.S. consider weekends and holidays a good excuse to drink earlier (possibly even earlier than 2:30 p.m.).
However, sixty percent of those surveyed said they would not drink alone before 5 p.m.