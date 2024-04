New Study Confirms Floridians Really Like Day Drinking

click to enlarge Women drink cocktails at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Miami. Rosa Sky Rooftop photo

"It's five o'clock somewhere," crooned the late Florida man, Jimmy Buffett. It turns out most Floridians feel the same way.In a new study published by Zinnia Health , a behavioral health treatment network, the average time Floridians think it is acceptable to have their first alcoholic beverage is 2:30 p.m.It's not exactly lunchtime, but in parts of Florida (like Miami), it's certainly peak brunch time.In order to collect this data, Zinnia Health surveyed 3,000 people from across the U.S. on what time they felt it was appropriate to take the day's first sip of alcohol. The survey results convey an interesting picture of our relationship with daytime drinking.Interestingly enough, most happy hour specials begin around 4 or 5 p.m., almost two hours after this first sip.The study also finds that one in three people in the U.S. consider weekends and holidays a good excuse to drink earlier (possibly even earlier than 2:30 p.m.).However, sixty percent of those surveyed said they would not drink alone before 5 p.m.