World’s 10th Best Bar Is Coming to Julia & Henry’s for F1 Miami Weekend

The world's tenth-best bar is popping up in downtown Miami for Formula 1 weekend at Julia & Henry's.
April 25, 2024
The "Sea Buckthorn" cocktail from the world's tenth-best bar, Himkok, of Oslo, Norway
Himkok photo
Miami's blooming cocktail scene has made such a name for itself that it's attracting the best bars from around the world. Earlier in April, Paradiso, the World's 50 Best Bars' fourth-best bar in the world, made a splash when it popped up in Miami Beach for a weekend.

For those who couldn't experience it, the tenth-best bar in the world, Himkok, will fly all way the way to the 305 from Norway during Formula 1 weekend.

From May 3-4, the award-winning mixologists behind Himkok in Oslo, Norway, will make their U.S. debut at Julia & Henry’s in downtown Miami for King Goose Hospitality’s World’s Best Series.

"Hosting a bar recognized as one of the world's finest, and one that aligns with our commitment to sustainability, is truly exciting," says King Goose Hospitality’s Director of Marketing Emilia Picon. "We take pride in our eco-conscious efforts, from partnering with Compost for Life to using eco-friendly to-go containers, and see this collaboration as a natural fit."
click to enlarge A dining hall
Julia & Henry is the food hall hot spot of the moment.
Julia & Henry's photo
Himkok is known in the cocktail scene as one of the world’s most sustainable bars, thanks to its distillery that produces nearly 80 percent of the spirits used, including aquavit, gin, and vodka. These eco-conscious practices earned the cocktail bar the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award in 2018.

Since its initial recognition on the World's 50 Best Bar list in 2017, Himkok has consistently climbed the ranks, year after year. This upward trajectory recently culminated in the Nikka Highest Climber Award, commemorating its ascent of 33 positions on the coveted list.
click to enlarge A clear cocktail
The "Gooseberry" cocktail from Himkok of Norway
Himkok photo
Expect more than just cocktails that commemorate Norwegian flavors and culture; Himkok's' cocktails at the pop-up will all have sustainability in mind.

The bar is collaborating with local producers in South Florida to create the cocktails listed below:

Birch: Vodka with birch vermouth topped with an olive garnish featuring Kraftkar cheese
Gooseberry: Tequila, elderflower, and gooseberry wine with bergamot liqueur
Sage: Gin-based cocktail featuring Timur cordial, brewed ginger, sage, and soda water
Sea Buckthorn: Gin with martini bitter, Martini Rosso, and sea buckthorn

Himkok's takeover at Julia & Henry's will be the fourth installment in the World's Best Series, following takeovers by internationally esteemed bars such as Freni e Frizioni, Tres Monos, and Locale Firenze.

Each ticket will grant access to two signature cocktails crafted by the Himkok mixology team. Seating times are 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Himkok Pop-Up at Julia & Henry's. Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, with seatings at 7, 8:30, and 10 p.m., at Julia & Henry's, 200 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-703-2126; tickets via eventbrite.com.
