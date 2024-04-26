 Floridians Think It Is OK To Start Drinking at This Time, Study Says | Miami New Times
New Study Confirms Floridians Really Like Day Drinking

"It's five o'clock somewhere," especially in Florida, where most believe 2:30 p.m. is an acceptable time to have a drink.
April 26, 2024
Sangria is on the bottomless menu at Tacocraft's brunch.
Sangria is on the bottomless menu at Tacocraft's brunch. Tacocraft photo
"It's five o'clock somewhere," crooned the late Florida man, Jimmy Buffett. It turns out most Floridians feel the same way.

In a new study published by Zinnia Health, a behavioral health treatment network, the average time Floridians think it is acceptable to have their first alcoholic beverage is 2:30 p.m.

It's not exactly lunchtime, but in parts of Florida (like Miami), it's certainly peak brunch time.
click to enlarge Women drinking cocktails
Women drink cocktails at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Miami.
Rosa Sky Rooftop photo
In order to collect this data, Zinnia Health surveyed 3,000 people from across the U.S. on what time they felt it was appropriate to take the day's first sip of alcohol. The survey results convey an interesting picture of our relationship with daytime drinking.

Interestingly enough, most happy hour specials begin around 4 or 5 p.m., almost two hours after this first sip.

The study also finds that one in three people in the U.S. consider weekends and holidays a good excuse to drink earlier (possibly even earlier than 2:30 p.m.).

However, sixty percent of those surveyed said they would not drink alone before 5 p.m.
